12:00
Clint Capela vs. DeAndre Jordan (Trae Young gains possession)
11:49
Cam Reddish misses two point driving layup
11:47
DeAndre Jordan defensive rebound
11:40
DeAndre Jordan offensive foul (Trae Young draws the foul)
11:40
DeAndre Jordan turnover (offensive foul)
11:30
Clint Capela offensive foul (Joe Harris draws the foul)
11:30
Clint Capela turnover (offensive foul)
11:17
Kevin Durant misses two point jump shot
11:13
Trae Young defensive rebound
11:09
Clint Capela misses two point alley-oop layup
11:06
DeAndre Jordan defensive rebound
10:52
Kyrie Irving misses two point floating jump shot
10:49
Clint Capela defensive rebound
10:44
+2
De'Andre Hunter makes two point floating jump shot (Trae Young assists)
2-0
10:29
+2
Joe Harris makes two point alley-oop layup (Kevin Durant assists)
2-2
10:19
+3
Trae Young makes three point jump shot
5-2
9:58
+2
Kevin Durant makes two point jump shot (Joe Harris assists)
5-4
9:41
+2
John Collins makes two point layup (Trae Young assists)
7-4
9:34
Kyrie Irving misses three point jump shot
9:32
Clint Capela defensive rebound
9:23
+3
Trae Young makes three point step back jump shot
10-4
9:08
+2
Kevin Durant makes two point driving layup
10-6
8:56
DeAndre Jordan blocks Trae Young's two point driving layup
8:53
Joe Harris defensive rebound
8:49
+2
Kyrie Irving makes two point floating jump shot
10-8
8:35
Cam Reddish misses two point floating jump shot
8:33
Cam Reddish offensive rebound
8:31
+3
John Collins makes three point jump shot (Cam Reddish assists)
13-8
8:22
Kevin Durant misses three point jump shot
8:18
Kyrie Irving offensive rebound
8:16
Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot misses three point jump shot
8:14
Clint Capela defensive rebound
8:11
Trae Young turnover (bad pass) (Kevin Durant steals)
8:07
DeAndre Jordan turnover (bad pass) (Trae Young steals)
8:04
+2
John Collins makes two point dunk (Trae Young assists)
15-8
7:45
Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot misses three point jump shot
7:44
Kyrie Irving offensive rebound
7:44
De'Andre Hunter personal foul (Kyrie Irving draws the foul)
7:38
+2
Kevin Durant makes two point jump shot (DeAndre Jordan assists)
15-10
7:22
Trae Young turnover (bad pass) (Joe Harris steals)
7:15
Joe Harris misses two point jump shot
7:12
Cam Reddish defensive rebound
7:06
Cam Reddish misses two point jump shot
7:02
Clint Capela offensive rebound
7:00
+2
Clint Capela makes two point hook shot
17-10
6:48
Kevin Durant misses three point jump shot
6:43
DeAndre Jordan offensive rebound
6:43
+2
DeAndre Jordan makes two point putback layup
17-12
6:35
John Collins misses three point jump shot
6:32
Kyrie Irving defensive rebound
6:27
John Collins personal foul (Kyrie Irving draws the foul)
6:27
Nets 60 second timeout
6:22
Joe Harris misses three point jump shot
6:20
De'Andre Hunter defensive rebound
6:07
+2
Clint Capela makes two point dunk (Trae Young assists)
19-12
5:52
Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot misses two point jump shot
5:48
Solomon Hill defensive rebound
5:45
Solomon Hill misses three point jump shot
5:40
Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot defensive rebound
5:34
Kyrie Irving misses two point jump shot
5:32
Cam Reddish defensive rebound
5:21
Cam Reddish turnover (bad pass) (Kyrie Irving steals)
5:10
Kyrie Irving misses three point jump shot
5:08
Kevin Durant offensive rebound
5:06
Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot misses three point jump shot
5:02
Clint Capela defensive rebound
4:53
Trae Young misses two point floating jump shot
4:50
Kyrie Irving defensive rebound
4:44
+2
Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot makes two point layup (Kyrie Irving assists)
19-14
4:22
Cam Reddish misses three point jump shot
4:18
Kyrie Irving defensive rebound
4:12
+2
Kyrie Irving makes two point layup
19-16
4:11
Hawks 60 second timeout
3:59
+2
Kevin Huerter makes two point jump shot
21-16
3:47
Kyrie Irving misses three point jump shot
3:44
Bruno Fernando defensive rebound
3:27
+2
Kevin Huerter makes two point jump shot
23-16
3:15
Kyrie Irving misses two point jump shot
3:13
Kyrie Irving offensive rebound
3:13
Bruno Fernando shooting foul (Kyrie Irving draws the foul)
3:13
+1
Kyrie Irving makes regular free throw 1 of 2
23-17
3:13
+1
Kyrie Irving makes regular free throw 2 of 2
23-18
3:01
+2
Trae Young makes two point jump shot
25-18
2:52
Caris LeVert offensive foul (Solomon Hill draws the foul)
2:52
Caris LeVert turnover (offensive foul)
2:41
Kevin Huerter misses three point jump shot
2:38
Landry Shamet defensive rebound
2:30
+2
Kevin Durant makes two point jump shot
25-20
2:01
Solomon Hill misses two point driving layup
2:01
Hawks offensive rebound
2:01
Hawks turnover (shot clock violation)
1:46
Kevin Durant turnover (out of bounds bad pass)
1:30
Kevin Huerter misses three point jump shot
1:26
Taurean Prince defensive rebound
1:20
Kevin Durant turnover (bad pass) (Kevin Huerter steals)
1:12
Solomon Hill misses three point jump shot
1:07
Taurean Prince defensive rebound
1:00
Landry Shamet turnover (bad pass) (Kevin Huerter steals)
0:43
+2
John Collins makes two point turnaround jump shot
27-20
0:31
+2
Jarrett Allen makes two point reverse layup (Caris LeVert assists)
27-22
0:31
John Collins shooting foul (Jarrett Allen draws the foul)
0:31
+1
Jarrett Allen makes regular free throw 1 of 1
27-23
0:06
Taurean Prince blocks Solomon Hill's two point dunk
0:04
Trae Young offensive rebound
0:04
+2
Trae Young makes two point putback layup
29-23
0:00
Caris LeVert misses three point jump shot
0:00
Nets offensive rebound
0:00
End of period
