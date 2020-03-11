DEN
Mavs avoid 3-game skid with 113-97 win over Nuggets

DALLAS (AP) Boban Marjanovic had 31 points and 17 rebounds, Luka Doncic scored 28 points and the Dallas Mavericks beat the Denver Nuggets 113-97 on Wednesday night before the suspension of the NBA season because of the coronavirus.

The Mavericks were in the second half of their game when the NBA announced plans to suspend the season “until further notice" after a Utah Jazz player tested positive for the coronavirus.

Jamal Murray had 25 points to lead Denver, and Will Barton had 23.

Mavericks owner Mark Cuban told national and regional television broadcasts that players were aware of the situation during the game, and were talking about it on the bench.

“It's about the country and life in general ... This is bigger than just the NBA," Cuban told ESPN during an in-game interview.

Cuban said he didn't anticipate the players being allowed to leave town, saying the only way to have any control and know about their health was to know where they are and who they are working with.

Dallas avoided its first three-game losing streak, and is the league's only team that hasn't lost three in a row this season.

The 7-foot-4 Marjanovic is from Serbia, as is Denver's 7-foot center Nikola Jokic, a usually high-scoring All-Star from Europe like Doncic, who is from Slovania.

Jokic finished with 14 points and 13 rebounds, while Paul Millsap had 12.

Tim Hardaway Jr. had 17 points for Dallas, and Maxi Kleber scored 15.

TIP-INS: Mavs 7-foot-3 post Kristaps Porzingis, who has been recovering from a left knee injury, had a planned night after Tuesday night's game at San Antonio was his fourth in seven days. ...Doncic, his sore right wrist in a wrap, immediately grabbed at his hand and grimaced after a driving dunk in the first half. ... Jokic didn't take his first shot until about four minutes into the second quarter, a stepback jumper over Marjanovic.

UP NEXT

Nuggets: Had been scheduled to play six of next seven games on road, including San Antonio on Thursday.

Mavericks: Were staying home, where they had been scheduled to play the Phoenix Suns on Saturday before four road games in a row.

1st Quarter
DEN Nuggets 29
DAL Mavericks 33

Time Team Play Score
12:00   Jumpball  
11:42 +3 Jamal Murray made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Nikola Jokic 3-0
11:24 +2 Boban Marjanovic made dunk, assist by Luka Doncic 3-2
11:00   Jamal Murray missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:57   Defensive rebound by Maxi Kleber  
10:42 +2 Courtney Lee made floating jump shot 3-4
10:29 +3 Gary Harris made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jamal Murray 6-4
10:09   Maxi Kleber missed driving layup  
10:08   Offensive rebound by Boban Marjanovic  
10:05   Lost ball turnover on Boban Marjanovic, stolen by Jamal Murray  
9:58   Will Barton missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:55   Defensive rebound by Boban Marjanovic  
9:47   Luka Doncic missed floating jump shot  
9:43   Offensive rebound by Luka Doncic  
9:43 +2 Luka Doncic made dunk 6-6
9:29 +2 Will Barton made layup, assist by Paul Millsap 8-6
9:14 +3 Luka Doncic made 3-pt. jump shot 8-9
8:48   Jamal Murray missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:44   Defensive rebound by Tim Hardaway Jr.  
8:37   Tim Hardaway Jr. missed jump shot  
8:35   Defensive rebound by Will Barton  
8:25 +3 Paul Millsap made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Will Barton 11-9
8:02   Maxi Kleber missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:59   Defensive rebound by Will Barton  
7:55 +3 Will Barton made 3-pt. jump shot 14-9
7:54   Full timeout called  
7:35 +2 Maxi Kleber made alley-oop shot, assist by Luka Doncic 14-11
7:19 +3 Paul Millsap made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Nikola Jokic 17-11
7:08   Bad pass turnover on Luka Doncic, stolen by Paul Millsap  
7:03   Will Barton missed reverse layup  
7:02   Defensive rebound by Maxi Kleber  
6:56   Boban Marjanovic missed turnaround jump shot  
6:53   Defensive rebound by Jamal Murray  
6:47   Out of bounds turnover on Nikola Jokic  
6:29   Maxi Kleber missed 3-pt. jump shot  
6:27   Offensive rebound by Boban Marjanovic  
6:25   Boban Marjanovic missed jump shot  
6:25   Offensive rebound by Boban Marjanovic  
6:25   Shooting foul on Nikola Jokic  
6:25 +1 Boban Marjanovic made 1st of 2 free throws 17-12
6:25 +1 Boban Marjanovic made 2nd of 2 free throws 17-13
6:14   Jamal Murray missed jump shot  
6:11   Defensive rebound by Maxi Kleber  
6:02   Luka Doncic missed 3-pt. jump shot  
5:59   Defensive rebound by Paul Millsap  
5:55 +2 Jamal Murray made dunk, assist by Will Barton 19-13
5:44   Shooting foul on Nikola Jokic  
5:44 +1 Tim Hardaway Jr. made 1st of 2 free throws 19-14
5:44 +1 Tim Hardaway Jr. made 2nd of 2 free throws 19-15
5:24 +2 Gary Harris made jump shot 21-15
5:00 +3 Maxi Kleber made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Delon Wright 21-18
4:46 +2 Paul Millsap made hook shot, assist by Mason Plumlee 23-18
4:33   Tim Hardaway Jr. missed 3-pt. jump shot  
4:30   Defensive rebound by Paul Millsap  
4:27 +2 Paul Millsap made running Jump Shot 25-18
4:27   Shooting foul on Justin Jackson  
4:27   Paul Millsap missed free throw  
4:25   Defensive rebound by Justin Jackson  
4:19 +3 Delon Wright made 3-pt. jump shot 25-21
4:01   Mason Plumlee missed hook shot  
3:58   Defensive rebound by Justin Jackson  
3:52   Courtney Lee missed finger-roll layup  
3:50   Defensive rebound by Paul Millsap  
3:44 +2 Gary Harris made reverse layup, assist by Paul Millsap 27-21
3:19   Courtney Lee missed floating jump shot  
3:18   Defensive rebound by Jerami Grant  
3:09   Bad pass turnover on Paul Millsap, stolen by Tim Hardaway Jr.  
2:57 +3 Tim Hardaway Jr. made 3-pt. jump shot 27-24
2:34 +2 Paul Millsap made jump shot 29-24
2:02 +3 Maxi Kleber made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Delon Wright 29-27
2:01   Full timeout called  
1:48   Monte Morris missed jump shot, blocked by Justin Jackson  
1:46   Defensive rebound by Courtney Lee  
1:42 +3 Tim Hardaway Jr. made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Justin Jackson 29-30
1:16   Jerami Grant missed 3-pt. jump shot  
1:14   Defensive rebound by Maxi Kleber  
1:08   Delon Wright missed 3-pt. jump shot  
1:05   Defensive rebound by Mason Plumlee  
0:54   Traveling violation turnover on Jamal Murray  
0:42 +3 Tim Hardaway Jr. made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Courtney Lee 29-33
0:32   Monte Morris missed jump shot  
0:29   Defensive rebound by Tim Hardaway Jr.  
0:12   Courtney Lee missed floating jump shot  
0:10   Defensive rebound by Mason Plumlee  
0:05   Personal foul on Maxi Kleber  
0:01   Jamal Murray missed 3-pt. jump shot  
0:00   DEN team rebound  
0:00   End of period  

2nd Quarter
DEN Nuggets 21
DAL Mavericks 24

Time Team Play Score
11:43   Boban Marjanovic missed hook shot  
11:39   Defensive rebound by Torrey Craig  
11:17   Jamal Murray missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:14   Defensive rebound by Boban Marjanovic  
11:07 +2 Luka Doncic made driving dunk 29-35
10:44 +2 Jamal Murray made floating jump shot 31-35
10:22   Boban Marjanovic missed jump shot  
10:22   DAL team rebound  
10:22   Personal foul on Torrey Craig  
10:10   J.J. Barea missed jump shot  
10:07   Defensive rebound by Jerami Grant  
10:02   Torrey Craig missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:59   Defensive rebound by Delon Wright  
9:54   Shooting foul on Mason Plumlee  
9:54   Boban Marjanovic missed 1st of 2 free throws  
9:54   DAL team rebound  
9:54 +1 Boban Marjanovic made 2nd of 2 free throws 31-36
9:43 +3 Jerami Grant made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Monte Morris 34-36
9:30 +2 Luka Doncic made jump shot 34-38
9:30   Shooting foul on Jerami Grant  
9:30   Luka Doncic missed free throw  
9:27   Defensive rebound by Michael Porter Jr.  
9:14   Jamal Murray missed layup  
9:11   Defensive rebound by Delon Wright  
9:06 +2 Delon Wright made reverse layup 34-40
9:04   Full timeout called  
8:47   Monte Morris missed floating jump shot  
8:45   Defensive rebound by Luka Doncic  
8:30 +2 Boban Marjanovic made floating jump shot, assist by Delon Wright 34-42
8:05 +2 Nikola Jokic made jump shot 36-42
7:53   Personal foul on Jerami Grant  
7:42   Justin Jackson missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:37   Defensive rebound by Nikola Jokic  
7:27   Michael Porter Jr. missed jump shot  
7:25   Defensive rebound by Boban Marjanovic  
7:14 +2 Boban Marjanovic made dunk, assist by J.J. Barea 36-44
7:03 +3 Monte Morris made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Nikola Jokic 39-44
6:42   Bad pass turnover on J.J. Barea, stolen by Michael Porter Jr.  
6:41   Personal foul on Boban Marjanovic  
6:27   Michael Porter Jr. missed jump shot  
6:24   Defensive rebound by Luka Doncic  
6:19 +2 Luka Doncic made floating jump shot 39-46
6:04 +3 Will Barton made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Paul Millsap 42-46
5:50   Lost ball turnover on Boban Marjanovic, stolen by Will Barton  
5:44   Michael Porter Jr. missed layup, blocked by Delon Wright  
5:41   Defensive rebound by Boban Marjanovic  
5:34   Justin Jackson missed 3-pt. jump shot  
5:30   Defensive rebound by Nikola Jokic  
5:28   Lost ball turnover on Nikola Jokic, stolen by Boban Marjanovic  
5:24 +2 Boban Marjanovic made dunk 42-48
5:17 +2 Nikola Jokic made driving layup 44-48
5:10   Personal foul on Michael Porter Jr.  
5:10   Luka Doncic missed 1st of 2 free throws  
5:10   DAL team rebound  
5:10   Luka Doncic missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
5:08   Defensive rebound by Nikola Jokic  
4:50 +2 Nikola Jokic made hook shot, assist by Will Barton 46-48
4:51   Full timeout called  
4:37   Tim Hardaway Jr. missed jump shot  
4:33   Defensive rebound by Jamal Murray  
4:29   Personal foul on Willie Cauley-Stein  
4:19   Paul Millsap missed 3-pt. jump shot  
4:16   Defensive rebound by Willie Cauley-Stein  
4:01   Out of bounds turnover on Maxi Kleber  
3:41   Paul Millsap missed jump shot  
3:38   Defensive rebound by Luka Doncic  
3:32   3-second violation turnover on Willie Cauley-Stein  
3:20   Lost ball turnover on Nikola Jokic, stolen by Luka Doncic  
3:16 +3 Luka Doncic made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by J.J. Barea 46-51
3:00   Personal foul on J.J. Barea  
2:50   Will Barton missed 3-pt. jump shot  
2:45   Defensive rebound by J.J. Barea  
2:26 +2 Luka Doncic made floating jump shot 46-53
2:08 +2 Nikola Jokic made hook shot, assist by Jamal Murray 48-53
1:53   Luka Doncic missed 3-pt. jump shot  
1:50   Defensive rebound by Will Barton  
1:44   Lost ball turnover on Paul Millsap, stolen by Luka Doncic  
1:44   Personal foul on Paul Millsap  
1:44   Luka Doncic missed 1st of 2 free throws  
1:44   DAL team rebound  
1:44   Luka Doncic missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
1:41   Offensive rebound by Willie Cauley-Stein  
1:33 +2 Willie Cauley-Stein made dunk, assist by J.J. Barea 48-55
1:08   Shooting foul on Maxi Kleber  
1:08   Gary Harris missed 1st of 2 free throws  
1:08   DEN team rebound  
1:08 +1 Gary Harris made 2nd of 2 free throws 49-55
0:55   Tim Hardaway Jr. missed 3-pt. jump shot  
0:51   Defensive rebound by Paul Millsap  
0:44   Will Barton missed layup  
0:41   Defensive rebound by Willie Cauley-Stein  
0:31   Luka Doncic missed fade-away jump shot  
0:29   Defensive rebound by Nikola Jokic  
0:29   Unsportsmanlike technical foul  
0:29 +1 Jamal Murray made free throw 50-55
0:20   Out of bounds turnover on Torrey Craig  
0:00 +2 Willie Cauley-Stein made alley-oop shot, assist by Luka Doncic 50-57
0:00   End of period  

3rd Quarter
DEN Nuggets 35
DAL Mavericks 27

Time Team Play Score
11:39   Luka Doncic missed jump shot  
11:35   Defensive rebound by Jamal Murray  
11:20   Personal foul on Courtney Lee  
11:06   Jamal Murray missed jump shot  
11:02   Offensive rebound by Paul Millsap  
10:52 +2 Will Barton made floating jump shot 52-57
10:39   Traveling violation turnover on Boban Marjanovic  
10:28   Personal foul on Tim Hardaway Jr.  
10:20 +2 Jamal Murray made jump shot, assist by Nikola Jokic 54-57
9:59 +3 Courtney Lee made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Maxi Kleber 54-60
9:44   Traveling violation turnover on Nikola Jokic  
9:35 +2 Luka Doncic made finger-roll layup 54-62
9:35   Shooting foul on Nikola Jokic  
9:35 +1 Luka Doncic made free throw 54-63
9:23 +2 Will Barton made layup, assist by Nikola Jokic 56-63
9:14   Luka Doncic missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:11   Defensive rebound by Nikola Jokic  
9:00 +2 Jamal Murray made finger-roll layup 58-63
9:00   Shooting foul on Courtney Lee  
9:00 +1 Jamal Murray made free throw 59-63
8:40   Tim Hardaway Jr. missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:37   Offensive rebound by Boban Marjanovic  
8:35 +2 Boban Marjanovic made dunk 59-65
8:28 +2 Will Barton made floating jump shot 61-65
8:03   Boban Marjanovic missed turnaround jump shot  
8:01   Defensive rebound by Nikola Jokic  
7:52   Paul Millsap missed jump shot  
7:48   Defensive rebound by Tim Hardaway Jr.  
7:42   Maxi Kleber missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:37   Defensive rebound by Will Barton  
7:35 +2 Will Barton made layup 63-65
7:35   Full timeout called  
7:17   Luka Doncic missed turnaround jump shot  
7:15   Defensive rebound by Paul Millsap  
7:14   Personal foul on Maxi Kleber  
7:04 +2 Jamal Murray made jump shot, assist by Nikola Jokic 65-65
6:45   Maxi Kleber missed 3-pt. jump shot  
6:41   Defensive rebound by Paul Millsap  
6:30 +2 Jamal Murray made jump shot, assist by Nikola Jokic 67-65
6:16 +2 Boban Marjanovic made dunk, assist by Luka Doncic 67-67
5:52 +3 Jamal Murray made 3-pt. jump shot 70-67
5:32   Luka Doncic missed driving layup, blocked by Torrey Craig  
5:30   Defensive rebound by Nikola Jokic  
5:24 +3 Will Barton made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Torrey Craig 73-67
4:57 +2 Courtney Lee made driving layup 73-69
4:44   Nikola Jokic missed jump shot  
4:42   Defensive rebound by Boban Marjanovic  
4:34 +3 Maxi Kleber made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Luka Doncic 73-72
4:16   Jamal Murray missed driving layup  
4:12   Offensive rebound by Nikola Jokic  
4:12 +2 Nikola Jokic made dunk 75-72
4:03   Tim Hardaway Jr. missed 3-pt. jump shot  
4:01   Defensive rebound by Jamal Murray  
3:53 +3 Torrey Craig made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Nikola Jokic 78-72
3:53   Full timeout called  
3:43 +2 Luka Doncic made driving layup, assist by Tim Hardaway Jr. 78-74
3:43   Shooting foul on Torrey Craig  
3:43 +1 Luka Doncic made free throw 78-75
3:20 +3 Will Barton made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jamal Murray 81-75
3:04   Maxi Kleber missed 3-pt. jump shot  
3:01   Defensive rebound by Nikola Jokic  
2:56   Will Barton missed 3-pt. jump shot  
2:53   Defensive rebound by Delon Wright  
2:43   Tim Hardaway Jr. missed floating jump shot  
2:41   Offensive rebound by Delon Wright  
2:30 +2 Willie Cauley-Stein made reverse layup, assist by Luka Doncic 81-77
2:08   Jamal Murray missed 3-pt. jump shot  
2:04   Defensive rebound by Willie Cauley-Stein  
1:55   Luka Doncic missed 3-pt. jump shot  
1:54   Defensive rebound by Will Barton  
1:54   Personal foul on Luka Doncic  
1:54   Will Barton missed 1st of 2 free throws  
1:54   DEN team rebound  
1:54 +1 Will Barton made 2nd of 2 free throws