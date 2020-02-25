CHA
IND

Sabonis scores 21 points to lead Pacers over Hornets, 119-80

  • AP
  • Feb 25, 2020

Indianapolis (AP) (AP) Domantas Sabonis had 21 points, 15 rebounds and nine assists to lead the Indiana Pacers to a 119-80 victory over the Charlotte Hornets on Tuesday night.

T.J. Warren scored 15 of his 19 points in the first half and Justin Holiday had 16 points for the short-handed Pacers (34-24), who bounced back from a blowout in Toronto for a third win in four games.

Miles Bridges scored 17 points and Caleb Martin had 11 for the Hornets (19-38), who have lost two in a row after a stretch of three straight wins - all on the road.

The Pacers controlled much of the game without two regular starters.

They were without Jeremy Lamb for the first time since a season-ending left knee injury suffered in their 127-81 loss at Toronto on Sunday. He will undergo surgery, but Pacers coach Nate McMillan said no date has yet been scheduled and Lamb could seek a second opinion first.

Victor Oladipo was out for a second straight game with a sore lower back. He appeared in eight games after missing the first 47 games of the season while recovering from a right knee injury.

Indiana put the game away for good with a 12-2 run to open the second half. Warren scored on a jumper to put the Pacers ahead 81-46 with 8:43 remaining in the third quarter.

They led by as much as 43 points when JaKarr Sampson made a layup to make it 102-59 with 8:41 to play.

The Pacers built an early lead with an 18-2 run in the first half. Warren had a layup to put Indiana ahead 56-32 with 5:33 to go in the second quarter. The Pacers led by as much as 27 points after Warren scored with 3:53 to go in the half.

Indiana led 69-44 at halftime.

TIP-INS

Hornets: G Devonte' Graham (rest) was active but didn't play. . G Malik Monk scored eight points in his first career start. . Charlotte finished shooting 33% from the field.

Pacers: C Myles Turner had a career-high eight blocked shots. . Indiana shot 68.3% in the first half. . G Edmond Sumner was out with a sore left hip.

UP NEXT

Hornets: Host New York on Wednesday night.

Pacers: Host Portland on Thursday night.

More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP-Sports

1st Quarter
CHA Hornets 25
IND Pacers 35

Time Team Play Score
12:00   Jumpball  
11:36   Terry Rozier missed finger-roll layup, blocked by Myles Turner  
11:32   Offensive rebound by P.J. Washington  
11:31   P.J. Washington missed jump shot  
11:30   Defensive rebound by Malcolm Brogdon  
11:17   Lost ball turnover on Myles Turner, stolen by Malik Monk  
11:13 +2 Malik Monk made layup 2-0
10:51 +3 Malcolm Brogdon made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Aaron Holiday 2-3
10:29   Bad pass turnover on Cody Zeller, stolen by T.J. Warren  
10:25 +2 T.J. Warren made dunk 2-5
10:05 +2 Miles Bridges made floating jump shot 4-5
9:33   Terry Rozier missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:30   Defensive rebound by Myles Turner  
9:23   Shooting foul on Malik Monk  
9:23   Malcolm Brogdon missed 1st of 2 free throws  
9:23   IND team rebound  
9:23 +1 Malcolm Brogdon made 2nd of 2 free throws 4-8
9:12   P.J. Washington missed floating jump shot  
9:08   Offensive rebound by P.J. Washington  
9:07 +3 Miles Bridges made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by P.J. Washington 7-8
8:51   Myles Turner missed jump shot  
8:48   Defensive rebound by Miles Bridges  
8:38   Malik Monk missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:35   Defensive rebound by T.J. Warren  
8:18 +3 T.J. Warren made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Domantas Sabonis 7-11
8:05 +2 Miles Bridges made jump shot, assist by Terry Rozier 9-11
7:52 +3 Myles Turner made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Malcolm Brogdon 9-14
7:50   Full timeout called  
7:27   Cody Zeller missed driving layup, blocked by Myles Turner  
7:27   IND team rebound  
7:14 +2 Domantas Sabonis made driving layup, assist by Malcolm Brogdon 9-16
6:56   Miles Bridges missed 3-pt. jump shot  
6:54   Defensive rebound by Myles Turner  
6:43 +2 Domantas Sabonis made reverse layup, assist by Myles Turner 9-18
6:32 +2 Malik Monk made jump shot, assist by Terry Rozier 11-18
6:19   Domantas Sabonis missed jump shot  
6:16   Defensive rebound by Cody Zeller  
6:10   Terry Rozier missed floating jump shot  
6:07   Defensive rebound by Domantas Sabonis  
5:59 +3 Aaron Holiday made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Malcolm Brogdon 11-21
5:41 +3 P.J. Washington made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Cody Zeller 14-21
5:17   Lost ball turnover on T.J. Warren, stolen by Miles Bridges  
5:13   Personal foul on T.J. Warren  
5:05   Bad pass turnover on P.J. Washington, stolen by Myles Turner  
4:59   Lost ball turnover on Domantas Sabonis, stolen by Cody Martin  
4:54 +2 Cody Martin made layup, assist by Terry Rozier 16-21
4:37   Malcolm Brogdon missed reverse layup  
4:35   Defensive rebound by Cody Martin  
4:31   Terry Rozier missed finger-roll layup, blocked by Myles Turner  
4:26   Defensive rebound by Domantas Sabonis  
4:25 +2 T.J. Warren made layup, assist by Malcolm Brogdon 16-23
4:09   P.J. Washington missed 3-pt. jump shot  
4:06   Defensive rebound by Myles Turner  
3:54 +2 Domantas Sabonis made finger-roll layup 16-25
3:54   Shooting foul on P.J. Washington  
3:54 +1 Domantas Sabonis made free throw 16-26
3:33   Cody Martin missed driving layup, blocked by Myles Turner  
3:31   Defensive rebound by Malcolm Brogdon  
3:18 +2 Malcolm Brogdon made floating jump shot 16-28
3:00   Bad pass turnover on Jalen McDaniels, stolen by Justin Holiday  
2:58   Personal foul on Cody Martin  
2:58   Full timeout called  
2:36   T.J. McConnell missed driving layup  
2:36   IND team rebound  
2:36   Personal foul on Bismack Biyombo  
2:28   Doug McDermott missed 3-pt. jump shot  
2:23   Defensive rebound by Miles Bridges  
2:16 +3 Jalen McDaniels made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Cody Martin 19-28
1:59   Doug McDermott missed 3-pt. jump shot  
1:56   Defensive rebound by Jalen McDaniels  
1:46 +2 Miles Bridges made hook shot 21-28
1:30   Lost ball turnover on T.J. McConnell, stolen by Cody Martin  
1:14   Shooting foul on JaKarr Sampson  
1:14   Bismack Biyombo missed 1st of 2 free throws  
1:14   CHA team rebound  
1:14   Bismack Biyombo missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
1:13   Defensive rebound by Justin Holiday  
1:08   Personal foul on Bismack Biyombo  
1:08 +1 Goga Bitadze made 1st of 2 free throws 21-29
1:08 +1 Goga Bitadze made 2nd of 2 free throws 21-30
0:58   Malik Monk missed floating jump shot  
0:55   Offensive rebound by Malik Monk  
0:53 +2 Miles Bridges made finger-roll layup, assist by Malik Monk 23-30
0:45 +3 Justin Holiday made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by T.J. McConnell 23-33
0:36 +2 Malik Monk made finger-roll layup 25-33
0:28   Offensive foul on Goga Bitadze  
0:28   Turnover on Goga Bitadze  
0:09   Cody Martin missed 3-pt. jump shot  
0:07   Defensive rebound by Goga Bitadze  
0:04 +2 JaKarr Sampson made dunk, assist by Goga Bitadze 25-35
0:01   Miles Bridges missed 3-pt. jump shot  
0:01   CHA team rebound  
0:00   End of period  

2nd Quarter
CHA Hornets 19
IND Pacers 34

Time Team Play Score
11:41 +2 JaKarr Sampson made dunk, assist by Justin Holiday 25-37
11:26   Shooting foul on Goga Bitadze  
11:26   P.J. Washington missed 1st of 2 free throws  
11:26   CHA team rebound  
11:26   P.J. Washington missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
11:24   IND team rebound  
11:07   Doug McDermott missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:03   Defensive rebound by Cody Martin  
10:51   Miles Bridges missed hook shot  
10:49   Defensive rebound by Doug McDermott  
10:46   Offensive foul on Goga Bitadze  
10:46   Turnover on Goga Bitadze  
10:30   Cody Martin missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:28   Defensive rebound by JaKarr Sampson  
10:24   Personal foul on Cody Martin  
10:11 +2 Doug McDermott made finger-roll layup, assist by Domantas Sabonis 25-39
9:55   Cody Martin missed floating jump shot  
9:54   Defensive rebound by Domantas Sabonis  
9:48 +2 Doug McDermott made driving dunk, assist by T.J. McConnell 25-41
9:48   Full timeout called  
9:37   P.J. Washington missed driving layup  
9:35   Defensive rebound by Justin Holiday  
9:27 +3 Justin Holiday made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Domantas Sabonis 25-44
9:10   P.J. Washington missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:08   IND team rebound  
8:48 +2 Justin Holiday made jump shot 25-46
8:35   Malik Monk missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:31   Offensive rebound by Caleb Martin  
8:31   Caleb Martin missed dunk  
8:30   Defensive rebound by Doug McDermott  
8:20   Doug McDermott missed finger-roll layup  
8:19   Offensive rebound by Domantas Sabonis  
8:18   Domantas Sabonis missed dunk  
8:16   Defensive rebound by Terry Rozier  
8:12 +2 Cody Zeller made dunk, assist by Malik Monk 27-46
8:02 +2 JaKarr Sampson made layup, assist by Domantas Sabonis 27-48
7:45   Lost ball turnover on P.J. Washington, stolen by JaKarr Sampson  
7:31 +3 Domantas Sabonis made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by T.J. McConnell 27-51
7:29   Full timeout called  
7:17 +3 Terry Rozier made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Cody Martin 30-51
7:02   Shooting foul on Cody Zeller  
7:02   Domantas Sabonis missed 1st of 2 free throws  
7:02   IND team rebound  
7:02 +1 Domantas Sabonis made 2nd of 2 free throws 30-52
6:48   Terry Rozier missed 3-pt. jump shot  
6:45   Defensive rebound by Domantas Sabonis  
6:33   Doug McDermott missed floating jump shot  
6:31   Defensive rebound by Cody Martin  
6:24 +2 Cody Zeller made layup, assist by Terry Rozier 32-52
6:09 +2 Malcolm Brogdon made jump shot 32-54
6:03   Personal foul on Malcolm Brogdon  
5:59   Terry Rozier missed driving layup, blocked by Myles Turner  
5:59   CHA team rebound  
5:49   Miles Bridges missed hook shot  
5:47   Defensive rebound by Domantas Sabonis  
5:33 +2 T.J. Warren made layup, assist by Aaron Holiday 32-56
5:22 +3 Caleb Martin made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Cody Zeller 35-56
5:02 +2 Domantas Sabonis made jump shot, assist by T.J. Warren 35-58
4:40   Cody Martin missed driving dunk, blocked by Myles Turner  
4:37   Defensive rebound by Aaron Holiday  
4:34   Personal foul on Caleb Martin  
4:20 +2 Domantas Sabonis made hook shot, assist by Malcolm Brogdon 35-60
4:00   Terry Rozier missed fade-away jump shot  
3:57   Defensive rebound by Domantas Sabonis  
3:53 +2 T.J. Warren made finger-roll layup, assist by Malcolm Brogdon 35-62
3:41 +3 Miles Bridges made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Terry Rozier 38-62
3:15   Malcolm Brogdon missed 3-pt. jump shot  
3:13   CHA team rebound  
3:04   Malik Monk missed floating jump shot  
3:01   Defensive rebound by Malcolm Brogdon  
2:45 +2 T.J. Warren made finger-roll layup 38-64
2:36   Miles Bridges missed driving dunk  
2:34   Defensive rebound by T.J. Warren  
2:27   Offensive foul on Malcolm Brogdon  
2:27   Turnover on Malcolm Brogdon  
2:16 +2 Miles Bridges made finger-roll layup, assist by Malik Monk 40-64
2:16   Shooting foul on Domantas Sabonis  
2:16 +1 Miles Bridges made free throw 41-64
2:03   Myles Turner missed jump shot  
2:01   Defensive rebound by Bismack Biyombo  
1:47   Terry Rozier missed jump shot  
1:44   Defensive rebound by Myles Turner  
1:36 +3 Myles Turner made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Justin Holiday 41-67
1:21   Malik Monk missed 3-pt. jump shot  
1:18   Offensive rebound by Miles Bridges  
1:06 +3 Caleb Martin made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Terry Rozier 44-67
0:47   T.J. Warren missed driving layup  
0:45   Defensive rebound by Terry Rozier  
0:37   Malik Monk missed 3-pt. jump shot  
0:35   Defensive rebound by Aaron Holiday  
0:17 +2 Aaron Holiday made floating jump shot 44-69
0:02   Miles Bridges missed 3-pt. jump shot  
0:02   Offensive rebound by Bismack Biyombo  
0:00   End of period  

3rd Quarter
CHA Hornets 11
IND Pacers 25

Time Team Play Score
11:43 +2 T.J. Warren made dunk, assist by Domantas Sabonis 44-71
11:26 +2 Cody Zeller made jump shot 46-71
11:06   Myles Turner missed layup  
11:04   Offensive rebound by Domantas Sabonis  
11:04 +2 Domantas Sabonis made dunk 46-73
10:53   Cody Zeller missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:50   Defensive rebound by Aaron Holiday  
10:35 +2 Malcolm Brogdon made finger-roll layup 46-75
10:13   Malik Monk missed jump shot  
10:10   Defensive rebound by Malcolm Brogdon  
9:59 +2 Malcolm Brogdon made finger-roll layup 46-77
9:39   Terry Rozier missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:36   Defensive rebound by Domantas Sabonis  
9:23 +2 Domantas Sabonis made layup, assist by Malcolm Brogdon 46-79
9:22   Full timeout called  
9:04   Out of bounds turnover on Jalen McDaniels  
8:43 +2 T.J. Warren made floating jump shot, assist by Domantas Sabonis 46-81
8:30   Caleb Martin missed driving layup, blocked by Myles Turner  
8:28   Defensive rebound by Domantas Sabonis  
8:20   Personal foul on Joe Chealey  
8:08   Myles Turner missed jump shot  
8:05   Defensive rebound by Bismack Biyombo  
8:00   Jalen McDaniels missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:57   Offensive rebound by Jalen McDaniels  
7:52   Cody Martin missed jump shot  
7:50   Offensive rebound by Bismack Biyombo  
7:49 +2 Bismack Biyombo made dunk 48-81
7:24   Traveling violation turnover on Malcolm Brogdon  
7:08   Cody Martin missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:06   Offensive rebound by Bismack Biyombo  
6:54   Joe Chealey missed 3-pt. jump shot  
6:50   Offensive rebound by Cody Martin  
6:47   Jalen McDaniels missed 3-pt. jump shot  
6:44   Defensive rebound by Domantas Sabonis  
6:25   Bad pass turnover on Aaron Holiday, stolen by Joe Chealey  
6:19   Caleb Martin missed 3-pt. jump shot  
6:16   Defensive rebound by T.J. Warren  
5:56   T.J. Warren missed finger-roll layup  
5:55   Offensive rebound by Domantas Sabonis  
5:54   Shooting foul on Bismack Biyombo  
5:54 +1 Domantas Sabonis made 1st of 2 free throws 48-82
5:54 +1 Domantas Sabonis made 2nd of 2 free throws 48-83
5:46   Offensive foul on Bismack Biyombo  
5:46   Turnover on Bismack Biyombo  
5:36   Bad pass turnover on Malcolm Brogdon, stolen by Joe Chealey  
5:31   Bad pass turnover on Caleb Martin, stolen by Myles Turner  
5:27   Shooting foul on Joe Chealey  
5:27 +1 Aaron Holiday made 1st of 2 free throws 48-84
5:27 +1 Aaron Holiday made 2nd of 2 free throws 48-85
5:15   Personal foul on T.J. Warren  
5:09   Shooting foul on Malcolm Brogdon  
5:09 +1 Cody Martin made 1st of 2 free throws 49-85
5:09 +1 Cody Martin made 2nd of 2 free throws 50-85
4:57   Aaron Holiday missed floating jump shot  
4:55   Defensive rebound by Jalen McDaniels  
4:51   Out of bounds turnover on Caleb Martin  
4:51   Full timeout called  
4:25   Myles Turner missed 3-pt. jump shot  
4:24   Defensive rebound by Jalen McDaniels  
4:14   Cody Zeller missed floating jump shot  
4:12   Offensive rebound by Cody Zeller  
4:12   Cody Zeller missed dunk  
4:11   Defensive rebound by Myles Turner  
4:07   Justin Holiday missed 3-pt. jump shot  
4:04   Offensive rebound by Malcolm Brogdon  
3:50   Lost ball turnover on Malcolm Brogdon, stolen by Cody Zeller  
3:30   Shooting foul on JaKarr Sampson  
3:30 +1 Jalen McDaniels made 1st of 2 free throws 51-85
3:30   Jalen McDaniels missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
3:29   Defensive rebound by Myles Turner  
3:14 +2 Justin Holiday made jump shot, assist by T.J. Warren 51-87
2:50   Joe Chealey missed floating jump shot  
2:49   Defensive rebound by Myles Turner  
2:37   Lost ball turnover on T.J. Warren, stolen by Jalen McDaniels  