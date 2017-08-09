Anthony Davis explains why he doesn't want to work out with other NBA players
'Why would you? They’ll know what you’re going to do,' Davis said
In recent years, it's become a trend for NBA players to work out together in the summer. Whether it's in private sessions in a random gym, running together at organized pickup games, or playing on the same team in pro-am leagues, guys are constantly on the court together, even if they aren't teammates during the season.
Anthony Davis, however, does not subscribe to that kind of offseason training. Davis feels like it's akin to give someone the answers to a test, saying, "Why would you? They'll know what you're going to do," when asked about why he doesn't work out with players from other teams.
It's hard to argue with Davis' reasoning here. Even though players have access to unlimited amounts of film, and could watch every single move opposing players ever made if they wanted to, there's something different about actually experiencing the moves other players make for yourself. And by playing against guys from other teams during the offseason, you could be inadvertently giving them the expertise they need to slow you down when the season begins.
