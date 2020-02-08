LAC
McLaughlin, Beasley, new-look Wolves rout Clippers 142-115

  • Feb 08, 2020

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) Even without D'Angelo Russell, the new era of the Minnesota Timberwolves is off to a flying start.

Malik Beasley made his Minnesota debut with his first career double-double, Jordan McLaughlin scored a career-high 24 points, and the new-look Timberwolves snapped a 13-game losing streak with a 142-115 victory over the Los Angeles Clippers on Saturday night.

''Amazing, man,'' Beasley said. ''First career double-double. It don't get no better than that. And a `W' after 13 losses, that's the most important thing right there.''

Beasley, who arrived from Denver as part of Wednesday's four-team trade, scored 23 points and grabbed 10 rebounds. Karl-Anthony Towns just missed a triple-double with 22 points, 13 rebounds and nine assists for the Timberwolves, who won for the first time since Jan. 9.

McLaughlin added a career-high 11 assists as Minnesota scored its highest point total of the season thanks to a franchise-record 26 3-pointers and a season-high 39 assists.

''I think my dinner's going to taste a little better tonight,'' Timberwolves coach Ryan Saunders said. ''I might get a little more sleep. I'm just happy for that locker room. More than anything, I'm happy for this organization for having a game like tonight.''

Kawhi Leonard scored 29 points and Paul George had 21 for the Clippers, who had a three-game win streak snapped.

''Just didn't bring it,'' Leonard said. ''Can't really explain it. There's no excuses for it. They played harder.''

The Timberwolves turned over more than half their roster before Thursday's trade deadline. Three separate trades Wednesday and Thursday sent out seven players and brought in eight.

The most high-profile addition, Russell, did not play. Russell, who was acquired in a trade with Golden State on Thursday, sat out with a right quad contusion.

Minnesota still had plenty of shooting. Ten Timberwolves players hit 3s, setting a franchise record. Beasley made a career-high seven 3s. Seven Minnesota players scored in double figures, including all five starters.

''When the new guys got into the locker room, they brought a lot of energy,'' McLaughlin said. ''As you could tell, it carried over today.''

The Timberwolves shot 15 for 25 from 3-point range in the first half and took an 81-59 lead into halftime. The 81 points were a franchise record for points in a half and the most allowed by the Clippers in a half this season.

Minnesota led by as many as 26 points in the second half. Los Angeles didn't get closer than 17.

''That was an awful, awful effort,'' Clippers coach Doc Rivers said. ''They outplayed us. They played harder. They were aggressive. They deserved to win.''

Beasley was 6 for 9 on 3s and scored 20 points in the first half. He scored 11 points in a span of 1:18 late in the second quarter.

''I was in the zone,'' Beasley said. ''I couldn't see anybody or hear anybody. It just felt good. I had great teammates passing me the ball and setting screens for me.''

TIP-INS

Clippers: Forward Marcus Morris, acquired in a trade with New York on Thursday, did not play. Guard Patrick Beverly missed the game with a right groin injury. ... The game was the start of a four-game road trip for Los Angeles. ... Amir Coffey, who played at the University of Minnesota, scored four points in 11 minutes.

Timberwolves: Forward Jake Layman missed his 37th consecutive game with a left toe sprain. Forward Evan Turner, acquired in the four-team trade Wednesday, is not with the team. ... Russell addressed the crowd prior to tipoff. The nine 3-pointers Minnesota made in the first quarter were a franchise record for one quarter.

OPPORTUNITY KNOCKS

McLaughlin is on a two-way contract. With Jeff Teague and Shabazz Napier gone in trades and Russell still waiting to make his Timberwolves debut, McLaughlin was the only true point guard available Saturday. His career highs in points and assists came in a team-high 37 minutes.

''The league is full of opportunities,'' McLaughlin said. ''When you get that opportunity, you have to seize the moment. That's what I'm trying to do, just go in there, playing hard, playing for my teammates and trying to make plays.''

UP NEXT

Clippers: At Cleveland on Sunday. Los Angeles has won the last three meetings.

Timberwolves: At Toronto on Monday. The Raptors have won the last four meetings.

1st Quarter
LAC Clippers 31
MIN Timberwolves 40

Time Team Play Score
12:00   Jumpball  
11:45   Bad pass turnover on Josh Okogie, stolen by Landry Shamet  
11:38 +2 Paul George made jump shot 2-0
11:25 +3 Karl-Anthony Towns made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Juancho Hernangomez 2-3
11:04   Paul George missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:01   Defensive rebound by Malik Beasley  
10:54   Bad pass turnover on Karl-Anthony Towns, stolen by Paul George  
10:40   Landry Shamet missed jump shot  
10:37   Defensive rebound by Karl-Anthony Towns  
10:28   Malik Beasley missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:25   Defensive rebound by Kawhi Leonard  
10:17   Kawhi Leonard missed running Jump Shot  
10:15   Defensive rebound by Karl-Anthony Towns  
10:12 +3 Malik Beasley made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Karl-Anthony Towns 2-6
9:50   Shooting foul on Juancho Hernangomez  
9:50 +1 Kawhi Leonard made 1st of 2 free throws 3-6
9:50 +1 Kawhi Leonard made 2nd of 2 free throws 4-6
9:40   Malik Beasley missed jump shot  
9:38   Offensive rebound by Karl-Anthony Towns  
9:36 +3 Malik Beasley made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Karl-Anthony Towns 4-9
9:24   Offensive foul on Patrick Patterson  
9:24   Turnover on Patrick Patterson  
9:13   Karl-Anthony Towns missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:11   Defensive rebound by Patrick Patterson  
8:57 +3 Patrick Patterson made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Paul George 7-9
8:46   Turnover on Josh Okogie  
8:34 +2 Kawhi Leonard made fade-away jump shot 9-9
8:25   Jordan McLaughlin missed floating jump shot  
8:23   Defensive rebound by Ivica Zubac  
8:22   Out of bounds turnover on Ivica Zubac  
8:09 +2 Jordan McLaughlin made driving layup, assist by Malik Beasley 9-11
8:09   Violation  
7:55 +2 Paul George made driving layup, assist by Kawhi Leonard 11-11
7:44 +3 Malik Beasley made 3-pt. jump shot 11-14
7:32   Paul George missed jump shot  
7:27   Defensive rebound by Karl-Anthony Towns  
7:18 +2 Josh Okogie made dunk, assist by Karl-Anthony Towns 11-16
7:05   Kawhi Leonard missed jump shot  
7:04   MIN team rebound  
6:49   Malik Beasley missed 3-pt. jump shot  
6:47   Defensive rebound by Ivica Zubac  
6:39 +2 Kawhi Leonard made driving dunk, assist by Landry Shamet 13-16
6:24   Shooting foul on Ivica Zubac  
6:24 +1 Josh Okogie made 1st of 2 free throws 13-17
6:24 +1 Josh Okogie made 2nd of 2 free throws 13-18
6:12   Kawhi Leonard missed driving layup  
6:07   Offensive rebound by Ivica Zubac  
6:07 +2 Ivica Zubac made dunk 15-18
5:48   Malik Beasley missed floating jump shot  
5:45   Defensive rebound by Kawhi Leonard  
5:45   Personal foul on Malik Beasley  
5:39 +3 Kawhi Leonard made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Paul George 18-18
5:22   Jarrett Culver missed 3-pt. jump shot  
5:20   Offensive rebound by Malik Beasley  
5:18 +3 Jordan McLaughlin made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Malik Beasley 18-21
5:01 +2 Kawhi Leonard made turnaround jump shot 20-21
5:01   Shooting foul on James Johnson  
5:01 +1 Kawhi Leonard made free throw 21-21
4:51 +3 Karl-Anthony Towns made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jarrett Culver 21-24
4:26 +2 Kawhi Leonard made jump shot 23-24
4:04 +3 Jarrett Culver made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by James Johnson 23-27
3:50 +2 Montrezl Harrell made dunk, assist by Lou Williams 25-27
3:28 +2 Karl-Anthony Towns made jump shot 25-29
3:11   Traveling violation turnover on Lou Williams  
2:56   James Johnson missed driving layup  
2:51   Offensive rebound by James Johnson  
2:51   James Johnson missed dunk  
2:51   Defensive rebound by Rodney McGruder  
2:46   Lou Williams missed driving layup  
2:44   Defensive rebound by Karl-Anthony Towns  
2:35   Jaylen Nowell missed layup  
2:32   Defensive rebound by Lou Williams  
2:13   Montrezl Harrell missed layup, blocked by Karl-Anthony Towns  
2:11   Defensive rebound by Jaylen Nowell  
2:06 +2 Jarrett Culver made driving dunk, assist by Jaylen Nowell 25-31
1:54 +2 Lou Williams made driving layup 27-31
1:44 +3 James Johnson made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Karl-Anthony Towns 27-34
1:32 +2 Lou Williams made jump shot 29-34
1:13 +3 Jaylen Nowell made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Allen Crabbe 29-37
1:01   Personal foul on James Johnson  
0:53   Lou Williams missed floating jump shot  
0:51   Defensive rebound by James Johnson  
0:48   Shooting foul on JaMychal Green  
0:48   James Johnson missed 1st of 2 free throws  
0:48   MIN team rebound  
0:48 +1 James Johnson made 2nd of 2 free throws 29-38
0:36 +2 Montrezl Harrell made driving dunk 31-38
0:23 +2 James Johnson made driving layup 31-40
0:00   Out of bounds turnover on Lou Williams  
0:00   James Johnson missed 3-pt. jump shot  
0:00   MIN team rebound  
0:00   End of period  

2nd Quarter
LAC Clippers 28
MIN Timberwolves 41

Time Team Play Score
11:44   Lost ball turnover on Montrezl Harrell, stolen by James Johnson  
11:24   Jaylen Nowell missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:21   Defensive rebound by Montrezl Harrell  
11:11   Rodney McGruder missed layup, blocked by Jarrett Culver  
11:10   Defensive rebound by Naz Reid  
11:05   Allen Crabbe missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:02   Defensive rebound by Rodney McGruder  
10:57   Shooting foul on Naz Reid  
10:57   Rodney McGruder missed 1st of 2 free throws  
10:57   LAC team rebound  
10:57 +1 Rodney McGruder made 2nd of 2 free throws 32-40
10:44 +2 James Johnson made finger-roll layup 32-42
10:30   Lou Williams missed jump shot  
10:27   Defensive rebound by Naz Reid  
10:21   Naz Reid missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:19   Defensive rebound by Rodney McGruder  
10:12   Offensive foul on Paul George  
10:12   Turnover on Paul George  
9:57   Naz Reid missed hook shot  
9:55   Defensive rebound by Lou Williams  
9:44   Shooting foul on Naz Reid  
9:44 +1 Paul George made 1st of 2 free throws 33-42
9:44 +1 Paul George made 2nd of 2 free throws 34-42
9:30 +3 Juancho Hernangomez made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jaylen Nowell 34-45
9:17 +2 Lou Williams made reverse layup 36-45
9:04   Jarrett Culver missed jump shot  
9:01   Offensive rebound by Jarrett Culver  
9:01   Jarrett Culver missed dunk  
9:00   Defensive rebound by Paul George  
8:56   Paul George missed driving layup  
8:55   Defensive rebound by Naz Reid  
8:49   Lost ball turnover on Naz Reid, stolen by Paul George  
8:45 +2 Paul George made dunk 38-45
8:29 +2 Jordan McLaughlin made floating jump shot 38-47
8:07 +2 Montrezl Harrell made layup, assist by Lou Williams 40-47
7:48   Jarrett Culver missed driving layup, blocked by Montrezl Harrell  
7:45   Defensive rebound by Paul George  
7:39 +2 Paul George made jump shot 42-47
7:25 +3 Naz Reid made 3-pt. jump shot 42-50
7:17   Shooting foul on Jarrett Culver  
7:17 +1 Lou Williams made 1st of 2 free throws 43-50
7:17 +1 Lou Williams made 2nd of 2 free throws 44-50
7:05 +2 Jordan McLaughlin made driving layup 44-52
6:58   Offensive foul on JaMychal Green  
6:58   Turnover on JaMychal Green  
6:43 +2 Naz Reid made finger-roll layup, assist by Jordan McLaughlin 44-54
6:21 +2 Montrezl Harrell made driving layup, assist by JaMychal Green 46-54
6:21   Shooting foul on Naz Reid  
6:21 +1 Montrezl Harrell made free throw 47-54
6:05   Shooting foul on JaMychal Green  
6:05 +1 Josh Okogie made 1st of 2 free throws 47-55
6:05 +1 Josh Okogie made 2nd of 2 free throws 47-56
5:53   Kawhi Leonard missed driving layup  
5:50   Offensive rebound by Patrick Patterson  
5:48   Patrick Patterson missed 3-pt. jump shot  
5:48   Defensive rebound by Malik Beasley  
5:37 +3 Jordan McLaughlin made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Juancho Hernangomez 47-59
5:23   Lost ball turnover on Paul George, stolen by Josh Okogie  
5:22   Flagrant foul on Montrezl Harrell  
5:22 +1 Josh Okogie made 1st of 2 free throws 47-60
5:22   Josh Okogie missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
5:22   MIN team rebound  
5:15   Malik Beasley missed 3-pt. jump shot  
5:11   Defensive rebound by Ivica Zubac  
4:56   Paul George missed 3-pt. jump shot  
4:52   Offensive rebound by Ivica Zubac  
4:52   Ivica Zubac missed dunk  
4:52   Offensive rebound by Ivica Zubac  
4:46   Paul George missed 3-pt. jump shot  
4:43   Defensive rebound by Josh Okogie  
4:25 +2 Jordan McLaughlin made driving layup, assist by Karl-Anthony Towns 47-62
4:10   Kawhi Leonard missed jump shot  
4:07   Offensive rebound by Paul George  
4:06 +2 Paul George made jump shot 49-62
3:45   Juancho Hernangomez missed floating jump shot  
3:45   Offensive rebound by Karl-Anthony Towns  
3:44 +2 Karl-Anthony Towns made dunk 49-64
3:31 +1 Kawhi Leonard made 1st of 2 free throws 50-64
3:31   Personal foul on Juancho Hernangomez  
3:31 +1 Kawhi Leonard made 1st of 2 free throws 50-64
3:31 +1 Kawhi Leonard made 2nd of 2 free throws 51-64
3:19 +2 Karl-Anthony Towns made layup, assist by Jordan McLaughlin 51-66
3:12   Personal foul on Juancho Hernangomez  
3:12 +1 Kawhi Leonard made 1st of 2 free throws 52-66
3:12   Kawhi Leonard missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
3:09   Defensive rebound by James Johnson  
2:51   Out of bounds turnover on Malik Beasley  
2:37   Kawhi Leonard missed 3-pt. jump shot  
2:34   Defensive rebound by Malik Beasley  
2:22 +2 Malik Beasley made jump shot, assist by Karl-Anthony Towns 52-68
2:07   Shooting foul on James Johnson  
2:07 +1 Kawhi Leonard made 1st of 2 free throws 53-68
2:07 +1 Kawhi Leonard made 2nd of 2 free throws 54-68
1:53 +3 Malik Beasley made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by James Johnson 54-71
1:42   Kawhi Leonard missed 3-pt. jump shot  
1:39   Defensive rebound by Jordan McLaughlin  
1:36   Jordan McLaughlin missed 3-pt. jump shot  
1:32   Defensive rebound by Ivica Zubac  
1:31   Lost ball turnover on Ivica Zubac, stolen by James Johnson  
1:28 +3 Malik Beasley made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by James Johnson 54-74
1:15 +3 Kawhi Leonard made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Ivica Zubac 57-74
1:04 +3 Malik Beasley made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jordan McLaughlin 57-77
0:55   Kawhi Leonard missed 3-pt. jump shot  
0:53   Defensive rebound by Josh Okogie  
0:34 +2 Karl-Anthony Towns made layup, assist by Malik Beasley 57-79
0:21   Landry Shamet missed layup  
0:20   Offensive rebound by Ivica Zubac  
0:20 +2 Ivica Zubac made dunk 59-79
0:03 +2 Karl-Anthony Towns made jump shot, assist by James Johnson 59-81
0:03   Shooting foul on Ivica Zubac  
0:03   Karl-Anthony Towns missed free throw  
0:01   Defensive rebound by Kawhi Leonard  

3rd Quarter
LAC Clippers 29
MIN Timberwolves 31

Time Team Play Score
11:38   Paul George missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:34   Defensive rebound by Malik Beasley  
11:16   Malik Beasley missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:13   Defensive rebound by Paul George  
11:08   Bad pass turnover on Paul George, stolen by Juancho Hernangomez  
10:48   Karl-Anthony Towns missed layup, blocked by Paul George  
10:48   Offensive rebound by Karl-Anthony Towns  
10:48   Shooting foul on Ivica Zubac  
