Millsap has 25 points as Nuggets beat Timberwolves, 128-116

  • AP
  • Feb 23, 2020

DENVER (AP) Paul Millsap followed one of his worst games of the season with his best, thanks to extra film sessions.

Millsap scored a season-high 25 points on 9-of-11 shooting, and the Nuggets bounced back from their first loss in the Northwest Division to beat the Minnesota Timberwolves 128-116 on Sunday night.

Millsap had just two points in a 113-101 loss at Oklahoma City on Friday night but made a quick recovery. He hit his first six shots before missing with 54 seconds left in the first half.

''I watched a lot of film over the past few days, seeing how I can get better,'' Millsap said. ''I've been out of the lineup for a while so trying to get back in rhythm and figure things out.''

Nikola Jokic was nearly as sharp, making all six of his shots in the first half and going 11 of 14 from the field. He finished with 24 points and Jamal Murray had 19 on his 23rd birthday.

Denver shot 58.9% after hitting 68.2% in the first half.

''I remember looking up at one point in the first quarter with like three minutes to go and we were shooting 100%,'' Nuggets coach Michael Malone said. ''I don't know if it was good offense or no defense.''

The Timberwolves had only nine players available. D'Angelo Russell sat out for rest while Karl-Anthony Towns is out for at least two weeks with a hairline fracture in his left wrist. Kelan Martin had 19 of his career-high 21 points in the first half for Minnesota, which has lost 31 of its last 37.

''That group played really hard. I'm really proud of our guys,'' coach Ryan Saunders said.

It was the first game in Denver for Malik Beasley and Juancho Hernangomez since the Nuggets traded them, along with Jarred Vanderbilt, to Minnesota on Feb. 6.

''It was like practice, it was weird,'' said Beasley, who finished with 17. ''It was cool to be out there and compete with those guys because we had that brotherhood for four years, so it's a weird feeling.''

Beasley had 12 points at halftime but scored just five in the second half and was talking with his former teammates throughout the game.

''For some guys, that's how we were raised, talking trash (to) get me going a little more, get my juice flowing,'' Nuggets guard Monte Morris said. ''Malik's one of the trash talkers. We knew coming in he was going to be talking a lot.''

Minnesota stayed with Denver despite the short rotation and led 60-56 midway through the second quarter before the Nuggets used a 15-3 run to take a 73-65 lead at halftime. They stretched it to a 10-point advantage after three and opened up a 106-91 lead early in the fourth.

The Timberwolves scored nine straight to get back into it but Denver went on a 22-2 run to put it away.

TIP-INS

Timberwolves: The Nuggets showed a video tribute to Beasley, Hernangomez and Vanderbilt during a timeout in the first quarter. ... F Allen Crabbe was out for personal reasons. ... Saunders said he expects Russell to play Monday night at Dallas.

Nuggets: The 73 points in the first half were a season high. ... Denver is now 10-1 against the Northwest Division. ... Malone said rookie Michael Porter Jr. is not fully recovered from the right ankle injury that cost him the last six games before the All-Star break. ''I think we have a locker room full of guys who aren't 100 percent,'' Malone said. ''Who is at this point of the season?''

HELLO, MY NAME IS...

The Timberwolves overhauled their roster through a series of trades, leading to plenty of new faces on the team. Minnesota acquired nine different players in five trades, eight of those coming over in a 24-hour period ahead of the Feb. 6 trading deadline.

That influx of talent meant integrating players on the fly, so Saunders worked his team hard recently. That led to sitting Russell for Sunday's loss.

''We have so many new guys we had almost a mid-February training camp for a day, day and a half,'' he said. ''Three heavy days and with a heavy game schedule this week tonight it was the plan for him to take it off.''

UP NEXT

Timberwolves: Play at Dallas on Monday night.

Nuggets: Host the Detroit Pistons on Tuesday night.

1st Quarter
MIN Timberwolves 38
DEN Nuggets 41

Time Team Play Score
12:00   Jumpball  
11:48 +2 Jamal Murray made finger-roll layup 0-2
11:30   Josh Okogie missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:23   Offensive rebound by Naz Reid  
11:23 +2 Naz Reid made dunk 2-2
11:12 +3 Paul Millsap made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jamal Murray 2-5
11:01   Offensive foul on Juancho Hernangomez  
11:01   Turnover on Juancho Hernangomez  
10:46 +3 Paul Millsap made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Gary Harris 2-8
10:24   Naz Reid missed layup  
10:21   Defensive rebound by Will Barton  
10:11 +2 Nikola Jokic made dunk, assist by Will Barton 2-10
9:45   Josh Okogie missed driving layup, blocked by Paul Millsap  
9:43   Offensive rebound by Josh Okogie  
9:40 +2 Josh Okogie made driving dunk 4-10
9:31   Lost ball turnover on Will Barton, stolen by Josh Okogie  
9:27 +2 Naz Reid made dunk, assist by Josh Okogie 6-10
9:27   Shooting foul on Paul Millsap  
9:27 +1 Naz Reid made free throw 7-10
9:16   Personal foul on Juancho Hernangomez  
9:05 +2 Nikola Jokic made driving layup 7-12
9:05   Shooting foul on Naz Reid  
9:05 +1 Nikola Jokic made free throw 7-13
8:45 +3 Naz Reid made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jordan McLaughlin 10-13
8:30   Shooting foul on Naz Reid  
8:30 +1 Will Barton made 1st of 2 free throws 10-14
8:30 +1 Will Barton made 2nd of 2 free throws 10-15
8:21 +2 James Johnson made finger-roll layup 12-15
8:06 +2 Jamal Murray made turnaround jump shot 12-17
7:56   Bad pass turnover on Kelan Martin, stolen by Gary Harris  
7:52 +2 Gary Harris made dunk 12-19
7:41   Bad pass turnover on James Johnson, stolen by Jamal Murray  
7:40   Personal foul on Josh Okogie  
7:33 +2 Paul Millsap made layup 12-21
7:32   Full timeout called  
7:23   Personal foul on Will Barton  
7:20 +3 Kelan Martin made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by James Johnson 15-21
7:05   Out of bounds turnover on Paul Millsap  
6:54 +2 Kelan Martin made floating jump shot, assist by Jordan McLaughlin 17-21
6:35   Lost ball turnover on Nikola Jokic, stolen by James Johnson  
6:32   Jordan McLaughlin missed layup, blocked by Will Barton  
6:32   MIN team rebound  
6:32   MIN team rebound  
6:28   James Johnson missed jump shot  
6:26   Defensive rebound by Nikola Jokic  
6:13 +2 Jamal Murray made jump shot 17-23
6:00 +3 Kelan Martin made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jordan McLaughlin 20-23
5:45   Shooting foul on James Johnson  
5:45   Nikola Jokic missed 1st of 2 free throws  
5:45   DEN team rebound  
5:45 +1 Nikola Jokic made 2nd of 2 free throws 20-24
5:36   Kelan Martin missed 3-pt. jump shot  
5:33   Defensive rebound by Nikola Jokic  
5:22 +2 Paul Millsap made jump shot, assist by Nikola Jokic 20-26
5:11   Jarrett Culver missed 3-pt. jump shot  
5:08   Defensive rebound by Gary Harris  
4:59 +2 Jamal Murray made jump shot 20-28
4:41 +2 Kelan Martin made driving layup 22-28
4:32   Shooting foul on Kelan Martin  
4:32 +1 Paul Millsap made 1st of 2 free throws 22-29
4:32 +1 Paul Millsap made 2nd of 2 free throws 22-30
4:17   Kelan Martin missed 3-pt. jump shot  
4:12   Offensive rebound by Jaylen Nowell  
4:07   James Johnson missed reverse layup  
4:04   Offensive rebound by Jarrett Culver  
4:01 +3 James Johnson made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jaylen Nowell 25-30
3:41   Michael Porter Jr. missed jump shot  
3:37   Defensive rebound by Kelan Martin  
3:34   Shooting foul on Paul Millsap  
3:34 +1 Kelan Martin made 1st of 2 free throws 26-30
3:34 +1 Kelan Martin made 2nd of 2 free throws 27-30
3:21   Monte Morris missed 3-pt. jump shot  
3:18   Defensive rebound by Kelan Martin  
3:07   Kelan Martin missed 3-pt. jump shot  
3:04   Defensive rebound by Monte Morris  
2:47 +2 Nikola Jokic made layup 27-32
2:34 +2 Malik Beasley made driving dunk, assist by Jarrett Culver 29-32
2:18   Bad pass turnover on Jamal Murray, stolen by Jarrett Culver  
2:19   Personal foul on Jamal Murray  
2:08   Malik Beasley missed floating jump shot  
2:06   Offensive rebound by Malik Beasley  
2:03 +2 Malik Beasley made jump shot 31-32
1:44 +2 Jerami Grant made reverse layup 31-34
1:36 +3 Malik Beasley made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jarrett Culver 34-34
1:22 +2 Mason Plumlee made layup 34-36
1:14   Personal foul on Will Barton  
1:14 +1 Juancho Hernangomez made 1st of 2 free throws 35-36
1:14 +1 Juancho Hernangomez made 2nd of 2 free throws 36-36
1:04   Out of bounds turnover on Will Barton  
0:55 +2 Jarrett Culver made jump shot 38-36
0:49 +3 Will Barton made 3-pt. jump shot 38-39
0:41   Jaylen Nowell missed 3-pt. jump shot  
0:39   DEN team rebound  
0:30   Jerami Grant missed driving layup  
0:27   Defensive rebound by Juancho Hernangomez  
0:24   Offensive foul on Juancho Hernangomez  
0:24   Turnover on Juancho Hernangomez  
0:03 +2 Mason Plumlee made dunk, assist by Monte Morris 38-41
0:00   Lost ball turnover on Jarrett Culver, stolen by Monte Morris  
0:00   End of period  

2nd Quarter
MIN Timberwolves 27
DEN Nuggets 32

Time Team Play Score
11:45   Naz Reid missed hook shot  
11:42   Defensive rebound by Michael Porter Jr.  
11:33   Jerami Grant missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:30   Defensive rebound by Jordan McLaughlin  
11:28 +2 Jaylen Nowell made dunk, assist by Jordan McLaughlin 40-43
11:07   Jamal Murray missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:04   Defensive rebound by Josh Okogie  
10:59   Josh Okogie missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:55   Defensive rebound by Michael Porter Jr.  
10:38 +2 Mason Plumlee made reverse layup, assist by Jamal Murray 40-45
10:28   Shooting foul on Michael Porter Jr.  
10:28 +1 Jaylen Nowell made 1st of 2 free throws 41-45
10:28 +1 Jaylen Nowell made 2nd of 2 free throws 42-45
10:10 +2 Michael Porter Jr. made floating jump shot, assist by Jerami Grant 42-47
9:47   Traveling violation turnover on Jarrett Culver  
9:36 +2 Monte Morris made jump shot 42-49
9:34   Full timeout called  
9:19   Personal foul on Michael Porter Jr.  
9:12   Shooting foul on Michael Porter Jr.  
9:12   Naz Reid missed 1st of 2 free throws  
9:12   MIN team rebound  
9:12 +1 Naz Reid made 2nd of 2 free throws 43-49
8:52   Jerami Grant missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:48   Defensive rebound by Malik Beasley  
8:43 +3 Malik Beasley made 3-pt. jump shot 46-49
8:25   Monte Morris missed floating jump shot  
8:22   Defensive rebound by Jordan McLaughlin  
8:20   Malik Beasley missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:17   Defensive rebound by Torrey Craig  
8:13   Offensive foul on Torrey Craig  
8:13   Turnover on Torrey Craig  
8:01   Naz Reid missed driving layup, blocked by Torrey Craig  
8:01   MIN team rebound  
7:57   Jumpball  
7:56 +3 Jordan McLaughlin made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Malik Beasley 49-49
7:32 +2 Jerami Grant made driving layup 49-51
7:17   Naz Reid missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:08   Offensive rebound by Josh Okogie  
7:08 +2 Josh Okogie made dunk 51-51
6:54   Shooting foul on Naz Reid  
6:54   Full timeout called  
6:54   Gary Harris missed 1st of 2 free throws  
6:54   DEN team rebound  
6:54 +1 Gary Harris made 2nd of 2 free throws 51-52
6:46   Shooting foul on Monte Morris  
6:46 +1 Jordan McLaughlin made 1st of 2 free throws 52-52
6:46 +1 Jordan McLaughlin made 2nd of 2 free throws 53-52
6:29   Gary Harris missed jump shot  
6:24   Defensive rebound by James Johnson  
6:18   Josh Okogie missed driving layup  
6:15   Defensive rebound by Nikola Jokic  
6:13 +2 Monte Morris made layup, assist by Nikola Jokic 53-54
6:01 +3 Kelan Martin made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Josh Okogie 56-54
5:58   Full timeout called  
5:39   Gary Harris missed driving layup  
5:34   Defensive rebound by Kelan Martin  
5:31 +2 Kelan Martin made layup 58-54
5:13 +2 Nikola Jokic made driving layup, assist by Jamal Murray 58-56
4:55 +2 Kelan Martin made driving dunk, assist by Jordan McLaughlin 60-56
4:54   Violation  
4:43   Jamal Murray missed 3-pt. jump shot  
4:37   Offensive rebound by Nikola Jokic  
4:37 +2 Nikola Jokic made dunk 60-58
4:32   James Johnson missed 3-pt. jump shot  
4:28   Defensive rebound by Jamal Murray  
4:25 +3 Paul Millsap made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jamal Murray 60-61
4:06   Malik Beasley missed 3-pt. jump shot  
4:03   Defensive rebound by Will Barton  
3:45   Will Barton missed 3-pt. jump shot  
3:42   Defensive rebound by Malik Beasley  
3:39   Malik Beasley missed reverse layup, blocked by Will Barton  
3:39   MIN team rebound  
3:37   Shooting foul on Will Barton  
3:37 +1 Josh Okogie made 1st of 3 free throws 61-61
3:37   Josh Okogie missed 2nd of 3 free throws  
3:37   MIN team rebound  
3:37   Josh Okogie missed 3rd of 3 free throws  
3:33   Defensive rebound by Paul Millsap  
3:22   Personal foul on James Johnson  
3:17   Gary Harris missed layup  
3:15   Offensive rebound by Paul Millsap  
3:12   Jamal Murray missed 3-pt. jump shot  
3:09   Offensive rebound by Paul Millsap  
3:08 +2 Paul Millsap made dunk 61-63
2:52   James Johnson missed 3-pt. jump shot  
2:49   Defensive rebound by Paul Millsap  
2:41 +2 Paul Millsap made layup, assist by Nikola Jokic 61-65
2:28   Kelan Martin missed floating jump shot  
2:26   Defensive rebound by Paul Millsap  
2:18   Bad pass turnover on Jamal Murray, stolen by Malik Beasley  
2:14 +2 Malik Beasley made driving layup, assist by Jarrett Culver 63-65
1:59 +3 Jamal Murray made 3-pt. jump shot 63-68
1:39   Kelan Martin missed floating jump shot  
1:36   Defensive rebound by Nikola Jokic  
1:29 +3 Gary Harris made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Monte Morris 63-71
1:10   Out of bounds turnover on Jordan McLaughlin  
0:54   Paul Millsap missed 3-pt. jump shot  
0:52   Defensive rebound by James Johnson  
0:44 +2 James Johnson made layup, assist by Jordan McLaughlin 65-71
0:31   Bad pass turnover on Jamal Murray, stolen by James Johnson  
0:24   Jaylen Nowell missed 3-pt. jump shot  
0:21   Defensive rebound by Monte Morris  
0:03 +2 Nikola Jokic made dunk, assist by Monte Morris 65-73
0:00   Jordan McLaughlin missed 3-pt. jump shot  
0:00   DEN team rebound  
0:00   End of period  

3rd Quarter
MIN Timberwolves 22
DEN Nuggets 24

Time Team Play Score
11:39   Bad pass turnover on Jordan McLaughlin, stolen by Nikola Jokic  
11:35   Will Barton missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:31   Defensive rebound by Josh Okogie  
11:23   Jordan McLaughlin missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:21   Defensive rebound by Nikola Jokic  
11:06   Shooting foul on Malik Beasley  
11:06   Paul Millsap missed 1st of 2 free throws  
11:06   DEN team rebound  
11:06 +1 Paul Millsap made 2nd of 2 free throws 65-74
10:53 +3 Jordan McLaughlin made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Josh Okogie 68-74
10:32   Will Barton missed jump shot  
10:30   Defensive rebound by Naz Reid  
10:16   Juancho Hernangomez missed driving layup, blocked by Nikola Jokic  
10:16   MIN team rebound  
10:06   Jordan McLaughlin missed floating jump shot  
10:04   Offensive rebound by Jordan McLaughlin  
9:59   Lost ball turnover on Josh Okogie, stolen by Paul Millsap  
9:53 +2 Gary Harris made reverse layup, assist by Will Barton 68-76
9:38   Juancho Hernangomez missed layup, blocked by Nikola Jokic  
9:35   Defensive rebound by Nikola Jokic  
9:22   Nikola Jokic missed reverse layup  
9:20   Defensive rebound by Juancho Hernangomez  
9:17   Shooting foul on Paul Millsap  
9:17 +1 Josh Okogie made 1st of 2 free throws 69-76
9:17 +1 Josh Okogie made 2nd of 2 free throws 70-76
9:08   Paul Millsap missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:05   Defensive rebound by Malik Beasley  
8:49   Bad pass turnover on Jordan McLaughlin, stolen by Nikola Jokic  
8:32 +2 Jamal Murray made driving layup 70-78
8:17   Juancho Hernangomez missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:15   Defensive rebound by Will Barton  
8:07   Nikola Jokic missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:04   Defensive rebound by Jordan McLaughlin  
7:55   Naz Reid missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:51   Defensive rebound by Paul Millsap  
7:40   Lost ball turnover on Nikola Jokic, stolen by Naz Reid  
7:40   Personal foul on Nikola Jokic  
7:31 +2 Naz Reid made dunk, assist by Jordan McLaughlin 72-78
7:11   Will Barton missed turnaround jump shot  
7:08   Defensive rebound by Malik Beasley  
6:59