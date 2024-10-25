Second-round draft pick Bronny James is expected to split time between the Lakers and the G League, per ESPN. Bronny, who was taken with the 55th pick by the Lakers back in June, is expected to start this split role after L.A.'s upcoming five-game road trip which he is expected to travel on.

Bronny made his NBA debut in L.A.'s season-opening win against the Timberwolves, where he and his father, LeBron James, made history as the first father-son duo in league history to play in an NBA game together. Bronny played just three minutes in the win. The Lakers next take on the Phoenix Suns Friday night, and based on the Lakers' first game, Bronny likely won't see major minutes again unless it's in a garbage time situation. The Lakers then host the Kings on Saturday, and then will embark on the five-game road trip where they'll play the Suns again, Cavaliers, Raptors, Pistons and Grizzlies.

There's a chance Bronny could see some minutes during that road trip, especially against rebuilding teams like the Pistons and Raptors, but it's clear that he needs some development before he gets any serious playing time at the NBA level. With Bronny splitting time with the G League, it will ensure he gets the reps needed to develop, while also still being able to step in when needed for the Lakers. This was to be expected when Bronny was taken late in the second round, and it will only help in his development process.

The G League season tips off on Nov. 8, with the South Bay Lakers first game coming on Nov. 9 against the Salt Lake City Stars. With the Lakers' road trip finishing on Nov. 6, in theory Bronny should be back in time for South Bay's season opener, and with the Lakers on a homestand during that time, LeBron would be able to attend Bronny's game.