|
12:00
|
|
|
Dwight Howard vs. Jonas Valanciunas (Ben Simmons gains possession)
|
|
11:44
|
|
|
Tobias Harris misses two point jump shot
|
|
11:42
|
|
|
Brandon Clarke defensive rebound
|
|
11:25
|
|
|
Tobias Harris blocks Jonas Valanciunas's two point turnaround hook shot
|
|
11:25
|
|
|
Ben Simmons defensive rebound
|
|
11:21
|
|
|
Ben Simmons turnover (lost ball) (Kyle Anderson steals)
|
|
11:14
|
|
|
Dillon Brooks misses two point layup
|
|
11:12
|
|
|
Brandon Clarke offensive rebound
|
|
11:11
|
|
|
Danny Green blocks Brandon Clarke's two point putback layup
|
|
11:11
|
|
|
Danny Green defensive rebound
|
|
11:05
|
|
|
Ben Simmons misses two point reverse layup
|
|
11:02
|
|
|
Ben Simmons offensive rebound
|
|
11:00
|
|
+2
|
Tyrese Maxey makes two point jump shot (Ben Simmons assists)
|
2-0
|
10:45
|
|
|
Brandon Clarke misses two point alley-oop dunk
|
|
10:42
|
|
|
Dwight Howard defensive rebound
|
|
10:41
|
|
|
Kyle Anderson shooting foul (Ben Simmons draws the foul)
|
|
10:41
|
|
|
Ben Simmons misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|
|
10:41
|
|
|
76ers offensive rebound
|
|
10:41
|
|
|
Ben Simmons misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|
|
10:35
|
|
|
Dwight Howard offensive rebound
|
|
10:35
|
|
+2
|
Dwight Howard makes two point putback dunk
|
4-0
|
10:24
|
|
|
Ja Morant misses three point jump shot
|
|
10:22
|
|
|
Dwight Howard defensive rebound
|
|
10:14
|
|
+2
|
Tobias Harris makes two point jump shot
|
6-0
|
9:48
|
|
|
Jonas Valanciunas misses three point jump shot
|
|
9:48
|
|
|
Jonas Valanciunas misses three point jump shot
|
|
9:48
|
|
|
Brandon Clarke offensive rebound
|
|
9:48
|
|
|
Brandon Clarke misses two point putback layup
|
|
9:48
|
|
|
Brandon Clarke offensive rebound
|
|
9:48
|
|
|
Tyrese Maxey personal foul (Brandon Clarke draws the foul)
|
|
9:48
|
|
|
Ben Simmons kicked ball violation
|
|
9:39
|
|
+3
|
Kyle Anderson makes three point jump shot (Ja Morant assists)
|
6-3
|
9:23
|
|
|
Ben Simmons misses two point driving layup
|
|
9:22
|
|
|
Jonas Valanciunas defensive rebound
|
|
9:18
|
|
|
Dillon Brooks misses two point finger roll layup
|
|
9:15
|
|
|
Ben Simmons defensive rebound
|
|
9:00
|
|
|
Tyrese Maxey misses two point floating jump shot
|
|
8:58
|
|
|
Jonas Valanciunas defensive rebound
|
|
8:51
|
|
|
Ja Morant misses two point finger roll layup
|
|
8:48
|
|
|
Dwight Howard defensive rebound
|
|
8:45
|
|
+2
|
Tobias Harris makes two point jump shot (Ben Simmons assists)
|
8-3
|
8:32
|
|
|
Danny Green blocks Dillon Brooks's two point driving layup
|
|
8:32
|
|
|
Danny Green blocks Dillon Brooks's two point driving layup
|
|
8:32
|
|
|
Dillon Brooks offensive rebound
|
|
8:32
|
|
|
Tobias Harris blocks Dillon Brooks's two point putback layup
|
|
8:27
|
|
+2
|
Jonas Valanciunas makes two point turnaround hook shot (Kyle Anderson assists)
|
8-5
|
8:27
|
|
+2
|
Jonas Valanciunas makes two point turnaround hook shot (Kyle Anderson assists)
|
8-5
|
8:12
|
|
|
Dwight Howard misses two point alley-oop dunk
|
|
8:10
|
|
|
Dwight Howard offensive rebound
|
|
8:08
|
|
+2
|
Dwight Howard makes two point reverse layup
|
10-5
|
7:50
|
|
|
Dillon Brooks misses two point jump shot
|
|
7:46
|
|
|
Tyrese Maxey defensive rebound
|
|
7:32
|
|
|
Tobias Harris turnover (lost ball) (Dillon Brooks steals)
|
|
7:29
|
|
+2
|
Dillon Brooks makes two point dunk
|
10-7
|
7:16
|
|
+2
|
Danny Green makes two point jump shot (Dwight Howard assists)
|
12-7
|
7:16
|
|
|
Brandon Clarke shooting foul (Danny Green draws the foul)
|
|
7:16
|
|
+1
|
Danny Green makes regular free throw 1 of 1
|
13-7
|
7:04
|
|
|
Dwight Howard blocks Ja Morant's two point driving dunk
|
|
7:00
|
|
|
Ben Simmons defensive rebound
|
|
6:59
|
|
|
Danny Green misses three point jump shot
|
|
6:54
|
|
|
Brandon Clarke defensive rebound
|
|
6:49
|
|
+3
|
Grayson Allen makes three point jump shot (Ja Morant assists)
|
13-10
|
6:35
|
|
|
Jonas Valanciunas personal foul (Loose ball) (Tobias Harris draws the foul)
|
|
6:23
|
|
|
Danny Green turnover (double dribble)
|
|
6:09
|
|
+2
|
Xavier Tillman makes two point floating jump shot (Brandon Clarke assists)
|
13-12
|
5:57
|
|
|
Tyrese Maxey misses three point jump shot
|
|
5:53
|
|
|
Ben Simmons offensive rebound
|
|
5:47
|
|
|
Ben Simmons turnover (bad pass) (Tyus Jones steals)
|
|
5:42
|
|
|
Danny Green blocks De'Anthony Melton's two point layup
|
|
5:42
|
|
|
Grizzlies offensive rebound
|
|
5:36
|
|
|
Grayson Allen misses two point floating jump shot
|
|
5:36
|
|
|
Grayson Allen misses two point floating jump shot
|
|
5:33
|
|
|
Dwight Howard defensive rebound
|
|
5:20
|
|
+2
|
Shake Milton makes two point driving layup (Dwight Howard assists)
|
15-12
|
5:15
|
|
+2
|
Brandon Clarke makes two point layup (Tyus Jones assists)
|
15-14
|
5:15
|
|
|
Danny Green shooting foul (Brandon Clarke draws the foul)
|
|
5:15
|
|
+1
|
Brandon Clarke makes regular free throw 1 of 1
|
15-15
|
4:58
|
|
|
Tyrese Maxey misses three point jump shot
|
|
4:54
|
|
|
Brandon Clarke defensive rebound
|
|
4:51
|
|
|
Dwight Howard blocks Xavier Tillman's two point layup
|
|
4:47
|
|
|
Danny Green defensive rebound
|
|
4:46
|
|
+2
|
Tobias Harris makes two point dunk (Danny Green assists)
|
17-15
|
4:26
|
|
|
Xavier Tillman misses three point jump shot
|
|
4:24
|
|
|
Dwight Howard defensive rebound
|
|
4:13
|
|
|
Tobias Harris turnover (bad pass) (Xavier Tillman steals)
|
|
4:04
|
|
|
De'Anthony Melton misses two point jump shot
|
|
4:02
|
|
|
Shake Milton defensive rebound
|
|
3:48
|
|
|
Matisse Thybulle misses three point jump shot
|
|
3:48
|
|
|
Matisse Thybulle misses three point jump shot
|
|
3:47
|
|
|
Xavier Tillman defensive rebound
|
|
3:34
|
|
|
Grayson Allen misses two point floating jump shot
|
|
3:30
|
|
|
Matisse Thybulle defensive rebound
|
|
3:21
|
|
|
Tobias Harris misses three point jump shot
|
|
3:18
|
|
|
De'Anthony Melton defensive rebound
|
|
3:08
|
|
+2
|
Kyle Anderson makes two point jump shot (Xavier Tillman assists)
|
17-17
|
2:45
|
|
+3
|
Shake Milton makes three point jump shot
|
20-17
|
2:34
|
|
|
Tyus Jones misses two point floating jump shot
|
|
2:32
|
|
|
Tyus Jones offensive rebound
|
|
2:32
|
|
|
Tyus Jones misses two point putback layup
|
|
2:32
|
|
|
Tony Bradley defensive rebound
|
|
2:25
|
|
+2
|
Tyrese Maxey makes two point alley-oop layup (Tobias Harris assists)
|
22-17
|
2:10
|
|
+3
|
Grayson Allen makes three point jump shot (Xavier Tillman assists)
|
22-20
|
2:10
|
|
+3
|
Grayson Allen makes three point jump shot (Xavier Tillman assists)
|
22-20
|
1:51
|
|
+2
|
Tony Bradley makes two point turnaround hook shot (Shake Milton assists)
|
24-20
|
1:38
|
|
+2
|
Xavier Tillman makes two point driving layup
|
24-22
|
1:20
|
|
|
Ben Simmons misses two point turnaround hook shot
|
|
1:18
|
|
|
Xavier Tillman defensive rebound
|
|
1:10
|
|
|
Tony Bradley shooting foul (Grayson Allen draws the foul)
|
|
1:10
|
|
|
Grayson Allen misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|
|
1:10
|
|
|
Grizzlies offensive rebound
|
|
1:10
|
|
+1
|
Grayson Allen makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
24-23
|
0:57
|
|
+2
|
Shake Milton makes two point floating jump shot (Ben Simmons assists)
|
26-23
|
0:57
|
|
|
Ja Morant shooting foul (Shake Milton draws the foul)
|
|
0:57
|
|
|
Shake Milton misses regular free throw 1 of 1
|
|
0:56
|
|
|
Kyle Anderson defensive rebound
|
|
0:52
|
|
|
Isaiah Joe personal foul (Ja Morant draws the foul)
|
|
0:52
|
|
+1
|
Ja Morant makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
26-24
|
0:52
|
|
+1
|
Ja Morant makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
26-25
|
0:32
|
|
|
Isaiah Joe turnover (bad pass) (Xavier Tillman steals)
|
|
0:27
|
|
|
Matisse Thybulle blocks Grayson Allen's three point jump shot
|
|
0:24
|
|
|
Ben Simmons defensive rebound
|
|
0:06
|
|
|
Ben Simmons misses two point driving layup
|
|
0:04
|
|
|
Ben Simmons offensive rebound
|
|
0:02
|
|
|
Ben Simmons misses three point step back jump shot
|
|
0:02
|
|
|
76ers offensive rebound
|
|
0:02
|
|
|
76ers turnover (shot clock violation)
|
|
0:00
|
|
|
Xavier Tillman misses three point jump shot
|
|
0:00
|
|
|
Grizzlies offensive rebound
|