11:37
Thaddeus Young misses two point turnaround hook shot
11:35
LeBron James defensive rebound
11:19
LeBron James misses two point jump shot
11:17
Patrick Williams defensive rebound
11:10
Coby White turnover (bad pass) (Alex Caruso steals)
11:10
Thaddeus Young personal foul (Take) (LeBron James draws the foul)
10:58
Kyle Kuzma misses two point floating jump shot
10:53
Montrezl Harrell offensive rebound
10:53
Montrezl Harrell misses two point putback layup
10:53
Denzel Valentine defensive rebound
10:50
+2
Coby White makes two point reverse layup
35-28
10:33
+3
Kyle Kuzma makes three point jump shot (Alex Caruso assists)
35-31
10:18
+2
Coby White makes two point jump shot (Daniel Gafford assists)
37-31
10:06
Daniel Gafford shooting foul (Talen Horton-Tucker draws the foul)
10:06
+1
Talen Horton-Tucker makes regular free throw 1 of 2
37-32
10:06
+1
Talen Horton-Tucker makes regular free throw 2 of 2
37-33
9:57
+3
Coby White makes three point jump shot
40-33
9:47
Alex Caruso misses three point jump shot
9:43
Patrick Williams defensive rebound
9:36
+3
Coby White makes three point jump shot
43-33
9:35
Lakers 60 second timeout
9:19
Alex Caruso turnover (out of bounds bad pass)
9:10
Coby White misses three point jump shot
9:05
LeBron James defensive rebound
8:59
+2
LeBron James makes two point turnaround jump shot
43-35
8:40
Patrick Williams misses three point jump shot
8:36
Montrezl Harrell defensive rebound
8:33
Kyle Kuzma misses two point layup
8:31
Coby White defensive rebound
8:24
Daniel Gafford offensive foul (Charge) (Montrezl Harrell draws the foul)
8:24
Daniel Gafford turnover (offensive foul)
8:15
+3
Alex Caruso makes three point jump shot (Talen Horton-Tucker assists)
43-38
7:57
Patrick Williams misses two point jump shot
7:54
Talen Horton-Tucker defensive rebound
7:46
+2
Talen Horton-Tucker makes two point driving layup
43-40
7:28
+2
Thaddeus Young makes two point hook shot
45-40
7:12
Talen Horton-Tucker misses two point reverse layup
7:12
Montrezl Harrell offensive rebound
7:12
+2
Montrezl Harrell makes two point putback layup
45-42
7:12
Thaddeus Young shooting foul (Montrezl Harrell draws the foul)
7:12
+1
Montrezl Harrell makes regular free throw 1 of 1
45-43
6:58
Wendell Carter Jr. misses two point floating jump shot
6:54
Wendell Carter Jr. offensive rebound
6:54
Wendell Carter Jr. misses two point putback layup
6:54
Markieff Morris defensive rebound
6:45
Wesley Matthews misses three point jump shot
6:41
Garrett Temple defensive rebound
6:26
+2
Thaddeus Young makes two point turnaround hook shot
47-43
6:15
LeBron James turnover (traveling)
6:15
Bulls 60 second timeout
6:06
Patrick Williams offensive foul (Charge) (Markieff Morris draws the foul)
6:06
Patrick Williams turnover (offensive foul)
5:51
Montrezl Harrell misses two point floating jump shot
5:49
Denzel Valentine defensive rebound
5:41
Denzel Valentine misses three point jump shot
5:36
Wendell Carter Jr. offensive rebound
5:35
Wendell Carter Jr. turnover (bad pass) (Dennis Schroder steals)
5:32
Montrezl Harrell turnover (bad pass) (Zach LaVine steals)
5:22
Talen Horton-Tucker blocks Denzel Valentine's two point layup
5:20
Wendell Carter Jr. offensive rebound
5:20
Markieff Morris blocks Wendell Carter Jr.'s two point putback layup
5:20
Bulls offensive rebound
5:08
Wendell Carter Jr. misses two point jump shot
5:06
Montrezl Harrell defensive rebound
4:51
Markieff Morris misses three point jump shot
4:48
Denzel Valentine defensive rebound
4:37
+2
Wendell Carter Jr. makes two point turnaround jump shot (Garrett Temple assists)
49-43
4:13
+2
Dennis Schroder makes two point jump shot
49-45
4:01
Wesley Matthews blocks Zach LaVine's two point driving layup
3:57
Wesley Matthews defensive rebound
3:56
Dennis Schroder misses two point layup
3:52
Patrick Williams defensive rebound
3:50
Garrett Temple turnover (out of bounds bad pass)
3:31
+2
Markieff Morris makes two point layup (Wesley Matthews assists)
49-47
3:15
+3
Denzel Valentine makes three point jump shot (Thaddeus Young assists)
52-47
3:02
Denzel Valentine personal foul (Markieff Morris draws the foul)
2:59
Coby White personal foul (Dennis Schroder draws the foul)
2:59
+1
Dennis Schroder makes regular free throw 1 of 2
52-48
2:59
+1
Dennis Schroder makes regular free throw 2 of 2
52-49
2:39
+2
Patrick Williams makes two point jump shot (Thaddeus Young assists)
54-49
2:24
+2
Dennis Schroder makes two point driving layup (LeBron James assists)
54-51
2:24
Coby White shooting foul (Dennis Schroder draws the foul)
2:24
+1
Dennis Schroder makes regular free throw 1 of 1
54-52
2:11
Thaddeus Young misses two point turnaround hook shot
2:09
Dennis Schroder defensive rebound
2:04
LeBron James misses three point jump shot
2:02
Zach LaVine defensive rebound
1:56
Zach LaVine misses three point jump shot
1:52
Dennis Schroder defensive rebound
1:51
+2
LeBron James makes two point layup (Dennis Schroder assists)
54-54
1:32
+2
Coby White makes two point driving layup (Denzel Valentine assists)
56-54
1:16
Wesley Matthews misses three point jump shot
1:12
Thaddeus Young defensive rebound
1:07
Marc Gasol blocks Coby White's two point driving layup
1:04
Marc Gasol defensive rebound
1:02
Markieff Morris offensive foul (Charge) (Thaddeus Young draws the foul)
1:02
Markieff Morris turnover (offensive foul)
0:55
Thaddeus Young turnover (out of bounds bad pass)
0:43
+2
Dennis Schroder makes two point finger roll layup
56-56
0:24
+2
Zach LaVine makes two point driving layup
58-56
0:02
+3
Kyle Kuzma makes three point jump shot (LeBron James assists)
58-59
0:00
End of period
