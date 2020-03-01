TOR
Jokic's triple-double leads Nuggets over Raptors, 133-118

  AP
  Mar 01, 2020

DENVER (AP) A lackluster effort in Los Angeles prompted Will Barton to challenge his Denver teammates after their worst loss of the season.

The veteran's words hit home and the Nuggets responded with one of their best outings.

Nikola Jokic had 23 points, 18 rebounds and 11 assists for his 12th triple-double of the season to lead Denver over the short-handed Toronto Raptors, 133-118 on Sunday night.

The Nuggets tied a season high with 38 assists, doubling their total from their 29-point loss to the Clippers on Friday night. Coach Michael Malone said after that game that his team played soft, and Barton echoed that sentiment in the postgame locker room.

''We sometimes we can do a lot of assuming, being around each other so much. You can get complacent,'' Monte Morris said. ''For Will to stand up like that and let everyone know, down the line, play your role to a T, for him to stand up and do that made us come together even more.''

Denver played with more intensity Sunday, led by its All-Star center. Jokic has 40 triple-doubles in his short career, completing his latest by feeding Jerami Grant on a dunk that helped the Nuggets pull away from the Raptors, who lost their third straight.

Grant finished with 16 points for Denver, which had eight players score in double figures.

''Even though Nikola had a triple-double and other guys played well, I thought Jerami Grant's performance was the most impactful,'' Malone said.

Toronto played without Serge Ibaka and Fred VanVleet for a second straight game but got a career night from OG Anunoby, who finished with 32 points on 12-of-16 shooting.

''It's not tough,'' Kyle Lowry, who finished with 17 points, said of playing short-handed. ''Honestly, you've just got to play harder, and we've got to play a lot harder.''

Denver hit its first nine 3-point attempts - five by Jamal Murray, who had 17 of his 22 points in the first 12 minutes - before Morris missed with 1:06 left in the first quarter. The Nuggets shot 63.6% in the first quarter and 60% in the first half.

Denver hit 50 percent from long range and finished the game 56.6% from the field.

''We didn't do a good job of guarding them and putting some pressure on them,'' Pascal Siakam said. ''They had a lot of back-cuts, easy layups. Not a lot of protection under the rim.''

Jokic had 10 points and 10 rebounds at halftime and and was already three assists shy of a triple-double.

The Raptors withstood the hot shooting to tie it at 60 in the second quarter and trailed just 73-69 at intermission. It was a two-point Denver lead late in the third quarter but the Nuggets opened up a 112-101 lead with 8:10 left in the fourth.

Toronto twice cut the deficit to five points but Denver closed it out for the win. Jokic got his ninth assist on a court-length pass to Gary Harris for a layup midway through the fourth.

TIP-INS

Raptors: C Marc Gasol (left hamstring tightness) missed his 13th straight game but was doing some work on the court before the game. ''All of them are getting some work in, they're just not ready for game activity,'' coach Nick Nurse said of Gasol, Ibaka and VanVleet.

Nuggets: The 73 points in the first half tied their season high set seven days earlier. The 69 points allowed also tied a season high. ... F Paul Millsap (right ankle) missed his 17th game this season. Millsap rolled his ankle at the Los Angeles Clippers on Friday night. ... The team is expected to buy out the contract of guard Jordan McRae. Denver acquired McRae from Washington on Feb. 6 for Shabazz Napier.

PAST AND PRESENT

The capacity crowd included two Denver Broncos quarterbacks sitting courtside - future Hall of Famer Peyton Manning and Drew Lock, who took over as Denver's starter late in the 2019 season. The Nuggets' mascot had them both sign a football in the fourth quarter, and then he tossed it into the crowd.

HIGH PRAISE

Raptors rookie Terence Davis II played one summer league game with Denver before Toronto signed him. Malone is happy for Davis, who is the only player on the Raptors to play in all 60 games.

''Our guys liked him a lot after the draft when he went undrafted, so a lot of teams missed on Terence Davis,'' he said. ''He's another guy like Pascal that a lot of people missed on and has just done wonders his rookie season. Toughness, not afraid, confident - intangibles that don't jump off your stat sheet.''

UP NEXT

Raptors: Play at Phoenix on Tuesday night.

Nuggets: Host Golden State on Tuesday night.

1st Quarter
TOR Raptors 32
DEN Nuggets 40

Time Team Play Score
12:00   Jumpball  
11:34 +3 Jamal Murray made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Nikola Jokic 0-3
11:15   Norman Powell missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:13   Defensive rebound by Nikola Jokic  
11:10   Offensive foul on Jamal Murray  
11:10   Turnover on Jamal Murray  
10:55   Pascal Siakam missed hook shot  
10:52   Defensive rebound by Nikola Jokic  
10:42 +2 Jamal Murray made layup, assist by Gary Harris 0-5
10:42   Violation  
10:21 +2 Norman Powell made finger-roll layup, assist by OG Anunoby 2-5
10:12 +2 Nikola Jokic made floating jump shot, assist by Will Barton 2-7
9:59   Kyle Lowry missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:56   Defensive rebound by Nikola Jokic  
9:54   Will Barton missed layup, blocked by Rondae Hollis-Jefferson  
9:54   DEN team rebound  
9:47 +2 Nikola Jokic made floating jump shot, assist by Jamal Murray 2-9
9:41   Shooting foul on Gary Harris  
9:41 +1 Kyle Lowry made 1st of 2 free throws 3-9
9:41 +1 Kyle Lowry made 2nd of 2 free throws 4-9
9:25 +3 Will Barton made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Gary Harris 4-12
9:14   Kyle Lowry missed floating jump shot  
9:11   Offensive rebound by Rondae Hollis-Jefferson  
9:11   Rondae Hollis-Jefferson missed dunk  
9:11   Offensive rebound by OG Anunoby  
9:07 +2 OG Anunoby made dunk 6-12
8:55 +3 Gary Harris made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jamal Murray 6-15
8:41 +3 Pascal Siakam made 3-pt. jump shot 9-15
8:20   Shooting foul on Rondae Hollis-Jefferson  
8:20   Nikola Jokic missed 1st of 2 free throws  
8:20   DEN team rebound  
8:20 +1 Nikola Jokic made 2nd of 2 free throws 9-16
8:09   Shooting foul on Will Barton  
8:09 +1 Rondae Hollis-Jefferson made 1st of 2 free throws 10-16
8:09 +1 Rondae Hollis-Jefferson made 2nd of 2 free throws 11-16
7:53 +3 Jamal Murray made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jerami Grant 11-19
7:35   Pascal Siakam missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:32   Defensive rebound by Will Barton  
7:27   Bad pass turnover on Will Barton, stolen by OG Anunoby  
7:21   Pascal Siakam missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:17   Offensive rebound by OG Anunoby  
7:17 +2 OG Anunoby made dunk 13-19
6:59 +3 Jamal Murray made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Will Barton 13-22
6:48   Full timeout called  
6:33   Norman Powell missed 3-pt. jump shot  
6:30   Defensive rebound by Nikola Jokic  
6:17   Bad pass turnover on Will Barton, stolen by OG Anunoby  
6:15 +2 OG Anunoby made dunk 15-22
5:55   Shooting foul on OG Anunoby  
5:55 +1 Jerami Grant made 1st of 2 free throws 15-23
5:55 +1 Jerami Grant made 2nd of 2 free throws 15-24
5:41   Pascal Siakam missed hook shot  
5:40   Defensive rebound by Nikola Jokic  
5:31 +2 Nikola Jokic made dunk, assist by Jerami Grant 15-26
5:16 +2 OG Anunoby made dunk, assist by Terence Davis 17-26
5:01   Monte Morris missed floating jump shot  
4:59   Defensive rebound by Norman Powell  
4:53   Norman Powell missed driving layup  
4:51   Defensive rebound by Nikola Jokic  
4:47 +3 Jamal Murray made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jerami Grant 17-29
4:33   Shooting foul on Jerami Grant  
4:33 +1 Kyle Lowry made 1st of 2 free throws 18-29
4:33 +1 Kyle Lowry made 2nd of 2 free throws 19-29
4:23   Personal foul on Patrick McCaw  
4:20 +3 Jamal Murray made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Monte Morris 19-32
4:09 +3 OG Anunoby made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Pascal Siakam 22-32
3:53   Personal foul on OG Anunoby  
3:47   Jerami Grant missed jump shot  
3:43   Defensive rebound by OG Anunoby  
3:36   Pascal Siakam missed finger-roll layup  
3:35   Defensive rebound by Nikola Jokic  
3:22   Monte Morris missed layup  
3:20   Defensive rebound by Pascal Siakam  
3:12 +3 Patrick McCaw made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Kyle Lowry 25-32
3:11   Full timeout called  
2:58   Out of bounds turnover on Jerami Grant  
2:53   Terence Davis missed 3-pt. jump shot  
2:51   Defensive rebound by Jerami Grant  
2:44 +3 Michael Porter Jr. made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jerami Grant 25-35
2:44   Shooting foul on Kyle Lowry  
2:44   Michael Porter Jr. missed free throw  
2:42   Defensive rebound by OG Anunoby  
2:31   Shooting foul on Mason Plumlee  
2:31 +1 OG Anunoby made 1st of 2 free throws 26-35
2:31 +1 OG Anunoby made 2nd of 2 free throws 27-35
2:15 +3 Monte Morris made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Mason Plumlee 27-38
2:01   Pascal Siakam missed jump shot  
1:59   Defensive rebound by Mason Plumlee  
1:40 +2 Mason Plumlee made reverse layup, assist by Monte Morris 27-40
1:40   Shooting foul on Pascal Siakam  
1:40   Mason Plumlee missed free throw  
1:39   TOR team rebound  
1:39   Personal foul on Mason Plumlee  
1:39   Terence Davis missed 1st of 2 free throws  
1:39   TOR team rebound  
1:39 +1 Terence Davis made 2nd of 2 free throws 28-40
1:23   Torrey Craig missed fade-away jump shot  
1:21   Defensive rebound by Norman Powell  
1:18   Patrick McCaw missed 3-pt. jump shot  
1:13   Defensive rebound by Monte Morris  
1:07   Monte Morris missed 3-pt. jump shot  
1:04   Defensive rebound by Chris Boucher  
1:00   Shooting foul on Mason Plumlee  
1:00 +1 Chris Boucher made 1st of 2 free throws 29-40
1:00 +1 Chris Boucher made 2nd of 2 free throws 30-40
0:37   Jamal Murray missed floating jump shot  
0:34   Defensive rebound by Terence Davis  
0:29 +2 Terence Davis made finger-roll layup 32-40
0:06   Monte Morris missed 3-pt. jump shot  
0:03   Offensive rebound by Michael Porter Jr.  
0:02   Michael Porter Jr. missed dunk, blocked by Norman Powell  

2nd Quarter
TOR Raptors 37
DEN Nuggets 33

Time Team Play Score
11:42 +3 Chris Boucher made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Matt Thomas 35-40
11:17 +2 Michael Porter Jr. made layup, assist by Nikola Jokic 35-42
11:07   Bad pass turnover on Terence Davis, stolen by Michael Porter Jr.  
11:00 +3 Monte Morris made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Nikola Jokic 35-45
10:49 +3 Terence Davis made 3-pt. jump shot 38-45
10:39 +2 Will Barton made layup, assist by Nikola Jokic 38-47
10:19 +2 Norman Powell made jump shot 40-47
10:08 +2 Nikola Jokic made layup, assist by Monte Morris 40-49
10:08   Shooting foul on Chris Boucher  
10:08 +1 Nikola Jokic made free throw 40-50
10:00   Bad pass turnover on Chris Boucher, stolen by Torrey Craig  
9:56 +2 Torrey Craig made finger-roll layup 40-52
9:57   Full timeout called  
9:46   Terence Davis missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:43   Defensive rebound by Nikola Jokic  
9:37 +2 Torrey Craig made reverse layup, assist by Michael Porter Jr. 40-54
9:27 +3 OG Anunoby made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Pascal Siakam 43-54
9:00 +2 Torrey Craig made hook shot, assist by Nikola Jokic 43-56
8:47 +2 Pascal Siakam made floating jump shot 45-56
8:34   Personal foul on Kyle Lowry  
8:28   Will Barton missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:22   Defensive rebound by OG Anunoby  
8:16 +2 Norman Powell made floating jump shot, assist by Rondae Hollis-Jefferson 47-56
8:04   Bad pass turnover on Monte Morris, stolen by OG Anunoby  
8:01 +2 OG Anunoby made dunk 49-56
8:01   Full timeout called  
7:39   Bad pass turnover on Will Barton, stolen by OG Anunoby  
7:33   Pascal Siakam missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:28   Defensive rebound by Gary Harris  
7:06   Defensive rebound by Pascal Siakam  
6:55   Out of bounds turnover on Pascal Siakam  
6:36   Michael Porter Jr. missed 3-pt. jump shot  
6:33   Defensive rebound by OG Anunoby  
6:29 +3 Kyle Lowry made 3-pt. jump shot 52-56
6:13   Unsportsmanlike technical foul  
6:13 +1 Will Barton made free throw 52-57
5:59   Will Barton missed floating jump shot  
5:56   Defensive rebound by Kyle Lowry  
5:52 +2 Norman Powell made layup, assist by Kyle Lowry 54-57
5:27 +3 Gary Harris made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Nikola Jokic 54-60
5:17 +2 Rondae Hollis-Jefferson made reverse layup, assist by Kyle Lowry 56-60
5:17   Shooting foul on Will Barton  
5:17 +1 Rondae Hollis-Jefferson made free throw 57-60
5:01   Will Barton missed 3-pt. jump shot  
5:01   DEN team rebound  
5:01   Personal foul on Pascal Siakam  
4:55   Nikola Jokic missed floating jump shot  
4:54   Defensive rebound by Norman Powell  
4:36 +3 Kyle Lowry made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Rondae Hollis-Jefferson 60-60
4:20 +3 Jerami Grant made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Gary Harris 60-63
4:08 +2 Kyle Lowry made finger-roll layup 62-63
3:56 +2 Jerami Grant made dunk, assist by Will Barton 62-65
3:56   Unsportsmanlike technical foul  
3:56 +1 Kyle Lowry made free throw 63-65
3:41   OG Anunoby missed 3-pt. jump shot  
3:37   Defensive rebound by Gary Harris  
3:37   Offensive foul on Gary Harris  
3:37   Turnover on Gary Harris  
3:26   Kyle Lowry missed 3-pt. jump shot  
3:23   Defensive rebound by Nikola Jokic  
3:20   Bad pass turnover on Nikola Jokic, stolen by OG Anunoby  
3:17   Offensive foul on Kyle Lowry  
3:17   Turnover on Kyle Lowry  
3:03   Jerami Grant missed 3-pt. jump shot  
3:00   Offensive rebound by Nikola Jokic  
2:50 +3 Torrey Craig made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jerami Grant 63-68
2:42   Full timeout called  
2:25   Offensive foul on Jerami Grant  
2:25   Turnover on Jerami Grant  
2:16 +2 Rondae Hollis-Jefferson made driving dunk 65-68
1:58   Jamal Murray missed fade-away jump shot  
1:54   Defensive rebound by Kyle Lowry  
1:49 +2 Norman Powell made reverse layup, assist by OG Anunoby 67-68
1:27 +3 Torrey Craig made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jamal Murray 67-71
1:04   OG Anunoby missed finger-roll layup  
1:02   Offensive rebound by Rondae Hollis-Jefferson  
1:02   Pascal Siakam missed driving layup  
1:00   TOR team rebound  
1:02   24-second shot clock violation turnover  
0:46 +2 Gary Harris made driving layup, assist by Nikola Jokic 67-73
0:27   Pascal Siakam missed 3-pt. jump shot  
0:24   Defensive rebound by Torrey Craig  
0:08   Bad pass turnover on Jamal Murray, stolen by OG Anunoby  
0:05 +2 OG Anunoby made dunk 69-73
0:00   Jamal Murray missed 3-pt. jump shot  
0:00   DEN team rebound  
0:00   End of period  

3rd Quarter
TOR Raptors 27
DEN Nuggets 27

Time Team Play Score
11:41 +2 Pascal Siakam made hook shot 71-73
11:10   Out of bounds turnover on Pascal Siakam  
10:56   Nikola Jokic missed jump shot  
10:55   Offensive rebound by Nikola Jokic  
10:55   Shooting foul on Pascal Siakam  
10:55 +1 Nikola Jokic made 1st of 2 free throws 71-74
10:55 +1 Nikola Jokic made 2nd of 2 free throws 71-75
10:41 +2 Norman Powell made driving layup, assist by Rondae Hollis-Jefferson 73-75
10:30   Jamal Murray missed floating jump shot  
10:26   Offensive rebound by Nikola Jokic  
10:26 +2 Nikola Jokic made layup 73-77
10:17   Rondae Hollis-Jefferson missed layup  
10:15   Defensive rebound by Nikola Jokic  
10:10 +3 Jerami Grant made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Will Barton 73-80
9:49 +2 OG Anunoby made layup 75-80
9:19 +2 Nikola Jokic made turnaround jump shot 75-82
9:09 +2 Rondae Hollis-Jefferson made reverse layup, assist by Kyle Lowry 77-82
9:10   Full timeout called  
8:51 +2 Will Barton made driving layup 77-84
8:39   Shooting foul on Gary Harris  
8:39   Full timeout called  
8:39 +1 Pascal Siakam made 1st of 2 free throws 78-84
8:39 +1 Pascal Siakam made 2nd of 2 free throws 79-84
8:21   Personal foul on OG Anunoby  
8:07   Jamal Murray missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:04   Defensive rebound by Kyle Lowry  
8:00   Pascal Siakam missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:56   Defensive rebound by Nikola Jokic  
7:39   Will Barton missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:36   Offensive rebound by Nikola Jokic  
7:37   Shooting foul on Norman Powell  
7:37 +1 Nikola Jokic made 1st of 2 free throws 79-85
7:37   Nikola Jokic missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
7:33   Defensive rebound by Kyle Lowry  
7:15   OG Anunoby missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:11   Defensive rebound by Will Barton  
7:06   Will Barton missed floating jump shot  
7:04   Defensive rebound by Pascal Siakam  
7:01   Offensive foul on Pascal Siakam  
7:01   Turnover on Pascal Siakam  
7:01   Full timeout called  
6:41   Offensive goaltending turnover on Jerami Grant  
6:25   Kyle Lowry missed 3-pt. jump shot  
6:21   Offensive rebound by Rondae Hollis-Jefferson  
6:12   Shooting foul on Jerami Grant  
6:12   Pascal Siakam missed 1st of 2 free throws  
6:12   TOR team rebound  
6:12 +1 Pascal Siakam made 2nd of 2 free throws 80-85
5:59   Bad pass turnover on Gary Harris, stolen by OG Anunoby  
5:52   Shooting foul on Nikola Jokic  
5:52 +1 OG Anunoby made 1st of 2 free throws 81-85
5:52 +1 OG Anunoby made 2nd of 2 free throws 82-85
5:31   Offensive foul on Gary Harris  
5:31