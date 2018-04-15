Cavaliers vs. Pacers odds: Game 1 picks for 2018 NBA Playoffs from advanced simulation

LeBron James and the Cavaliers host Victor Oladipo and the Pacers on Sunday in the 2018 NBA Playoffs. The tipoff for Game 1 is 3:30 p.m. ET and the Cavs are 6.5-point favorites, unchanged from the opening line.



The over-under, or total number of points Vegas thinks will be scored, is 212.5, down sharply from the opener of 218.5.



Before you lock in your NBA Playoff picks, you need to see what SportsLine's advanced computer model has to say. The model, which simulates every game 10,000 times, says one side of the spread hits in almost 60 percent of simulations. With the public split, that means a huge edge at the betting window for anyone who follows it.



The model know the Cavs lost three times to the Pacers this season.



Indiana won 124-107 in November, 106-102 in December, and 97-95 in January, an average of 7.6. In late January, Cleveland exacted revenge, winning 115-108 behind a triple-double from James.



The Pacers are 47-35 against the spread this season and have won seven of their last 10 games outright. They're 4-1 against the spread in their last five games at Quicken Loans Arena.



The Cavs, meanwhile, struggled against the spread for most of the season, but are on a 10-3 run, including a 7-3 mark against other Eastern Conference teams. James has seven straight double-doubles in games in which he's had a full workload.

The Cavs have won eight of their last nine at the Q, five times by double-figures.



We can tell you the model is leaning over, but you can only see the strong spread pick over at SportsLine.



So which side of the Cavs-Pacers spread should you back? Visit SportsLine to see which side of the spread hits in almost 60 percent of simulations, all from the model that simulates every game 10,000 times.