Graham, Hornets rally to beat Timberwolves 115-108

  • Feb 13, 2020

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) The young Charlotte Hornets are riding some positive vibes into the All-Star break.

Devonte' Graham scored 28 points and Malik Monk added 25 to lead the Hornets to a 115-108 comeback win over the Minnesota Timberwolves on Wednesday night.

Miles Bridges added 20 points as Charlotte won its second consecutive game ahead of a seven-day layoff. That after a stretch when the Hornets lost 13 of 14.

''Big,'' Graham said. ''Different feeling. Everybody's happy, smiling. We can feed off of this, especially going into break, coming back.''

Bismack Biyombo had 14 points and 10 rebounds for the Hornets, who rallied from a double-figure deficit to spoil D'Angelo Russell's home debut with Minnesota.

Charlotte's rally from 18 down was sparked on the defensive end. The Hornets held Minnesota to 42 second-half points on 30% shooting.

''We had to ramp up our physicality,'' Biyombo said. ''Communication got better, physicality got better, our ball pressure got better. We were rebounding the ball a little bit better in the second half than we did in the first half. So overall, we were talking to each other. Communication was there. That's really what got it done is our intensity.''

Russell had 26 points and 11 assists for the Timberwolves, who played without Karl-Anthony Towns but led for most of the first three quarters.

Towns has a left wrist injury that will be further evaluated during the All-Star break.

''You give teams like that some momentum and you don't respond to adversity and it's hard to win in this league,'' Russell said. ''Hard to get the confidence back.''

Hornets guard Terry Rozier missed the game with left knee soreness.

The Hornets trailed by 18 in the first half. They cut into the lead with a 15-5 run to start the third quarter. A 12-2 run to open the fourth gave them their first lead since 2-0.

Bridges scored 17 points in the second half, Monk had 16 and Graham scored 15. Graham hit a 3-pointer with 54 seconds left to ice the victory.

''It's a strong win for us,'' Hornets coach James Borrego said. ''To go into the break with two wins with this young group, it should really allow us to start the second half with great confidence.''

Malik Beasley scored 16 of his 28 points in the first half to help Minnesota build its lead. The Timberwolves ended up with their second consecutive loss ahead of the break.

''You've got to give them credit,'' Minnesota coach Ryan Saunders said. ''They've been together for a while, those young guys that they have. They played really hard with it and they control the dribbler well.''

TIP-INS

Hornets: G Cody Martin is in concussion protocol and did not play for the third straight game. Borrego said he expected Martin back after the All-Star break. Martin's twin brother, Caleb Martin, started in Rozier's place.

Timberwolves: F Jake Layman missed his 39th consecutive game with a left toe sprain. ... F Evan Turner still is not with the team. Turner has not played since being acquired in a four-team trade on Feb. 5. ... Juancho Hernangomez, playing against his older brother Wily, had 16 points and 12 rebounds.

TOWNS OUT

The Timberwolves said Towns' injury was revealed by an MRI on Tuesday. Prior to Wednesday's game, Saunders said he did not know when or how Towns was injured. Towns had 23 points, 10 rebounds and seven assists in 37 minutes during Monday's loss to Toronto.

''He's a guy who takes a lot of contact,'' Saunders said. ''He's a guy who attacks the rim with force. There's been times where he's getting knocked to the floor. So we know that there is wear in that sense, but no specific action.''

Towns is averaging a career-best 26.5 points and 10.8 rebounds per game this season. He missed 15 games with a sprained left knee.

UP NEXT

Hornets: At Chicago on Feb. 20 in their first game following the All-Star break.

Timberwolves: Host Boston on Feb. 21. The Celtics have won the last six meetings.

1st Quarter
CHA Hornets 28
MIN Timberwolves 36

Time Team Play Score
12:00   Jumpball  
11:38   Miles Bridges missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:35   Defensive rebound by Juancho Hernangomez  
11:20   D'Angelo Russell missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:17   Defensive rebound by P.J. Washington  
11:05 +2 Devonte' Graham made jump shot 2-0
10:52   Violation  
10:42   Shooting foul on Miles Bridges  
10:42 +1 Juancho Hernangomez made 1st of 2 free throws 2-1
10:42 +1 Juancho Hernangomez made 2nd of 2 free throws 2-2
10:27   Miles Bridges missed hook shot  
10:26   CHA team rebound  
10:26   Personal foul on Juancho Hernangomez  
10:16   Bad pass turnover on P.J. Washington, stolen by D'Angelo Russell  
10:07   James Johnson missed reverse layup  
10:04   Offensive rebound by Juancho Hernangomez  
10:04   Juancho Hernangomez missed dunk  
10:03   Defensive rebound by P.J. Washington  
9:58   Bad pass turnover on P.J. Washington, stolen by Josh Okogie  
9:55 +2 Malik Beasley made dunk, assist by Josh Okogie 2-4
9:55   Shooting foul on Caleb Martin  
9:55 +1 Malik Beasley made free throw 2-5
9:44 +3 Devonte' Graham made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by P.J. Washington 5-5
9:27   Lost ball turnover on James Johnson, stolen by Caleb Martin  
9:23   Caleb Martin missed driving layup, blocked by James Johnson  
9:21   Defensive rebound by Malik Beasley  
9:16 +3 Josh Okogie made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by D'Angelo Russell 5-8
9:02   Lost ball turnover on Devonte' Graham, stolen by Juancho Hernangomez  
8:56 +2 Juancho Hernangomez made driving dunk, assist by D'Angelo Russell 5-10
8:38   P.J. Washington missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:38   P.J. Washington missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:34   Offensive rebound by Bismack Biyombo  
8:33   Devonte' Graham missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:31   Offensive rebound by Bismack Biyombo  
8:31   Bismack Biyombo missed dunk  
8:30   Offensive rebound by Bismack Biyombo  
8:29 +2 Bismack Biyombo made dunk 7-10
8:22   D'Angelo Russell missed jump shot  
8:18   Defensive rebound by Bismack Biyombo  
8:17   Shooting foul on D'Angelo Russell  
8:17   Devonte' Graham missed 1st of 2 free throws  
8:17   CHA team rebound  
8:17 +1 Devonte' Graham made 2nd of 2 free throws 8-10
8:05   Out of bounds turnover on James Johnson  
7:45 +2 Bismack Biyombo made layup, assist by Miles Bridges 10-10
7:37 +3 James Johnson made 3-pt. jump shot 10-13
7:22   Devonte' Graham missed jump shot  
7:20   Defensive rebound by Juancho Hernangomez  
7:19   Personal foul on Caleb Martin  
7:11 +3 Malik Beasley made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by D'Angelo Russell 10-16
6:55   Caleb Martin missed driving layup  
6:54   Defensive rebound by Josh Okogie  
6:48 +2 Josh Okogie made finger-roll layup 10-18
6:33   Miles Bridges missed layup  
6:31   Offensive rebound by Bismack Biyombo  
6:29   Shooting foul on James Johnson  
6:29   Bismack Biyombo missed 1st of 2 free throws  
6:29   Bismack Biyombo missed 1st of 2 free throws  
6:29   CHA team rebound  
6:29 +1 Bismack Biyombo made 2nd of 2 free throws 11-18
6:14   Shooting foul on Miles Bridges  
6:14 +1 Juancho Hernangomez made 1st of 3 free throws 11-19
6:14 +1 Juancho Hernangomez made 2nd of 3 free throws 11-20
6:14 +1 Juancho Hernangomez made 3rd of 3 free throws 11-21
5:52 +3 Jalen McDaniels made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Malik Monk 14-21
5:40   Malik Beasley missed jump shot  
5:40   Malik Beasley missed jump shot  
5:36   Offensive rebound by D'Angelo Russell  
5:34 +2 Josh Okogie made layup, assist by D'Angelo Russell 14-23
5:11 +2 Devonte' Graham made layup, assist by Bismack Biyombo 16-23
5:03 +3 Malik Beasley made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Josh Okogie 16-26
4:42 +2 Bismack Biyombo made dunk, assist by Devonte' Graham 18-26
4:32   Malik Beasley missed 3-pt. jump shot  
4:28   Defensive rebound by Devonte' Graham  
4:23   Malik Monk missed 3-pt. jump shot  
4:20   Defensive rebound by Juancho Hernangomez  
4:14 +2 Jarrett Culver made layup, assist by D'Angelo Russell 18-28
4:14 +2 Jarrett Culver made layup, assist by D'Angelo Russell 18-28
4:14 +2 Jarrett Culver made layup, assist by D'Angelo Russell 18-28
4:01   P.J. Washington missed 3-pt. jump shot  
3:59   Defensive rebound by Jarrett Culver  
3:48   D'Angelo Russell missed driving layup  
3:47   CHA team rebound  
3:31   Traveling violation turnover on Malik Monk  
3:19   Naz Reid missed 3-pt. jump shot  
3:19   MIN team rebound  
3:11   Shooting foul on P.J. Washington  
3:11 +1 D'Angelo Russell made 1st of 2 free throws 18-29
3:11 +1 D'Angelo Russell made 2nd of 2 free throws 18-30
2:52   Devonte' Graham missed 3-pt. jump shot  
2:48   Defensive rebound by Juancho Hernangomez  
2:33   Lost ball turnover on Malik Beasley, stolen by Malik Monk  
2:28   Traveling violation turnover on P.J. Washington  
2:13   D'Angelo Russell missed jump shot  
2:10   Defensive rebound by Willy Hernangomez  
2:01 +3 Malik Monk made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jalen McDaniels 21-30
1:47   Juancho Hernangomez missed 3-pt. jump shot  
1:45   Defensive rebound by Dwayne Bacon  
1:37   Dwayne Bacon missed driving layup  
1:35   Defensive rebound by Naz Reid  
1:26   Shooting foul on P.J. Washington  
1:26 +1 Naz Reid made 1st of 2 free throws 21-31
1:26 +1 Naz Reid made 2nd of 2 free throws 21-32
1:10   Bad pass turnover on Miles Bridges, stolen by James Johnson  
1:02   Bad pass turnover on Jarrett Culver, stolen by Miles Bridges  
0:57 +2 Malik Monk made driving layup 23-32
0:40   Shooting foul on Willy Hernangomez  
0:40 +1 Naz Reid made 1st of 2 free throws 23-33
0:40 +1 Naz Reid made 2nd of 2 free throws 23-34
0:29 +3 Miles Bridges made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Malik Monk 26-34
0:09 +2 Naz Reid made hook shot, assist by James Johnson 26-36
0:01 +2 Willy Hernangomez made jump shot, assist by Malik Monk 28-36
0:00   Jordan McLaughlin missed 3-pt. jump shot  
0:00   MIN team rebound  
0:00   End of period  

2nd Quarter
CHA Hornets 22
MIN Timberwolves 30

Time Team Play Score
11:45   Allen Crabbe missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:43   Defensive rebound by P.J. Washington  
11:28   Personal foul on Naz Reid  
11:22 +2 Malik Monk made driving layup 30-36
11:06 +3 Jordan McLaughlin made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by James Johnson 30-39
10:51   Personal foul on Naz Reid  
10:43   P.J. Washington missed driving layup  
10:42   Defensive rebound by James Johnson  
10:36   Allen Crabbe missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:33   Defensive rebound by Malik Monk  
10:27   Miles Bridges missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:24   Defensive rebound by Allen Crabbe  
10:16   Naz Reid missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:15   CHA team rebound  
10:02   Malik Monk missed driving layup  
9:59   Defensive rebound by Naz Reid  
9:56   Out of bounds turnover on James Johnson  
9:38   Dwayne Bacon missed driving layup, blocked by Naz Reid  
9:35   Defensive rebound by James Johnson  
9:33 +2 James Johnson made layup 30-41
9:12   P.J. Washington missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:11   Defensive rebound by Jarrett Culver  
8:54   Juancho Hernangomez missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:51   Defensive rebound by Caleb Martin  
8:43   Bad pass turnover on Devonte' Graham, stolen by James Johnson  
8:39 +2 Juancho Hernangomez made finger-roll layup 30-43
8:13   Miles Bridges missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:12   CHA team rebound  
8:14   24-second shot clock violation turnover  
8:05   Juancho Hernangomez missed layup  
8:02   Defensive rebound by Dwayne Bacon  
7:53 +2 Bismack Biyombo made dunk, assist by Dwayne Bacon 32-43
7:31   James Johnson missed driving layup  
7:29   Defensive rebound by Bismack Biyombo  
7:27   Bad pass turnover on Bismack Biyombo, stolen by Jordan McLaughlin  
7:22 +2 Jarrett Culver made driving layup, assist by Jordan McLaughlin 32-45
7:09 +2 Bismack Biyombo made dunk, assist by Devonte' Graham 34-45
7:01   Full timeout called  
6:53 +2 Naz Reid made layup, assist by Malik Beasley 34-47
6:37   Miles Bridges missed driving layup  
6:34   Defensive rebound by Naz Reid  
6:29 +3 D'Angelo Russell made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Malik Beasley 34-50
6:17 +3 Devonte' Graham made 3-pt. jump shot 37-50
5:56 +3 Malik Beasley made 3-pt. jump shot 37-53
5:36 +2 Bismack Biyombo made dunk, assist by Devonte' Graham 39-53
5:17 +2 Malik Beasley made floating jump shot, assist by D'Angelo Russell 39-55
5:03   Devonte' Graham missed 3-pt. jump shot  
5:00   Defensive rebound by D'Angelo Russell  
4:56   Malik Beasley missed 3-pt. jump shot  
4:53   Offensive rebound by Naz Reid  
4:51   Josh Okogie missed 3-pt. jump shot  
4:49   Defensive rebound by Jalen McDaniels  
4:39   Personal foul on D'Angelo Russell  
4:25   Malik Monk missed 3-pt. jump shot  
4:21   Defensive rebound by Malik Beasley  
4:21   Personal foul on Devonte' Graham  
4:14 +2 Naz Reid made layup, assist by D'Angelo Russell 39-57
4:14   Violation  
3:56   Full timeout called  
3:49   Bismack Biyombo missed jump shot  
3:47   Defensive rebound by Juancho Hernangomez  
3:33   Juancho Hernangomez missed turnaround jump shot  
3:31   CHA team rebound  
3:31   Personal foul on Naz Reid  
3:22   Malik Monk missed 3-pt. jump shot  
3:19   Offensive rebound by Bismack Biyombo  
3:16 +2 Jalen McDaniels made layup, assist by Devonte' Graham 41-57
3:16   Shooting foul on D'Angelo Russell  
3:08   Malik Beasley missed 3-pt. jump shot  
3:05   Defensive rebound by Jalen McDaniels  
2:52 +2 Malik Monk made jump shot 43-57
2:38   Juancho Hernangomez missed driving layup  
2:34   Defensive rebound by P.J. Washington  
2:30 +3 Jalen McDaniels made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Devonte' Graham 46-57
2:10   D'Angelo Russell missed 3-pt. jump shot  
2:07   Offensive rebound by James Johnson  
1:59   D'Angelo Russell missed 3-pt. jump shot  
1:53   Offensive rebound by Josh Okogie  
1:53   Josh Okogie missed dunk  
1:53   Defensive rebound by Jalen McDaniels  
1:50 +2 Devonte' Graham made layup, assist by P.J. Washington 48-57
1:50   Shooting foul on James Johnson  
1:50   Devonte' Graham missed free throw  
1:47   Defensive rebound by James Johnson  
1:41 +2 Josh Okogie made layup, assist by James Johnson 48-59
1:25   Devonte' Graham missed 3-pt. jump shot  
1:24   Defensive rebound by D'Angelo Russell  
1:16 +2 D'Angelo Russell made finger-roll layup 48-61
1:16   Shooting foul on Jalen McDaniels  
1:16 +1 D'Angelo Russell made free throw 48-62
0:56   P.J. Washington missed turnaround jump shot  
0:55   Defensive rebound by Juancho Hernangomez  
0:48 +2 D'Angelo Russell made jump shot 48-64
0:27   Lost ball turnover on Devonte' Graham, stolen by Josh Okogie  
0:24 +2 Malik Beasley made alley-oop shot, assist by Josh Okogie 48-66
0:01   Malik Monk missed turnaround jump shot  
0:00   Offensive rebound by Jalen McDaniels  
0:00 +2 Jalen McDaniels made dunk 50-66
0:00   End of period  

3rd Quarter
CHA Hornets 31
MIN Timberwolves 21

Time Team Play Score
11:43   Out of bounds turnover on D'Angelo Russell  
11:25 +3 Miles Bridges made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Devonte' Graham 53-66
11:14 +3 D'Angelo Russell made 3-pt. jump shot 53-69
11:05 +3 Caleb Martin made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Bismack Biyombo 56-69
10:54   D'Angelo Russell missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:52   Defensive rebound by Miles Bridges  
10:34   Devonte' Graham missed driving layup  
10:33   Defensive rebound by Naz Reid  
10:30   Personal foul on P.J. Washington  
10:20 +2 D'Angelo Russell made finger-roll layup 56-71
10:01 +2 Miles Bridges made driving layup 58-71
9:47   Shooting foul on Miles Bridges  
9:47   Juancho Hernangomez missed 1st of 2 free throws  
9:47   MIN team rebound  
9:47   Juancho Hernangomez missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
9:45   Defensive rebound by P.J. Washington  
9:27 +2 Devonte' Graham made floating jump shot 60-71
9:09   Malik Beasley missed jump shot  
9:06   Defensive rebound by Bismack Biyombo  
8:50 +3 Devonte' Graham made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Miles Bridges 63-71
8:35   Juancho Hernangomez missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:33   Defensive rebound by Devonte' Graham  
8:29   Shooting foul on D'Angelo Russell  
8:29 +1 Devonte' Graham made 1st of 2 free throws 64-71
8:29 +1 Devonte' Graham made 2nd of 2 free throws 65-71
8:23   Full timeout called  
8:15   Malik Beasley missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:11   Defensive rebound by Devonte' Graham  
7:55   Devonte' Graham missed driving layup  
7:53   Defensive rebound by Naz Reid  
7:46 +2 Naz Reid made floating jump shot, assist by Josh Okogie 65-73
7:27   Caleb Martin missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:25   Offensive rebound by Bismack Biyombo