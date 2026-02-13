The top NBA rookies and sophomores will be on display in the 2026 Rising Stars on Friday as a part of All-Star Weekend. G-Leaguers will also compete in the four-team tournament in which the semifinals consist of teams playing to reach 40 points, with those winners then playing in the Rising Stars Championship Game to 25 points. The three teams of NBA players are coached by Hall of Famers Carmelo Anthony, Tracy McGrady and Vince Carter, with Team G League led by Austin Rivers.



The Rising Stars 2026 will begin at 9 p.m. ET from the Intuit Dome in Los Angeles. Team Melo, who won't have Cooper Flagg (foot), is still the +160 favorite per the latest NBA odds from FanDuel Sportsbook, followed by Team T-Mac (+180), Team Vince (+230) and Team Austin (+900). Team Melo is the 4.5-point favorite in the first game against Team Austin, while Team T-Mac is -2.5 in the latest Rising Stars odds against Team Vince.

Barner is one of the most respected voices in the industry, and his work has appeared in Sports Illustrated and on Yahoo, RotoWire and KFFL. He's also been featured on ESPN Radio. He digs deep into the data, examining team trends and projecting game outcomes. If there's anybody who can spot an edge in a matchup or identify a player in position to break out, it's him.

Barner's expertise has been on full display lately as he enters the All-Star break on a 40-17 run on NBA picks (+2014). He is coming off a dominant 2024-25 NBA season, finishing 239-178-2 and returning $3,209 to $100 bettors. Anyone following at sportsbooks and on betting apps could have seen huge returns.

2026 Rising Stars tournament format

This is the fifth consecutive year in which the Rising Stars event will center on a three-game tournament among four teams with seven players on each squad. The three teams of NBA players consist of a mix of rookies and sophomores, with the G-League squad having only players in the NBA's developmental league. All three of the tournament games will be played to a Final Target Score, rather than over a specific period of time.

The first two games will be played to 40, with the final played to 25 to determine the Rising Stars Challenge champion. The first matchup at 9 p.m. ET is Team Carmelo Anthony (-4.5, O/U 73.5) vs. Team Austin Rivers, followed by Team Tracy McGrady (-2.5, O/U 74.5) vs. Team Vince Carter. See which team to back at SportsLine.

Top 2026 NBA Rising Stars predictions

Barner is fading Team Vince (+230), as it has the least accomplished roster of players amongst the three squads featuring NBA players. Team T-Mac has the experience edge over Vince Carter's squad in that the former has the most sophomores, with five second-year players compared to Team Vince having just three. Meanwhile, Melo's team has the reigning Rookie of the Year in Stephon Castle, plus the size edge in 7-foor-2 center Donovan Clingan.

Team Vince lacks the caliber of those two squads and has just two players who were top-10 draft picks in V.J. Edgecombe and Egor Demin. Melo's team has four top-5 draft picks, while T-Mac has four top-6 draftees. There's a sheer talent gap between Vince Carter's squad with those two others, and even in an exhibition game like the Rising Stars Challenge, that gulf should be apparent on the scoreboard. See more predictions at SportsLine.

How to make 2026 NBA Rising Stars picks

2026 NBA Rising Star odds, rosters

Team Melo (+160)

Cooper Flagg (Dallas Mavericks) (out with injury)

Ace Bailey (Utah Jazz)

Reed Sheppard (Houston Rockets)

Stephon Castle (San Antonio Spurs)

Dylan Harper (San Antonio Spurs)

Jeremiah Fears (New Orleans Pelicans)

Donovan Clingan (Portland Trail Blazers)

Collin Murray-Boyles (Toronto Raptors)



Team T-Mac (+190)

Kon Knueppel (Charlotte Hornets)

Kel'el Ware (Miami Heat)

Tre Johnson (Washington Wizards)

Alex Sarr (Washington Wizards)

Ajay Mitchell (Oklahoma City Thunder)

Jaylon Tyson (Cleveland Cavaliers)

Cam Spencer (Memphis Grizzlies)



Team Vince (+230)

VJ Edgecombe (Philadelphia 76ers)

Derik Queen (New Orleans Pelicans)

Kyshawn George (Washington Wizards)

Matas Buzelis (Chicago Bulls)

Egor Dёmin (Brooklyn Nets)

Cedric Coward (Memphis Grizzlies)

Jaylen Wells (Memphis Grizzlies)



Team Austin (+900)

Sean East II (Salt Lake City Stars)

Ron Harper Jr. (Maine Celtics)

David Jones Garcia (Austin Spurs) [injured, will not play*]

Yanic Konan Niederhäuser (San Diego Clippers)

Alijah Martin (Raptors 905)

Tristen Newton (Rio Grande Valley Vipers)

Yang Hansen (Rip City Remix)

Mac McClung (Chicago Bulls)