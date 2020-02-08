NY
DETROIT (AP) Julius Randle and the New York Knicks took advantage of Andre Drummond's absence.

With the game on the line, Randle and Mitchell Robinson came up with crucial offensive rebounds, and Randle eventually made a bank shot with 13.5 seconds left that helped New York hold on for a 95-92 victory over the Detroit Pistons on Saturday night.

The Knicks have won a season-high four straight.

The Pistons are a shell of the team that began the season in Detroit. Blake Griffin has been out because of left knee surgery, and the Pistons traded Drummond to Cleveland on Thursday. With Drummond gone, New York had 16 offensive rebounds to Detroit's three.

''My mindset was if I wasn't the one attacking, getting the shot, if it comes off the rim, I'm going to get it no matter what,'' Randle said. ''Just down the stretch, we all made winning plays and did the right thing.''

Randle scored 17 points. The Knicks led 91-89 when he made his bank shot inside to push the lead to four. Replays showed Detroit's Thon Maker appeared to take an arm to the face on the play, but it was not considered reviewable.

Pistons coach Dwane Casey said Maker lost three teeth on the play.

Christian Wood made a 3-pointer for Detroit to cut the lead to one, but Reggie Bullock of the Knicks made two free throws with 7.3 seconds left for the final margin.

Reggie Jackson missed a last-second 3-pointer that would have tied it.

''They got after it and we gave up a lot of offensive boards,'' Jackson said. ''Second-chance opportunities - they got 17 points, so that's very difficult. We've got to figure out a way to rebound as a collective group.''

Jackson missed a driving layup attempt with about a minute left and the Pistons down two. Then New York's Elfrid Payton missed at the other end but Randle rebounded. Another miss by Payton was rebounded by Robinson, setting up Randle's basket that made it 93-89.

''We've talked about, so many times, how resilient this group has been,'' Knicks interim coach Mike Miller said. ''So, to see them have some excitement and have success like they're having, and the way they're staying together and they're getting contributions in so many areas. You had guys step up tonight at different points.''

Wayne Ellington scored 17 points for the Knicks. Jackson had 20 points and nine assists.

TIP-INS

Knicks: Kadeem Allen (right foot) and Allonzo Trier (illness) did not play. ... Payton had 10 points, nine rebounds and six assists.

Pistons: Derrick Rose (left hip), Luke Kennard (knee), Markieff Morris (illness), Brandon Knight (left knee) and Svi Mykhailiuk (right hip) missed the game. ... Wood had 17 points and 11 rebounds.

NEWCOMER

John Henson, who came to Detroit in the trade for Drummond, scored 12 points on 6-of-6 shooting.

''I loved it,'' Casey said. ''I thought he did a good job screening, cutting the pocket and kicking it out. He just did an excellent job for being at one shootaround. So, I think he is a good positive addition.''

BALANCE

The Knicks had five players in double figures, and the 11 players used by New York all scored. The bench outscored Detroit's reserves 46-25.

''We always try to use our bench as a strength,'' said Bobby Portis, who scored 11 points. ''Our goal is to try and come in and just try to change the game in any aspect we can. We were hitting shots tonight, being active, playing defense, and it really showed.''

UP NEXT

Knicks: At Atlanta on Sunday night.

Pistons: Host Charlotte on Monday night.

1st Quarter
NY Knicks 17
DET Pistons 28

Time Team Play Score
12:00   Jumpball  
11:37 +3 Thon Maker made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Reggie Jackson 0-3
11:16 +2 Taj Gibson made floating jump shot, assist by R.J. Barrett 2-3
10:57 +3 Christian Wood made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Reggie Jackson 2-6
10:32 +2 Elfrid Payton made jump shot 4-6
10:09 +2 Thon Maker made dunk 4-8
9:58   R.J. Barrett missed jump shot  
9:56   Offensive rebound by Taj Gibson  
9:52   Taj Gibson missed hook shot  
9:51   NY team rebound  
9:47   Julius Randle missed fade-away jump shot  
9:42   Offensive rebound by Elfrid Payton  
9:41   R.J. Barrett missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:36   Defensive rebound by Bruce Brown  
9:22   Reggie Jackson missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:17   Defensive rebound by Reggie Bullock  
9:08   Julius Randle missed floating jump shot  
9:03   Offensive rebound by Taj Gibson  
9:03 +2 Taj Gibson made dunk 6-8
8:50 +2 Thon Maker made layup, assist by Christian Wood 6-10
8:40   Out of bounds turnover on Elfrid Payton  
8:25   Out of bounds turnover on Thon Maker  
8:12   Julius Randle missed jump shot  
8:08   Defensive rebound by Reggie Jackson  
7:58   Lost ball turnover on Reggie Jackson, stolen by Reggie Bullock  
7:54 +2 Julius Randle made dunk, assist by R.J. Barrett 8-10
7:43 +2 Christian Wood made alley-oop shot, assist by Tony Snell 8-12
7:33   Shooting foul on Bruce Brown  
7:33   R.J. Barrett missed 1st of 2 free throws  
7:33   NY team rebound  
7:33 +1 R.J. Barrett made 2nd of 2 free throws 9-12
7:10   Shooting foul on R.J. Barrett  
7:10 +1 Bruce Brown made 1st of 2 free throws 9-13
7:10 +1 Bruce Brown made 2nd of 2 free throws 9-14
6:56   Reggie Bullock missed jump shot  
6:54   DET team rebound  
6:54   DET team rebound  
6:42   Bad pass turnover on Tony Snell, stolen by Elfrid Payton  
6:39   Shooting foul on Reggie Jackson  
6:39 +1 Elfrid Payton made 1st of 2 free throws 10-14
6:39   Elfrid Payton missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
6:37   Defensive rebound by Thon Maker  
6:18   Christian Wood missed floating jump shot  
6:15   Defensive rebound by Julius Randle  
6:11   Elfrid Payton missed driving layup, blocked by Thon Maker  
6:07   Defensive rebound by Christian Wood  
6:05 +2 Christian Wood made dunk, assist by Reggie Jackson 10-16
5:45   Lost ball turnover on Julius Randle, stolen by Christian Wood  
5:42   Tony Snell missed 3-pt. jump shot  
5:38   Defensive rebound by Elfrid Payton  
5:23   R.J. Barrett missed driving layup  
5:21   Defensive rebound by Christian Wood  
5:17   Shooting foul on Mitchell Robinson  
5:17 +1 Reggie Jackson made 1st of 2 free throws 10-17
5:17 +1 Reggie Jackson made 2nd of 2 free throws 10-18
4:58 +2 Mitchell Robinson made layup, assist by Elfrid Payton 12-18
4:46   Reggie Jackson missed 3-pt. jump shot  
4:43   Defensive rebound by Elfrid Payton  
4:38   Offensive foul on Mitchell Robinson  
4:38   Turnover on Mitchell Robinson  
4:29   Personal foul on R.J. Barrett  
4:14 +2 Jordan Bone made floating jump shot, assist by Thon Maker 12-20
3:52   3-second violation turnover on Julius Randle  
3:38   Langston Galloway missed driving layup  
3:35   Defensive rebound by Bobby Portis  
3:32   Bobby Portis missed dunk, blocked by Thon Maker  
3:29   Offensive rebound by Elfrid Payton  
3:26   Wayne Ellington missed 3-pt. jump shot  
3:22   Defensive rebound by Christian Wood  
2:59   Langston Galloway missed jump shot  
2:57   Defensive rebound by Bobby Portis  
2:43 +2 Kevin II Knox made floating jump shot, assist by Bobby Portis 14-20
2:28   Christian Wood missed 3-pt. jump shot  
2:25   Defensive rebound by Julius Randle  
2:15 +3 Wayne Ellington made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Julius Randle 17-20
1:52 +3 Sekou Doumbouya made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jordan Bone 17-23
1:35   Bad pass turnover on Dennis Smith Jr., stolen by Sekou Doumbouya  
1:29   Out of bounds turnover on Sekou Doumbouya  
1:15   Wayne Ellington missed 3-pt. jump shot  
1:11   Offensive rebound by Frank Ntilikina  
1:02   3-second violation turnover on Bobby Portis  
0:49 +3 Langston Galloway made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jordan Bone 17-26
0:38   Kevin II Knox missed 3-pt. jump shot  
0:35   Defensive rebound by Bruce Brown  
0:23 +2 John Henson made hook shot, assist by Bruce Brown 17-28
0:05   Personal foul on Bruce Brown  
0:01   Offensive foul on Bobby Portis  
0:01   Turnover on Bobby Portis  
0:00   End of period  

2nd Quarter
NY Knicks 31
DET Pistons 22

Time Team Play Score
11:40   Bobby Portis missed floating jump shot  
11:35   Defensive rebound by Sekou Doumbouya  
11:15 +2 John Henson made layup, assist by Reggie Jackson 17-30
10:58 +2 Dennis Smith Jr. made finger-roll layup 19-30
10:43   Langston Galloway missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:40   Defensive rebound by Frank Ntilikina  
10:29 +2 Frank Ntilikina made driving layup 21-30
10:15   Reggie Jackson missed driving layup  
10:14   Offensive rebound by Reggie Jackson  
10:12   3-second violation turnover on John Henson  
9:57 +2 Wayne Ellington made jump shot 23-30
9:38 +2 John Henson made reverse layup, assist by Reggie Jackson 23-32
9:21 +2 Bobby Portis made driving dunk, assist by Dennis Smith Jr. 25-32
9:11 +2 John Henson made hook shot, assist by Reggie Jackson 25-34
8:57 +3 Kevin II Knox made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Wayne Ellington 28-34
8:31   Jordan Bone missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:28   Defensive rebound by Bobby Portis  
8:24   Out of bounds turnover on Dennis Smith Jr.  
8:01 +2 John Henson made hook shot, assist by Jordan Bone 28-36
7:50 +3 Wayne Ellington made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Frank Ntilikina 31-36
7:32 +3 Reggie Jackson made 3-pt. jump shot 31-39
7:11 +3 Bobby Portis made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Wayne Ellington 34-39
7:02   Out of bounds turnover on Reggie Jackson  
6:44   R.J. Barrett missed turnaround jump shot  
6:41   Defensive rebound by John Henson  
6:32   Personal foul on Frank Ntilikina  
6:23   Christian Wood missed 3-pt. jump shot  
6:20   Defensive rebound by Dennis Smith Jr.  
6:18   Personal foul on Tony Snell  
6:13   Lost ball turnover on Julius Randle  
6:12   Personal foul on Julius Randle  
5:57 +2 Reggie Jackson made floating jump shot 34-41
5:33   Offensive foul on R.J. Barrett  
5:33   Turnover on R.J. Barrett  
5:14 +2 Reggie Jackson made layup, assist by Christian Wood 34-43
4:57   Shooting foul on Reggie Jackson  
4:57   Elfrid Payton missed 1st of 2 free throws  
4:57   NY team rebound  
4:57 +1 Elfrid Payton made 2nd of 2 free throws 35-43
4:45   Out of bounds turnover on Tony Snell  
4:36   Personal foul on Christian Wood  
4:28 +2 Mitchell Robinson made dunk, assist by Reggie Bullock 37-43
4:18   Offensive foul on Langston Galloway  
4:18   Turnover on Langston Galloway  
4:01   Mitchell Robinson missed layup, blocked by Bruce Brown  
3:57   Offensive rebound by Mitchell Robinson  
3:56   Shooting foul on Thon Maker  
3:56   Mitchell Robinson missed 1st of 2 free throws  
3:56   NY team rebound  
3:56 +1 Mitchell Robinson made 2nd of 2 free throws 38-43
3:39   Out of bounds turnover on Thon Maker  
3:27   Julius Randle missed fade-away jump shot  
3:24   Defensive rebound by Christian Wood  
3:15 +3 Tony Snell made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Thon Maker 38-46
2:48 +2 Taj Gibson made hook shot, assist by Elfrid Payton 40-46
2:24   Tony Snell missed driving layup  
2:24   Defensive rebound by Reggie Bullock  
2:07 +2 Elfrid Payton made floating jump shot 42-46
1:44   Tony Snell missed driving layup  
1:43   Defensive rebound by Taj Gibson  
1:37   Elfrid Payton missed driving layup  
1:35   Offensive rebound by Julius Randle  
1:35   Julius Randle missed dunk  
1:31   Defensive rebound by Christian Wood  
1:19   Bruce Brown missed layup, blocked by Elfrid Payton  
1:19   NY team rebound  
1:05   Reggie Bullock missed 3-pt. jump shot  
1:01   Defensive rebound by Christian Wood  
0:56   Personal foul on Taj Gibson  
0:46 +2 Bruce Brown made floating jump shot 42-48
0:33 +3 Julius Randle made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Reggie Bullock 45-48
0:16   Shooting foul on Taj Gibson  
0:16 +1 Christian Wood made 1st of 2 free throws 45-49
0:16 +1 Christian Wood made 2nd of 2 free throws 45-50
0:03 +3 Reggie Bullock made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Elfrid Payton 48-50
0:00   Christian Wood missed 3-pt. turnaround jump shot  
0:00   DET team rebound  
0:00   End of period  

3rd Quarter
NY Knicks 19
DET Pistons 17

Time Team Play Score
11:41   Traveling violation turnover on Elfrid Payton  
11:23 +3 Bruce Brown made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Reggie Jackson 48-53
10:56 +2 Taj Gibson made turnaround jump shot, assist by Elfrid Payton 50-53
10:35   Bruce Brown missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:31   Defensive rebound by R.J. Barrett  
10:30   R.J. Barrett missed layup, blocked by Bruce Brown  
10:30   DET team rebound  
10:10   Reggie Jackson missed jump shot  
10:06   Defensive rebound by Elfrid Payton  
10:01 +2 Julius Randle made driving layup, assist by Elfrid Payton 52-53
9:47 +3 Tony Snell made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Reggie Jackson 52-56
9:35   Shooting foul on Christian Wood  
9:35   Taj Gibson missed 1st of 2 free throws  
9:35   NY team rebound  
9:35 +1 Taj Gibson made 2nd of 2 free throws 53-56
9:17   Thon Maker missed layup, blocked by Julius Randle  
9:14   Defensive rebound by Reggie Bullock  
9:09   Taj Gibson missed hook shot, blocked by Thon Maker  
9:09   NY team rebound  
8:56 +2 Taj Gibson made layup 55-56
8:44 +2 Bruce Brown made floating jump shot, assist by Reggie Jackson 55-58
8:30   Julius Randle missed floating jump shot  
8:30   DET team rebound  
8:30   Personal foul on Taj Gibson  
8:05   Bad pass turnover on Christian Wood, stolen by Elfrid Payton  
7:51   Elfrid Payton missed floating jump shot  
7:47   Offensive rebound by Taj Gibson  
7:48   Lost ball turnover on Taj Gibson, stolen by Bruce Brown  
7:40   Shooting foul on Julius Randle  
7:40   Christian Wood missed 1st of 2 free throws  
7:40   DET team rebound  
7:40   Christian Wood missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
7:38   Defensive rebound by R.J. Barrett  
7:25   Personal foul on Tony Snell  
7:15   Offensive foul on Taj Gibson  
7:15   Turnover on Taj Gibson  
7:02   Christian Wood missed 3-pt. jump shot  
6:58   Defensive rebound by Elfrid Payton  
6:44 +3 Reggie Bullock made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Julius Randle 58-58
6:18 +2 Tony Snell made floating jump shot 58-60
6:06   Lost ball turnover on Mitchell Robinson, stolen by Reggie Jackson  
6:05   Personal foul on Mitchell Robinson  
5:56   Offensive foul on Tony Snell  
5:56   Turnover on Tony Snell  
5:46   Elfrid Payton missed floating jump shot  
5:43   Defensive rebound by John Henson  
5:36   Reggie Jackson missed driving layup  
5:36   NY team rebound  
5:24   Wayne Ellington missed turnaround jump shot  
5:24   Wayne Ellington missed turnaround jump shot  
5:19   Defensive rebound by Christian Wood  
5:13 +3 Reggie Jackson made 3-pt. jump shot 58-63
4:56   Bad pass turnover on Julius Randle, stolen by John Henson  
4:51 +2 Christian Wood made driving dunk 58-65
4:25   Elfrid Payton missed 3-pt. jump shot  
4:22   Defensive rebound by Christian Wood  
4:04   Christian Wood missed jump shot  
4:00   Defensive rebound by Elfrid Payton  
3:53 +2 Julius Randle made driving layup, assist by Reggie Bullock 60-65
3:53   Shooting foul on John Henson  
3:53 +1 Julius Randle made free throw 61-65
3:32   Bruce Brown missed floating jump shot  
3:32   DET team rebound  
3:27   Bad pass turnover on Bruce Brown, stolen by Mitchell Robinson