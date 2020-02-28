CLE
Ingram, Williamson lead Pelicans past Cavaliers 116-104

  • Feb 28, 2020

NEW ORLEANS (AP) Lonzo Ball launched a long two-handed chest pass from one foul line to the other, where Zion Williamson caught it in stride above his head, took a step and dunked with two hands.

That play, less than three minutes into Friday night's contest against the Cleveland Cavaliers, seemed to symbolize the Pelicans' playoff push being kicked into high gear.

Brandon Ingram scored 29 points, Williamson added 24, and New Orleans defeated Cleveland 116-104 on Friday night.

''It was crazy, like right before the game, I looked at Lonzo and said, `Lonzo, I'm running, so if you throw it, I'm going to catch it,''' Williamson recalled. ''He took that literally, so he just started bombing them.''

Jrue Holiday scored 22 points and Derrick Favors grabbed 15 rebounds for the Pelicans, who held a double-digit lead for most of the game en route to their third victory in four games as they pursue the final playoff spot in the Western Conference.

With 23 games left, New Orleans stood two games behind eighth-place Memphis, which lost 104-101 to Sacramento on Friday.

That's a far cry from when a franchise-record 13-game skid dropped the Pelicans to 6-22 as they endured prolonged absences by Favors and Williamson.

''Things are only going to get better going from here,'' said Ball, who finished with a game-high 12 assists. ''We just got our team back, so hopefully we can make this playoff push.

''We still have time; that's the great thing,'' Ball added. ''We kind of control our own destiny right now.''

Collin Sexton tied a career high with 31 points for Cleveland, which came in having won three of four under newly promoted head coach J.B. Bickerstaff. Kevin Porter Jr. scored 16 and Darrius Garland 15 for the Cavs, who led just twice by two or fewer points in the first two minutes before falling behind for good.

''They have so many scorers out there, so many players that can create and so many players that are really good. It was tough just keeping them out of the paint,'' Sexton said. ''They move the ball so well and we were scrambling and running around.''

The Pelicans were up 93-70 after Ingram's 3 with less than five minutes remaining in the third quarter, but Sexton made three 3s during a 13-2 run that cut New Orleans' lead to 12 by the end of the period.

Williamson, Ingram and Holiday checked back in to start the fourth, and the Pelicans promptly went on a 10-2 run - ignited by 3s by E'Twaun Moore and Holiday - to push their lead back to 20.

''It's fun to see everybody's hard work paying off,'' Ingram said. ''For us to share the ball and get our assist numbers up and find the rhythm of our offense, we're moving in the right direction.''

TIP-INS

Cavaliers: Tristan Thompson scored 13 points and Kevin Love scored 10. ... Attempted 31 3-pointers, missing 20. ... Shot 45.3% (43 of 95). ... Scored 56 points in the paint.

Pelicans: Moore and Nicolo Melli each scored 10 points. ... Williamson eclipsed 20 points for the 12th time in just 15 career NBA games. ... New Orleans outrebounded Cleveland 49-34. ... Shot 54.5% (48 of 88), including 9 of 23 from 3-point range. ... Combined for 36 assists. ... Scored 72 points in the paint. ... Jaxson Hayes revved up the crowd with a pair of thunderous dunks, one on an alley-oop and the other a reverse on a fast-break feed from Ingram.

STARTING FAST

Aided by Ball's first five assists, the Pelicans raced to a 21-point, first-quarter lead when Josh Hart's transition 3 made it 43-22.

The lead reached 22 in the second quarter when Ingram's finger roll made it 64-42.

''This team is explosive,'' Bickerstaff said of the Pelicans. ''They got ball-skill players. They got athletes. They've got a really talented team and I think they're going to put a lot of pressure on people down the stretch.''

Cleveland could have fallen farther behind if not for Sexton, whose 19 first-half points on an array of driving layups and jumpers helped trim the Cavaliers' deficit to 13 before Ingram's dunk gave New Orleans a 70-55 lead going into halftime.

UP NEXT

Cavaliers: Host Indiana on Saturday night, hoping to avoid their first two-game skid since Bickerstaff took over following John Beilein's resignation on Feb. 19.

Pelicans: Host the Lakers on Sunday night, just six days after LeBron James scored 40 in a 118-109 victory over New Orleans in Los Angeles.

---

1st Quarter
CLE Cavaliers 25
NO Pelicans 43

Time Team Play Score
12:00   Jumpball  
11:37 +2 Kevin Love made jump shot, assist by Cedi Osman 2-0
11:19 +2 Derrick Favors made jump shot, assist by Lonzo Ball 2-2
11:02   Kevin Love missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:59   Defensive rebound by Lonzo Ball  
10:56 +2 Zion Williamson made layup, assist by Lonzo Ball 2-4
10:44   Kevin Love missed jump shot  
10:41   Defensive rebound by Derrick Favors  
10:38   Lonzo Ball missed finger-roll layup  
10:34   Defensive rebound by Kevin Love  
10:31 +3 Collin Sexton made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Darius Garland 5-4
10:08 +2 Derrick Favors made jump shot, assist by Brandon Ingram 5-6
9:50   Offensive foul on Kevin Love  
9:50   Turnover on Kevin Love  
9:37 +2 Zion Williamson made driving layup, assist by Lonzo Ball 5-8
9:17 +2 Tristan Thompson made hook shot 7-8
9:13 +2 Zion Williamson made dunk, assist by Lonzo Ball 7-10
8:55 +2 Darius Garland made finger-roll layup 9-10
8:44   Brandon Ingram missed jump shot  
8:40   Offensive rebound by Derrick Favors  
8:39 +2 Zion Williamson made dunk, assist by Derrick Favors 9-12
8:25   Collin Sexton missed driving layup, blocked by Jrue Holiday  
8:22   Offensive rebound by Darius Garland  
8:21   Darius Garland missed floating jump shot  
8:20   Defensive rebound by Brandon Ingram  
8:20   Shooting foul on Cedi Osman  
8:20 +1 Brandon Ingram made 1st of 2 free throws 9-13
8:20 +1 Brandon Ingram made 2nd of 2 free throws 9-14
8:14   Collin Sexton missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:10   Defensive rebound by Derrick Favors  
8:07 +2 Jrue Holiday made layup, assist by Lonzo Ball 9-16
8:07   Full timeout called  
7:54 +2 Kevin Love made jump shot, assist by Darius Garland 11-16
7:36   Shooting foul on Cedi Osman  
7:36   Brandon Ingram missed 1st of 2 free throws  
7:36   NO team rebound  
7:36 +1 Brandon Ingram made 2nd of 2 free throws 11-17
7:17   Bad pass turnover on Kevin Porter, stolen by Derrick Favors  
7:13 +2 Jrue Holiday made layup 11-19
6:55   Tristan Thompson missed hook shot  
6:52   Defensive rebound by Derrick Favors  
6:42 +2 Zion Williamson made layup, assist by Jrue Holiday 11-21
6:21   Lost ball turnover on Collin Sexton, stolen by Brandon Ingram  
6:16   Bad pass turnover on Lonzo Ball, stolen by Collin Sexton  
6:12 +2 Collin Sexton made finger-roll layup 13-21
6:03 +2 Brandon Ingram made driving layup, assist by Derrick Favors 13-23
5:48   Collin Sexton missed jump shot  
5:46   Defensive rebound by Derrick Favors  
5:41   Brandon Ingram missed 3-pt. jump shot  
5:36   Defensive rebound by Kevin Love  
5:19   Tristan Thompson missed jump shot  
5:16   Defensive rebound by Jrue Holiday  
5:15   Offensive foul on Zion Williamson  
5:15   Turnover on Zion Williamson  
4:50   Kevin Porter missed fade-away jump shot  
4:47   Offensive rebound by Kevin Love  
4:47   Kevin Love missed dunk  
4:45   Defensive rebound by Derrick Favors  
4:32   Jrue Holiday missed hook shot  
4:30   Defensive rebound by Tristan Thompson  
4:27 +2 Larry Nance Jr. made layup, assist by Kevin Porter 15-23
4:13 +3 Jrue Holiday made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Brandon Ingram 15-26
3:58   Kevin Love missed hook shot  
3:58   Defensive rebound by JJ Redick  
3:50 +3 Lonzo Ball made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jrue Holiday 15-29
3:46   Full timeout called  
3:33   Kevin Porter missed jump shot  
3:29   Defensive rebound by Josh Hart  
3:10   Jaxson Hayes missed alley-oop shot, blocked by Tristan Thompson  
3:05   Defensive rebound by Larry Nance Jr.  
3:03 +2 Kevin Porter made layup, assist by Larry Nance Jr. 17-29
2:55 +3 Brandon Ingram made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by JJ Redick 17-32
2:43 +3 Matthew Dellavedova made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Tristan Thompson 20-32
2:31 +2 Jaxson Hayes made alley-oop shot, assist by JJ Redick 20-34
2:10   Darius Garland missed 3-pt. jump shot  
2:10   Defensive rebound by Josh Hart  
2:01 +2 Brandon Ingram made dunk, assist by Josh Hart 20-36
1:42   Matthew Dellavedova missed 3-pt. jump shot  
1:40   NO team rebound  
1:40   Personal foul on Tristan Thompson  
1:24 +2 Jrue Holiday made driving layup 20-38
1:10   Kevin Porter missed 3-pt. jump shot  
1:05   Defensive rebound by Nicolo Melli  
1:00   Traveling violation turnover on Nicolo Melli  
0:51 +2 Collin Sexton made layup, assist by Matthew Dellavedova 22-38
0:45 +2 Jrue Holiday made driving layup 22-40
0:35   Kevin Porter missed 3-pt. jump shot  
0:35   Defensive rebound by E'Twaun Moore  
0:29 +3 Josh Hart made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by E'Twaun Moore 22-43
0:12 +2 Collin Sexton made driving layup 24-43
0:12   Shooting foul on Jaxson Hayes  
0:12 +1 Collin Sexton made free throw 25-43
0:00   Jrue Holiday missed 3-pt. jump shot  
0:00   NO team rebound  
0:00   End of period  

2nd Quarter
CLE Cavaliers 30
NO Pelicans 27

Time Team Play Score
11:43   Bad pass turnover on Zion Williamson, stolen by Kevin Porter  
11:39 +2 Collin Sexton made layup, assist by Kevin Porter 27-43
11:17   Nicolo Melli missed driving layup  
11:17   Offensive rebound by Nicolo Melli  
11:18   Shooting foul on Collin Sexton  
11:18   Nicolo Melli missed 1st of 2 free throws  
11:18   NO team rebound  
11:18 +1 Nicolo Melli made 2nd of 2 free throws 27-44
11:00 +2 Ante Zizic made layup, assist by Kevin Porter 29-44
10:50   Shooting foul on Collin Sexton  
10:50   Lonzo Ball missed 1st of 3 free throws  
10:50   NO team rebound  
10:50 +1 Lonzo Ball made 2nd of 3 free throws 29-45
10:50 +1 Lonzo Ball made 3rd of 3 free throws 29-46
10:36 +2 Ante Zizic made layup, assist by Larry Nance Jr. 31-46
10:21 +3 E'Twaun Moore made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Josh Hart 31-49
10:02 +2 Kevin Porter made reverse layup, assist by Ante Zizic 33-49
9:45   E'Twaun Moore missed jump shot  
9:43   Defensive rebound by Larry Nance Jr.  
9:41   Shooting foul on Lonzo Ball  
9:41 +1 Matthew Dellavedova made 1st of 2 free throws 34-49
9:41   Matthew Dellavedova missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
9:39   Offensive rebound by Collin Sexton  
9:36   Personal foul on E'Twaun Moore  
9:30   Bad pass turnover on Matthew Dellavedova, stolen by Zion Williamson  
9:17   Zion Williamson missed layup  
9:15   Defensive rebound by Larry Nance Jr.  
9:04   Kevin Porter missed driving layup, blocked by E'Twaun Moore  
9:05   Offensive rebound by Kevin Porter  
9:04   Kevin Porter missed dunk, blocked by Lonzo Ball  
9:02   Defensive rebound by Nicolo Melli  
8:54 +2 Nicolo Melli made layup 34-51
8:46   Bad pass turnover on Matthew Dellavedova, stolen by Lonzo Ball  
8:36 +2 Josh Hart made driving layup, assist by Nicolo Melli 34-53
8:20   Lost ball turnover on Ante Zizic, stolen by Lonzo Ball  
8:15   Josh Hart missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:09   Defensive rebound by Kevin Porter  
8:03   Kevin Porter missed driving layup, blocked by Nicolo Melli  
8:00   Defensive rebound by Lonzo Ball  
7:59 +2 Zion Williamson made alley-oop shot, assist by Lonzo Ball 34-55
7:48   Personal foul on Nicolo Melli  
7:48   Personal foul on Nicolo Melli  
7:37 +2 Kevin Love made hook shot, assist by Cedi Osman 36-55
7:14 +2 E'Twaun Moore made floating jump shot, assist by Lonzo Ball 36-57
7:03 +2 Darius Garland made floating jump shot 38-57
6:45   Lonzo Ball missed 3-pt. jump shot  
6:42   Defensive rebound by Kevin Love  
6:29 +2 Tristan Thompson made hook shot 40-57
6:20 +3 Nicolo Melli made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Lonzo Ball 40-60
5:57   Tristan Thompson missed hook shot  
5:55   Defensive rebound by Lonzo Ball  
5:52   Josh Hart missed 3-pt. jump shot  
5:50   Offensive rebound by E'Twaun Moore  
5:47 +2 E'Twaun Moore made dunk 40-62
5:21 +2 Collin Sexton made jump shot 42-62
4:56   Jrue Holiday missed 3-pt. jump shot  
4:53   Defensive rebound by Collin Sexton  
4:43   Bad pass turnover on Kevin Love, stolen by E'Twaun Moore  
4:31 +2 Brandon Ingram made finger-roll layup, assist by Derrick Favors 42-64
4:04   Flagrant foul on Lonzo Ball  
4:04 +1 Collin Sexton made 1st of 3 free throws 43-64
4:04   Collin Sexton missed 2nd of 3 free throws  
4:04   CLE team rebound  
4:04 +1 Collin Sexton made 3rd of 3 free throws 44-64
3:55   Cedi Osman missed jump shot  
3:53   NO team rebound  
3:36   Brandon Ingram missed 3-pt. jump shot  
3:33   Defensive rebound by Kevin Love  
3:27   Kevin Love missed 3-pt. jump shot  
3:22   Defensive rebound by Derrick Favors  
3:16   Brandon Ingram missed driving layup  
3:14   Defensive rebound by Kevin Love  
3:11 +2 Cedi Osman made driving layup, assist by Kevin Love 46-64
3:03   Offensive foul on E'Twaun Moore  
3:03   Turnover on E'Twaun Moore  
2:49   Kevin Love missed 3-pt. jump shot  
2:47   Defensive rebound by Brandon Ingram  
2:36   Jrue Holiday missed jump shot  
2:35   Defensive rebound by Tristan Thompson  
2:25 +3 Collin Sexton made 3-pt. jump shot 49-64
2:11 +2 Frank Jackson made driving layup, assist by Zion Williamson 49-66
2:01   Darius Garland missed jump shot  
1:57   Defensive rebound by Brandon Ingram  
1:54   Offensive foul on Brandon Ingram  
1:54   Turnover on Brandon Ingram  
1:40 +2 Kevin Love made hook shot 51-66
1:23   Zion Williamson missed layup  
1:22   Offensive rebound by Frank Jackson  
1:20   Frank Jackson missed jump shot  
1:18   Offensive rebound by Frank Jackson  
1:13   Bad pass turnover on Jrue Holiday, stolen by Kevin Love  
1:08 +2 Darius Garland made layup, assist by Collin Sexton 53-66
1:01   Full timeout called  
0:53 +2 Jrue Holiday made driving layup 53-68
0:36   Shooting foul on Zion Williamson  
0:36 +1 Kevin Love made 1st of 2 free throws 54-68
0:36 +1 Kevin Love made 2nd of 2 free throws 55-68
0:29   Zion Williamson missed reverse layup  
0:28   NO team rebound  
0:27 +2 Brandon Ingram made dunk, assist by Jrue Holiday 55-70
0:02   Lost ball turnover on Darius Garland, stolen by Jrue Holiday  
0:00   Frank Jackson missed jump shot  
0:00   NO team rebound  
0:00   End of period  

3rd Quarter
CLE Cavaliers 28
NO Pelicans 25

Time Team Play Score
11:51   Shooting foul on Tristan Thompson  
11:51 +1 Zion Williamson made 1st of 2 free throws 55-71
11:51 +1 Zion Williamson made 2nd of 2 free throws 55-72
11:40 +2 Darius Garland made jump shot 57-72
11:23 +2 Zion Williamson made layup, assist by Brandon Ingram 57-74
11:11 +2 Cedi Osman made floating jump shot 59-74
10:58 +2 Brandon Ingram made jump shot 59-76
10:43   Darius Garland missed driving layup, blocked by Derrick Favors  
10:43   CLE team rebound  
10:33   Collin Sexton missed jump shot, blocked by Lonzo Ball  
10:31   Defensive rebound by Lonzo Ball  
10:17   Zion Williamson missed layup  
10:13   Offensive rebound by Zion Williamson  
10:13 +2 Zion Williamson made dunk 59-78
9:54   Tristan Thompson missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:52   Defensive rebound by Lonzo Ball  
9:47   Jrue Holiday missed 3-pt. turnaround jump shot  
9:44   Defensive rebound by Kevin Love  
9:37   Darius Garland missed jump shot  
9:32   Offensive rebound by Tristan Thompson  
9:32 +2 Tristan Thompson made dunk 61-78
9:14 +2 Jrue Holiday made jump shot 61-80
8:51   Kevin Love missed jump shot  
8:50   Defensive rebound by Derrick Favors  
8:36   Lost ball turnover on Zion Williamson, stolen by Kevin Love  
8:27   Collin Sexton missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:24   Defensive rebound by Derrick Favors  
8:15 +2 Brandon Ingram made dunk, assist by Lonzo Ball 61-82
8:15   Full timeout called  
7:54 +2 Darius Garland made finger-roll layup 63-82
7:40 +2 Brandon Ingram made finger-roll layup, assist by Zion Williamson 63-84
7:27 +2 Cedi Osman made driving layup, assist by Collin Sexton 65-84
7:27   Violation  
7:15   Zion Williamson missed layup  
7:13   Defensive rebound by Tristan Thompson  
7:06   Collin Sexton missed driving layup  
7:06   CLE team rebound  
7:02 +2 Tristan Thompson made dunk, assist by Darius Garland 67-84
6:43 +2 Zion Williamson made layup, assist by Lonzo Ball 67-86
6:28   Lost ball turnover on Tristan Thompson, stolen by Jrue Holiday  
6:23   Out of bounds turnover on Brandon Ingram  
6:12   Kevin Porter missed 3-pt. jump shot  
6:10   Defensive rebound by Derrick Favors  
6:05 +2 Jrue Holiday made dunk, assist by Lonzo Ball 67-88
5:45   Tristan Thompson missed layup, blocked by Derrick Favors  
5:44   Offensive rebound by Tristan Thompson  
5:43   Shooting foul on Derrick Favors  
5:43 +1 Tristan Thompson made 1st of 2 free throws 68-88
5:43   Tristan Thompson missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
5:41   Defensive rebound by Derrick Favors  
5:33 +2 Brandon Ingram made driving dunk, assist by Jrue Holiday 68-90
5:21   Personal foul on Josh Hart  
5:04 +2 Tristan Thompson made floating jump shot 70-90
4:44 +3 Brandon Ingram made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Lonzo Ball 70-93
4:20 +2 Tristan Thompson made dunk, assist by Kevin Porter 72-93
4:04