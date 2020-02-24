DET
McCollum, Anthony carry Blazers past Pistons, 107-104

  Feb 24, 2020

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) With All-Star guard Damian Lillard nursing a groin strain, the Portland Trail Blazers got big games from CJ McCollum and Carmelo Anthony.

McCollum had 41 points, a career-high 12 assists and nine rebounds, Anthony scored a season-high 32 points and the Portland Trail Blazers rallied to beat the Detroit Pistons 107-104 on Sunday night.

''He led us tonight,'' Anthony said of McCollum. ''He came up big when we needed it, made the right plays, the shot was falling. He put us on his back tonight.''

It was the first time Anthony scored over 30 points since Feb. 25, 2017, when he was with the New York Knicks. He made a jumper with Portland protecting a two-point lead with 21 seconds left.

Anthony remained focused on the playoff fight his Blazers are in. With Portland four back in the loss column of eighth-place Memphis, Anthony knew it was up to he and McCollum to make sure the Blazers didn't take a costly loss to the lowly Pistons.

''We don't have a choice,'' Anthony said. ''We've got to go out there and do what we do to win games or put ourselves in position to win a basketball game. At the end of the day it's going to come down to us too and saying this is what we got to do. This is the last quarter of the season and we in a dog fight trying to get that spot.''

Of the 27 points Portland scored in the fourth quarter, 21 came from Anthony and McCollum, who worked well together down the stretch.

''I'm very comfortable with that. I like low pick-and-rolls, side pick-and-rolls. Melo is good in isolation, he likes 15-foot jumpers,'' McCollum said. ''I know if I can turn the corner, then his man is going to be more hesitant to help. So it's either I'm going to be finishing and he's going to have opportunities to score. I think we played pretty well together and figure out ways to put the defense at a disadvantage.''

Reserve big man Christian Wood had 26 points and nine rebounds for Detroit. The Pistons' bench accounted for 70 points.

''He's growing right before our eyes,'' Pistons coach Dwane Casey said of Wood. ''I love where he is, I love his progression but he's not a finished product yet. Christian's got to get stronger. This summer he's got to get in the weight room and get stronger in his core together so he can take some bumps and hits and still score.''

McCollum scored or assisted on 14 consecutive Portland points in the first quarter and finished with 15 points and five assists in the period. The Blazers led 40-24, with Anthony adding 12 points.

A dunk by Wood gave the Pistons their first lead since their opening run at 45-43 with 5:36 left. Portland bounced back enough to hold a 53-51 lead at halftime after the Pistons outscored the Blazers 27-13 in the quarter.

Anthony continued his strong night in the third quarter, scoring 10 points and hitting a pair of 3-pointers but the Pistons would not relent. The Pistons scored 11 straight points in the final few minutes of the period to take a 10-point lead. McCollum scored seven straight points to close the quarter with Portland only down 85-80.

A basket by McCollum put Portland ahead 99-97 with 2:49 left. After Derrick Rose's layup, another runner from McCollum put Portland up 101-99 with 2:01 remaining. McCollum hit a pair of free throws before a dunk by Wood cut Portland's lead to 103-101. An empty possession gave Detroit the ball with 45 seconds left but Rose's drive was blocked by Hassan Whiteside. A midrange jumper by Anthony after the block put Portland up 105-101.

TIP-INS

Pistons: Amid a barrage of changes to their roster, coach Dwane Casey has been tinkering with his starting shooting guard spot. For the past two games, he's given Svi Mykhailiuk the start over Bruce Brown. But he still sees the spot being somewhat fluid, even though Mykhailiuk got his second straight start on Sunday. ''It's relaxed Bruce to come off the bench,'' Casey said. ''He's still going to get his minutes but again, we have had trouble scoring to start the games. And that's a reason why Svi has been in there.''

Trail Blazers: Despite their disappointing 128-115 loss to the New Orleans Pelicans on Friday, Blazers coach Terry Stotts liked what he saw from his squad particularly in the second half. '' We did improve our transition defense and our defensive rebounding,'' Stotts said.

UP NEXT

Pistons: Tuesday at Denver Nuggets.

Trail Blazers: Tuesday vs. Boston Celtics.

1st Quarter
DET Pistons 24
POR Trail Blazers 40

Time Team Play Score
12:00   Jumpball  
11:50   Trevor Ariza missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:50   DET team rebound  
11:39   Personal foul on Trevor Ariza  
11:26 +2 Sekou Doumbouya made jump shot, assist by Svi Mykhailiuk 2-0
11:07   Out of bounds turnover on Trevor Ariza  
10:50 +3 Tony Snell made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Svi Mykhailiuk 5-0
10:19 +2 Carmelo Anthony made fade-away jump shot 5-2
9:59 +2 Thon Maker made jump shot, assist by Derrick Rose 7-2
9:37   Bad pass turnover on Trevor Ariza, stolen by Sekou Doumbouya  
9:32   Thon Maker missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:28   Defensive rebound by Trevor Ariza  
9:19 +2 CJ McCollum made jump shot 7-4
9:03   Sekou Doumbouya missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:01   Defensive rebound by Hassan Whiteside  
8:55 +3 CJ McCollum made 3-pt. jump shot 7-7
8:43 +2 Derrick Rose made floating jump shot 9-7
8:28 +2 Hassan Whiteside made reverse layup, assist by CJ McCollum 9-9
8:28   Shooting foul on Thon Maker  
8:28   Hassan Whiteside missed free throw  
8:26   Defensive rebound by Thon Maker  
8:20   Lost ball turnover on Svi Mykhailiuk, stolen by CJ McCollum  
8:17 +2 CJ McCollum made reverse layup 9-11
7:59   Derrick Rose missed jump shot  
7:56   Defensive rebound by CJ McCollum  
7:50 +3 CJ McCollum made 3-pt. jump shot 9-14
7:39   Personal foul on CJ McCollum  
7:32   Tony Snell missed floating jump shot, blocked by Gary Trent Jr.  
7:32   DET team rebound  
7:25   Svi Mykhailiuk missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:23   Defensive rebound by CJ McCollum  
7:19 +2 Carmelo Anthony made dunk, assist by CJ McCollum 9-16
7:13   Full timeout called  
7:03 +2 Derrick Rose made jump shot 11-16
6:43   Hassan Whiteside missed floating jump shot  
6:41   Offensive rebound by Hassan Whiteside  
6:40 +2 Hassan Whiteside made dunk 11-18
6:23   Thon Maker missed driving layup, blocked by Hassan Whiteside  
6:21   Defensive rebound by Gary Trent Jr.  
6:17 +3 Carmelo Anthony made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Gary Trent Jr. 11-21
6:04   Derrick Rose missed floating jump shot  
6:03   Defensive rebound by Hassan Whiteside  
5:57   Personal foul on Sekou Doumbouya  
5:49 +3 Carmelo Anthony made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by CJ McCollum 11-24
5:33   Langston Galloway missed floating jump shot  
5:32   Offensive rebound by Thon Maker  
5:27   Derrick Rose missed 3-pt. jump shot  
5:25   Defensive rebound by Hassan Whiteside  
5:18   Hassan Whiteside missed floating jump shot  
5:16   POR team rebound  
5:04 +2 Gary Trent Jr. made jump shot, assist by CJ McCollum 11-26
4:43   Sekou Doumbouya missed 3-pt. jump shot  
4:40   Defensive rebound by CJ McCollum  
4:33 +2 Carmelo Anthony made alley-oop shot, assist by CJ McCollum 11-28
4:11   Bad pass turnover on Langston Galloway, stolen by Gary Trent Jr.  
4:10 +2 Gary Trent Jr. made dunk 11-30
4:10   Full timeout called  
3:53   Bruce Brown missed driving layup  
3:50   Offensive rebound by John Henson  
3:50 +2 John Henson made dunk 13-30
3:40   Bad pass turnover on Anfernee Simons, stolen by Langston Galloway  
3:37   Shooting foul on Anfernee Simons  
3:37 +1 Christian Wood made 1st of 2 free throws 14-30
3:37 +1 Christian Wood made 2nd of 2 free throws 15-30
3:24   CJ McCollum missed 3-pt. jump shot  
3:23   Defensive rebound by Brandon Knight  
3:19 +3 Langston Galloway made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Bruce Brown 18-30
3:02   Hassan Whiteside missed jump shot  
3:00   Defensive rebound by John Henson  
2:45   John Henson missed hook shot, blocked by Hassan Whiteside  
2:44   Defensive rebound by Hassan Whiteside  
2:44   Personal foul on Langston Galloway  
2:22 +3 Anfernee Simons made 3-pt. jump shot 18-33
1:59   Langston Galloway missed floating jump shot  
1:57   Offensive rebound by Langston Galloway  
1:50 +3 Brandon Knight made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Langston Galloway 21-33
1:34 +3 CJ McCollum made 3-pt. jump shot 21-36
1:17   Unsportsmanlike technical foul  
1:17 +1 Langston Galloway made free throw 22-36
1:07   Brandon Knight missed 3-pt. jump shot  
1:05   Defensive rebound by Wenyen Gabriel  
0:58 +2 CJ McCollum made jump shot 22-38
0:46   Brandon Knight missed 3-pt. jump shot  
0:44   Defensive rebound by Nassir Little  
0:31   CJ McCollum missed floating jump shot  
0:28   Offensive rebound by CJ McCollum  
0:26   CJ McCollum missed reverse layup  
0:25   Offensive rebound by Wenyen Gabriel  
0:24 +2 Wenyen Gabriel made reverse layup 22-40
0:01   Shooting foul on Anfernee Simons  
0:01 +1 Brandon Knight made 1st of 2 free throws 23-40
0:01 +1 Brandon Knight made 2nd of 2 free throws 24-40
0:00   End of period  

2nd Quarter
DET Pistons 27
POR Trail Blazers 13

Time Team Play Score
11:45   Shooting foul on Nassir Little  
11:45 +1 Langston Galloway made 1st of 2 free throws 25-40
11:45 +1 Langston Galloway made 2nd of 2 free throws 26-40
11:35   Anfernee Simons missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:35   DET team rebound  
11:22   Christian Wood missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:18   Defensive rebound by Wenyen Gabriel  
11:03 +3 Anfernee Simons made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Carmelo Anthony 26-43
10:51   Shooting foul on Nassir Little  
10:51 +1 John Henson made 1st of 2 free throws 27-43
10:51 +1 John Henson made 2nd of 2 free throws 28-43
10:30   Gary Trent Jr. missed jump shot, blocked by Christian Wood  
10:27   Defensive rebound by Langston Galloway  
10:20 +3 Brandon Knight made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by John Henson 31-43
10:02   Anfernee Simons missed jump shot  
9:59   Defensive rebound by Bruce Brown  
9:44 +3 Brandon Knight made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by John Henson 34-43
9:44   Full timeout called  
9:27   Personal foul on Langston Galloway  
9:17   Wenyen Gabriel missed layup  
9:14   Defensive rebound by Brandon Knight  
9:06   Bruce Brown missed finger-roll layup  
9:04   Offensive rebound by John Henson  
9:03   Bruce Brown missed layup  
9:01   Defensive rebound by Carmelo Anthony  
8:55   Carmelo Anthony missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:52   Defensive rebound by Bruce Brown  
8:48   Shooting foul on Wenyen Gabriel  
8:48   Christian Wood missed 1st of 2 free throws  
8:48   DET team rebound  
8:48 +1 Christian Wood made 2nd of 2 free throws 35-43
8:38   Personal foul on Brandon Knight  
8:25   Gary Trent Jr. missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:24   DET team rebound  
8:24   Personal foul on Carmelo Anthony  
8:21   Personal foul on Carmelo Anthony  
8:21 +1 Christian Wood made 1st of 2 free throws 36-43
8:21 +1 Christian Wood made 2nd of 2 free throws 37-43
8:05   Bad pass turnover on Gary Trent Jr., stolen by John Henson  
8:01 +2 Christian Wood made dunk 39-43
7:33   Gary Trent Jr. missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:31   Defensive rebound by Bruce Brown  
7:27   Brandon Knight missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:25   Defensive rebound by Hassan Whiteside  
7:17   Anfernee Simons missed driving layup, blocked by John Henson  
7:14   Defensive rebound by Langston Galloway  
7:15   Personal foul on Trevor Ariza  
7:15 +1 Brandon Knight made 1st of 2 free throws 40-43
7:15 +1 Brandon Knight made 2nd of 2 free throws 41-43
6:56   Bad pass turnover on Trevor Ariza, stolen by Bruce Brown  
6:49   Brandon Knight missed 3-pt. jump shot  
6:47   Defensive rebound by Carmelo Anthony  
6:36   Bad pass turnover on Trevor Ariza, stolen by John Henson  
6:32 +2 Christian Wood made layup, assist by Brandon Knight 43-43
6:30   Full timeout called  
6:14   CJ McCollum missed floating jump shot, blocked by John Henson  
6:12   Defensive rebound by Tony Snell  
6:08   Bruce Brown missed layup  
6:07   POR team rebound  
5:53   CJ McCollum missed jump shot  
5:51   Defensive rebound by Christian Wood  
5:36 +2 Christian Wood made dunk, assist by Derrick Rose 45-43
5:20   Carmelo Anthony missed 3-pt. jump shot  
5:18   Defensive rebound by Bruce Brown  
5:04   Christian Wood missed floating jump shot  
5:02   POR team rebound  
5:02   Personal foul on Christian Wood  
4:48 +2 Gary Trent Jr. made jump shot, assist by Hassan Whiteside 45-45
4:36   Christian Wood missed 3-pt. jump shot  
4:36   Defensive rebound by CJ McCollum  
4:11   Carmelo Anthony missed jump shot  
4:09   Defensive rebound by Bruce Brown  
4:00   Sekou Doumbouya missed driving layup  
3:55   Offensive rebound by Bruce Brown  
3:55 +2 Bruce Brown made dunk 47-45
3:36 +3 CJ McCollum made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Gary Trent Jr. 47-48
3:19   Derrick Rose missed driving layup  
3:17   Defensive rebound by Trevor Ariza  
3:06   Carmelo Anthony missed 3-pt. jump shot  
3:03   Defensive rebound by Bruce Brown  
2:52   Out of bounds turnover on Tony Snell  
2:39   CJ McCollum missed floating jump shot  
2:36   Defensive rebound by Derrick Rose  
2:35   Out of bounds turnover on Derrick Rose  
2:17   Shooting foul on Sekou Doumbouya  
2:17 +1 Carmelo Anthony made 1st of 2 free throws 47-49
2:17 +1 Carmelo Anthony made 2nd of 2 free throws 47-50
1:58 +2 Derrick Rose made jump shot 49-50
1:36   Lost ball turnover on Hassan Whiteside, stolen by Thon Maker  
1:33 +2 Bruce Brown made dunk 51-50
1:12   Shooting foul on Sekou Doumbouya  
1:12   CJ McCollum missed 1st of 2 free throws  
1:12   POR team rebound  
1:12 +1 CJ McCollum made 2nd of 2 free throws 51-51
0:56   Thon Maker missed layup  
0:54   Defensive rebound by Trevor Ariza  
0:45 +2 Hassan Whiteside made jump shot, assist by CJ McCollum 51-53
0:30   Lost ball turnover on Derrick Rose, stolen by Gary Trent Jr.  
0:23   CJ McCollum missed 3-pt. jump shot  
0:22   Defensive rebound by Sekou Doumbouya  
0:04   Derrick Rose missed reverse layup  
0:00   End of period  

3rd Quarter
DET Pistons 34
POR Trail Blazers 27

Time Team Play Score
11:38   Thon Maker missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:35   Defensive rebound by Hassan Whiteside  
11:12 +2 Trevor Ariza made floating jump shot, assist by CJ McCollum 51-55
10:55   Svi Mykhailiuk missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:52   Defensive rebound by Carmelo Anthony  
10:30   Gary Trent Jr. missed jump shot  
10:26   Offensive rebound by Hassan Whiteside  
10:26 +2 Hassan Whiteside made dunk 51-57
10:10 +2 Sekou Doumbouya made floating jump shot 53-57
9:56   CJ McCollum missed floating jump shot, blocked by Thon Maker  
9:54   Defensive rebound by Tony Snell  
9:50 +2 Derrick Rose made finger-roll layup 55-57
9:38 +2 CJ McCollum made reverse layup, assist by Hassan Whiteside 55-59
9:26   Traveling violation turnover on Derrick Rose  
9:07 +2 Carmelo Anthony made jump shot 55-61
8:44 +3 Svi Mykhailiuk made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Thon Maker 58-61
8:21   Hassan Whiteside missed hook shot  
8:18   Defensive rebound by Thon Maker  
8:11 +3 Derrick Rose made 3-pt. jump shot 61-61
7:58   Gary Trent Jr. missed jump shot  
7:57   Defensive rebound by Sekou Doumbouya  
7:37 +3 Sekou Doumbouya made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Thon Maker 64-61
7:10 +3 Carmelo Anthony made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Hassan Whiteside 64-64
6:55 +2 Thon Maker made driving dunk, assist by Derrick Rose 66-64
6:30   Trevor Ariza missed 3-pt. jump shot  
6:28   Offensive rebound by Hassan Whiteside  
6:26   Hassan Whiteside missed floating jump shot  
6:23   Offensive rebound by Trevor Ariza  
6:20 +3 Carmelo Anthony made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by CJ McCollum 66-67
6:08   Derrick Rose missed 3-pt. jump shot  
6:07   Offensive rebound by Svi Mykhailiuk  
6:06   Out of bounds turnover on Thon Maker  
6:06   Full timeout called  
5:42   Bad pass turnover on Trevor Ariza, stolen by Tony Snell  
5:42   Shooting foul on CJ McCollum  
5:42 +1 Derrick Rose made 1st of 2 free throws 67-67
5:42 +1 Derrick Rose made 2nd of 2 free throws 68-67
5:28   Shooting foul on John Henson  
5:28   Hassan Whiteside missed 1st of 2 free throws  
5:28   POR team rebound  
5:28   Hassan Whiteside missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
5:25   Defensive rebound by Christian Wood  
5:06 +2 Svi Mykhailiuk made turnaround jump shot 70-67
4:50 +2 Hassan Whiteside made layup, assist by CJ McCollum 70-69
4:35   Derrick Rose missed 3-pt. jump shot  
4:33   Offensive rebound by John Henson  
4:31 +2 John Henson made hook shot 72-69
4:19 +2 Hassan Whiteside made layup, assist by CJ McCollum 72-71
4:08   John Henson missed 3-pt. jump shot  
4:06   POR team rebound  
3:56   CJ McCollum missed 3-pt. jump shot  
3:53   Defensive rebound by John Henson  
3:46   Personal foul on Trevor Ariza  
3:42   Svi Mykhailiuk missed 3-pt. jump shot  
3:42   POR team rebound  
3:22   Shooting foul on Brandon Knight  
3:22 +1 Carmelo Anthony made 1st of 2 free throws 72-72
3:22 +1 Carmelo Anthony made 2nd of 2 free throws 72-73
3:03   Shooting foul on Hassan Whiteside  
3:03 +1 Bruce Brown made 1st of 2 free throws 73-73
3:03 +1 Bruce Brown made 2nd of 2 free throws 74-73
2:54   Traveling violation turnover on Hassan Whiteside  
2:54   Full timeout called  
2:39 +2 Langston Galloway made driving layup 76-73
2:18  