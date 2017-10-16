Cavs' LeBron James listed as questionable for opening night against Celtics

LeBron has been dealing with an ankle injury, and did not speak to media Tuesday morning

Update: LeBron James' status for opening night against the Celtics and Kyrie Irving on Tuesday is still up in the air. As of Tuesday morning, LeBron is still questionable to play, and he did not speak to the media. 

James has been dealing with an ankle injury throughout the preseason. James, typically an NBA iron man, was shut down in the preseason and is in danger of missing the season opener against the Celtics on Tuesday due to his injury. He's been slowly working back and taking it lightly in practice. 

However, while James status is uncertain, the Cavaliers are preparing with the expectation of him being ready for the season opener. Lue said that right now they're preparing with James playing in mind. The always lovable J.R. Smith said straight up that James is going to play on opening night. A decision likely won't be reached until hours before tip-off, but it appears as if Cleveland is expecting him to play.

James missing games this early in the season is a rarity. As one of the biggest faces in the league he has an understanding of what kind of role he has. This means big events like opening night and Christmas are almost a guarantee to have James available. It would honestly be shocking to see James not play.

If James does sit out, he'll miss on his first chance to play against former Cavs teammate Kyrie Irving. It might be the opener, but there's going to be a lot of interesting storylines entering Tuesday night with Irving taking on his former team.

Show Comments Hide Comments
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
    Flagrant Two Podcast