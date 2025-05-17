The Eastern Conference finals are set in the 2025 NBA playoff bracket: It's the New York Knicks vs. the Indiana Pacers. The East finals begin Wednesday, with New York hosting Indiana. The Knicks eliminated the reigning champion Boston Celtics on Friday night to make their first Eastern Conference finals since 2000.
The Pacers are back in the conference finals for the second year in a row after taking out the top-seeded Cavaliers in the second round. The Pacers have not made the NBA Finals since 2000, when they beat the Knicks in the East finals. The Knicks have not won the East since 1999... when they beat the Pacers in the East finals.
The Western Conference finals matchup is not yet set. The Minnesota Timberwolves await the winner of Sunday's Game 7 between the Oklahoma City Thunder and the Denver Nuggets.
We'll be with you every step of the way as the competition marches on. Below is the schedule for the 2025 NBA playoffs.
2025 NBA playoffs schedule, games today
All times Eastern
Sunday, May 18
Game 7: Thunder vs. Nuggets, 3:30 p.m., ABC/fubo
Tuesday, May 20
Game 1: Thunder/Nuggets vs. Timberwolves, 8:30 p.m., ESPN/fubo
Wednesday, May 21
Game 1: Knicks vs. Pacers, 8 p.m., TNT/Max
Thursday, May 22
Game 2: Thunder/Nuggets vs. Timberwolves, 8:30 p.m., ESPN/fubo
Friday, May 23
Game 2: Knicks vs. Pacers, 8 p.m., TNT/Max
Saturday, May 24
Game 3: Timberwolves vs. Thunder/Nuggets, 8:30 p.m., ABC/fubo
Sunday, May 25
Game 3: Pacers vs. Knicks 8 p.m., TNT/Max
Monday, May 26
Game 4: Timberwolves vs. Thunder/Nuggets, 8:30 p.m., ESPN/fubo
Tuesday, May 27
Game 4: Pacers vs. Knicks 8 p.m., TNT/Max
Wednesday, May 28
*Game 5: Thunder/Nuggets vs. Timberwolves, 8:30 p.m., ESPN/fubo
Thursday, May 29
*Game 5: Knicks vs. Pacers, 8 p.m., TNT/Max
Friday, May 30
*Game 6: Timberwolves vs. Thunder/Nuggets, 8:30 p.m., ESPN/fubo
Saturday, May 31
*Game 6: Pacers vs. Knicks, 8 p.m., TNT/Max
Sunday, June 1
*Game 7: Thunder/Nuggets vs. Timberwolves, 8 p.m., ESPN/fubo
Monday, June 2
*Game 7: Knicks vs. Pacers, 8 p.m., TNT/Max