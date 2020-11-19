For 60 basketball players, NBA Draft night is one they will never forget. Lives are forever changed as their name is uttered in the same breath by Adam Silver as the team that drafts them. But for countless others, draft night is one of heartbreak. Dozens and dozens of players spend their lives working to be drafted, only to spend an entire night before learning that dream is dead.

The road doesn't end there, however. Teams will prioritize some undrafted players as free agents. Others will sign two-way deals. Some may opt to try and improve their stock overseas.

As evidence that this isn't the end of the line, I'll pose a question: Does the name Lu Dort sound familiar? How about Fred VanVleet? (OK, two questions.) Those are but just a few widely-known names who went undrafted and have been able to find a niche in the NBA. So below, we've done an exercise identifying the top five undrafted players from this year's class based upon our final Top 100 Big Board. Some have already signed with teams as free agents, but this is a helpful exercise to reflect on to identify those who were passed by in the draft.

1. Devon Dotson, PG, Kansas

Big board rank: 43

STRENGTHS

Good ball-handler with high basketball IQ

Superb quickness and athleticism

Great all-around defender

WEAKNESSES

Shot just 30.9% from 3-point range as a sophomore

Not as skilled of a passer as you might expect from a player of his profile

Size and skillset limit him primarily to playing point guard

PRO COMPARISON: Ish Smith with better defense

OUTLOOK: Reportedly singing free-agent contract with the Bulls

2. Killian Tillie, PF, Gonzaga

Big board rank: 49

STRENGTHS

Stretch big man who can knock down 3s

Above-average passer for his size

Consistent finisher in the paint

WEAKNESSES

Already 22 and has an injury history

Probably not quick enough to play the four

Likely peaks as a bench big in the NBA due to average rebounding and shot-blocking productivity

PRO COMPARISON: Trey Lyles

OUTLOOK: Reportedly singing free-agent contract with the Grizzlies

3. Markus Howard, PG, Marquette

Big board rank: 51

STRENGTHS

One of the best volume 3-point shooters in college basketball history

Limitless range and confidence in shot

Can create space off the dribble with quickness

WEAKNESSES

Lacks versatility as a defender due to size

Struggles to finish against elite rim protectors

High-usage player who needs to develop as a facilitator

PRO COMPARISON: Trae Young

OUTLOOK: Reportedly singing a two-way deal with the Nuggets

4. Ty-Shon Alexander, SG, Creighton

Big board rank: 55

STRENGTHS

Fearless 3-point shooter

Avoids turnovers

Gets steals on defense

WEAKNESSES

Small for an NBA shooting guard

Inefficient 2-point scorer

Needs to develop as a distributor

PRO COMPARISON: Wayne Ellington

OUTLOOK: Undrafted free agent has not signed with a team

5. Mason Jones, SG, Arkansas

Big board rank: 56

STRENGTHS

Supreme ability and confidence to score from all three levels

Possesses enough strength to guard 1-4

Could provide an offensive punch off the bench

WEAKNESSES

Mediocre athleticism might hinder his efficiency against elite competition

Average first step could relegate him to more of a spot-up shooter role at NBA level

There are questions about his defensive motor

PRO COMPARISON: Kentavious Caldwell-Pope

OUTLOOK: Reportedly singing a two-way deal with the Rockets