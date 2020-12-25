|
11:47
Kyle Kuzma misses two point jump shot
11:43
Willie Cauley-Stein defensive rebound
11:36
Tim Hardaway Jr. misses three point jump shot
11:32
Markieff Morris defensive rebound
11:15
LeBron James turnover (lost ball) (James Johnson steals)
11:08
Jalen Brunson misses two point jump shot
11:04
Kyle Kuzma defensive rebound
10:49
LeBron James misses three point jump shot
10:47
Tim Hardaway Jr. defensive rebound
10:43
Montrezl Harrell shooting foul (Tim Hardaway Jr. draws the foul)
10:43
Tim Hardaway Jr. misses regular free throw 1 of 2
10:43
Mavericks offensive rebound
10:43
+1
Tim Hardaway Jr. makes regular free throw 2 of 2
31-33
10:26
+2
Wesley Matthews makes two point floating jump shot (LeBron James assists)
31-35
10:10
+2
Tim Hardaway Jr. makes two point jump shot (Trey Burke assists)
33-35
9:57
+2
Montrezl Harrell makes two point layup (LeBron James assists)
33-37
9:43
Jalen Brunson turnover (bad pass) (Markieff Morris steals)
9:41
Tim Hardaway Jr. personal foul (Take) (LeBron James draws the foul)
9:39
Trey Burke personal foul (Wesley Matthews draws the foul)
9:37
Wesley Matthews misses three point jump shot
9:33
Markieff Morris offensive rebound
9:31
+3
LeBron James makes three point jump shot (Markieff Morris assists)
33-40
9:16
+3
Tim Hardaway Jr. makes three point jump shot (James Johnson assists)
36-40
9:00
Montrezl Harrell offensive foul (Willie Cauley-Stein draws the foul)
9:00
Montrezl Harrell turnover (offensive foul)
8:53
Alex Caruso personal foul (Jalen Brunson draws the foul)
8:46
Willie Cauley-Stein turnover (bad pass) (Alex Caruso steals)
8:46
Jalen Brunson personal foul (Take) (Alex Caruso draws the foul)
8:35
Alex Caruso turnover (bad pass) (Maxi Kleber steals)
8:28
+2
Jalen Brunson makes two point finger roll layup
38-40
8:11
+3
Markieff Morris makes three point jump shot (Alex Caruso assists)
38-43
7:55
Tim Hardaway Jr. misses two point step back jump shot
7:51
Markieff Morris defensive rebound
7:47
+3
Alex Caruso makes three point jump shot (LeBron James assists)
38-46
7:46
Mavericks 60 second timeout
7:35
Dorian Finney-Smith turnover (bad pass) (Alex Caruso steals)
7:32
Alex Caruso turnover (bad pass) (Josh Richardson steals)
7:30
+2
James Johnson makes two point driving layup (Josh Richardson assists)
40-46
7:30
Talen Horton-Tucker shooting foul (James Johnson draws the foul)
7:30
+1
James Johnson makes regular free throw 1 of 1
41-46
7:16
+3
Kentavious Caldwell-Pope makes three point jump shot (Talen Horton-Tucker assists)
41-49
7:07
Kentavious Caldwell-Pope personal foul (Dorian Finney-Smith draws the foul)
7:02
Josh Richardson misses three point jump shot
6:57
Markieff Morris defensive rebound
6:46
Montrezl Harrell turnover (lost ball) (Dorian Finney-Smith steals)
6:37
Talen Horton-Tucker blocks Josh Richardson's two point driving layup
6:35
Montrezl Harrell defensive rebound
6:29
Markieff Morris misses three point jump shot
6:24
Jalen Brunson defensive rebound
6:15
Jalen Brunson turnover (lost ball) (Montrezl Harrell steals)
6:02
Jalen Brunson personal foul (Kentavious Caldwell-Pope draws the foul)
5:55
+2
Montrezl Harrell makes two point jump shot
41-51
5:40
Kentavious Caldwell-Pope blocks Luka Doncic's two point driving layup
5:39
Lakers defensive rebound
5:25
+3
Anthony Davis makes three point jump shot (Alex Caruso assists)
41-54
5:18
Talen Horton-Tucker shooting foul (Josh Richardson draws the foul)
5:18
+1
Josh Richardson makes regular free throw 1 of 2
42-54
5:18
+1
Josh Richardson makes regular free throw 2 of 2
43-54
5:10
Dorian Finney-Smith personal foul (Anthony Davis draws the foul)
5:10
+1
Anthony Davis makes regular free throw 1 of 2
43-55
5:10
Anthony Davis misses regular free throw 2 of 2
5:07
Maxi Kleber defensive rebound
4:55
Josh Richardson misses two point step back jump shot
4:53
Marc Gasol defensive rebound
4:38
Talen Horton-Tucker turnover (bad pass) (Dwight Powell steals)
4:32
+2
Josh Richardson makes two point turnaround jump shot (Luka Doncic assists)
45-55
4:32
Kentavious Caldwell-Pope shooting foul (Josh Richardson draws the foul)
4:32
+1
Josh Richardson makes regular free throw 1 of 1
46-55
4:22
Dennis Schroder turnover (bad pass) (Josh Richardson steals)
4:20
Alex Caruso shooting foul (Maxi Kleber draws the foul)
4:20
+1
Maxi Kleber makes regular free throw 1 of 2
47-55
4:20
+1
Maxi Kleber makes regular free throw 2 of 2
48-55
4:09
Marc Gasol turnover (bad pass) (Maxi Kleber steals)
4:04
Josh Richardson misses two point floating jump shot
3:59
Josh Richardson offensive rebound
3:51
Luka Doncic misses two point jump shot
3:47
Anthony Davis defensive rebound
3:40
Anthony Davis misses two point step back jump shot
3:38
Marc Gasol offensive rebound
3:36
Kentavious Caldwell-Pope misses three point jump shot
3:28
+2
Luka Doncic makes two point layup
50-55
3:28
Lakers 60 second timeout
3:15
Dwight Powell shooting foul (Anthony Davis draws the foul)
3:15
Anthony Davis misses regular free throw 1 of 2
3:15
Lakers offensive rebound
3:15
+1
Anthony Davis makes regular free throw 2 of 2
50-56
2:51
Luka Doncic misses two point jump shot
2:48
Anthony Davis defensive rebound
2:40
+2
Dennis Schroder makes two point floating jump shot
50-58
2:24
+3
Trey Burke makes three point jump shot
53-58
2:04
+2
Anthony Davis makes two point step back jump shot
53-60
1:50
Luka Doncic misses two point driving layup
1:48
Anthony Davis defensive rebound
1:45
+2
LeBron James makes two point dunk (Kentavious Caldwell-Pope assists)
53-62
1:34
Luka Doncic misses regular free throw 1 of 2
1:34
Kentavious Caldwell-Pope personal foul (Luka Doncic draws the foul)
1:34
Luka Doncic misses regular free throw 1 of 2
1:34
Mavericks offensive rebound
1:34
+1
Luka Doncic makes regular free throw 2 of 2
54-62
1:24
Dennis Schroder turnover (bad pass) (Dorian Finney-Smith steals)
1:20
Dorian Finney-Smith misses two point dunk
1:19
Lakers defensive rebound
0:58
+2
LeBron James makes two point turnaround jump shot
54-64
0:41
Marc Gasol shooting foul (Dwight Powell draws the foul)
0:41
+1
Dwight Powell makes regular free throw 1 of 2
55-64
0:41
Dwight Powell misses regular free throw 2 of 2
0:37
LeBron James defensive rebound
0:34
Kyle Kuzma misses three point jump shot
0:30
Anthony Davis offensive rebound
0:30
+2
Anthony Davis makes two point putback layup
55-66
0:05
+2
Josh Richardson makes two point step back jump shot
57-66
0:00
+3
Kyle Kuzma makes three point jump shot (Dennis Schroder assists)
57-69
0:00
End of period
