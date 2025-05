The Eastern Conference finals are set in the 2025 NBA playoff bracket: It's the New York Knicks vs. the Indiana Pacers. The East finals begin Wednesday, with New York hosting Indiana. The Knicks eliminated the reigning champion Boston Celtics on Friday night to make their first Eastern Conference finals since 2000.

The Pacers are back in the conference finals for the second year in a row after taking out the top-seeded Cavaliers in the second round. The Pacers have not made the NBA Finals since 2000, when they beat the Knicks in the East finals. The Knicks have not won the East since 1999... when they beat the Pacers in the East finals.

The Western Conference finals matchup is not yet set. The Minnesota Timberwolves await the winner of Sunday's Game 7 between the Oklahoma City Thunder and the Denver Nuggets.

We'll be with you every step of the way as the competition marches on. Below is the schedule for the 2025 NBA playoffs.

2025 NBA playoffs schedule, games today

All times Eastern

Sunday, May 18

Game 7: Thunder vs. Nuggets, 3:30 p.m., ABC/fubo

Tuesday, May 20

Game 1: Thunder/Nuggets vs. Timberwolves, 8:30 p.m., ESPN/fubo

Wednesday, May 21

Game 1: Knicks vs. Pacers, 8 p.m., TNT/Max

Thursday, May 22

Game 2: Thunder/Nuggets vs. Timberwolves, 8:30 p.m., ESPN/fubo

Friday, May 23

Game 2: Knicks vs. Pacers, 8 p.m., TNT/Max

Saturday, May 24

Game 3: Timberwolves vs. Thunder/Nuggets, 8:30 p.m., ABC/fubo

Sunday, May 25

Game 3: Pacers vs. Knicks 8 p.m., TNT/Max

Monday, May 26

Game 4: Timberwolves vs. Thunder/Nuggets, 8:30 p.m., ESPN/fubo

Tuesday, May 27

Game 4: Pacers vs. Knicks 8 p.m., TNT/Max

Wednesday, May 28

*Game 5: Thunder/Nuggets vs. Timberwolves, 8:30 p.m., ESPN/fubo

Thursday, May 29

*Game 5: Knicks vs. Pacers, 8 p.m., TNT/Max

Friday, May 30

*Game 6: Timberwolves vs. Thunder/Nuggets, 8:30 p.m., ESPN/fubo

Saturday, May 31

*Game 6: Pacers vs. Knicks, 8 p.m., TNT/Max

Sunday, June 1

*Game 7: Thunder/Nuggets vs. Timberwolves, 8 p.m., ESPN/fubo

Monday, June 2

*Game 7: Knicks vs. Pacers, 8 p.m., TNT/Max

2025 NBA playoff bracket

Key dates for 2025 NBA playoffs