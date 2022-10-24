The Boston Celtics (3-0) look to remain undefeated when they take on the Chicago Bulls (1-2) on Monday night. The Celtics secured a 126-120 victory over the Sacramento Kings on Saturday, while the Bulls suffered a lopsided 128-96 defeat against the Cleveland Cavaliers. These two teams have split their last six meetings, so Monday's matchup could be an entertaining affair.

Tip-off from the United Center is scheduled for 8 p.m. ET. The Celtics are listed as six-point favorites according to the latest Celtics vs. Bulls odds from Caesars Sportsbook. The over/under for total points scored is 226. Before making any Bulls vs. Celtics picks, you'll want to see the NBA predictions and betting advice from the proven computer model at SportsLine.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every NBA game 10,000 times and has returned well over $10,000 in profit for $100 players on its top-rated NBA picks over the past four seasons. The model enters Week 2 of the 2022-23 NBA season on a stunning 91-63 roll on all top-rated NBA picks that dates back to last season, returning more than $2,100. Anyone following it has seen huge returns.

Now, the model has set its sights on Celtics vs. Bulls. You can head to SportsLine to see its picks. Here are several NBA betting lines for Bulls vs. Celtics:

Celtics vs. Bulls spread: Celtics -6

Celtics vs. Bulls over/under: 226 points

Celtics vs. Bulls picks: See picks here

Why the Celtics can cover



The Celtics enter Monday's matchup averaging 121 points per game this season, which ranks eighth in the NBA. Boston's offense is spearheaded by Jayson Tatum, who's averaging 34.7 points, 8.3 rebounds and 3.0 assists per game. In Boston's victory over the Magic on Saturday, Tatum finished with 40 points, eight rebounds, two steals, one block and one assist.

Jaylen Brown also contributed in Boston's victory, recording 12 points, nine rebounds and four assists. Defensively, the Celtics are giving up 113.7 points per game.

Why the Bulls can cover

The Bulls started slow against the Cavaliers, resulting in a 128-96 defeat at home. DeMar DeRozan had a quiet outing, recording just 13 points, two rebounds and one assist. Zach LaVine made his season debut and put forth a good effort in the defeat. LaVine finished with 23 points, four assists and three rebounds across 28 minutes.

The Bulls are making just 29.3% of their 3-point attempts this season, but they've covered the spread in four of the last five meetings against the Celtics.

How to make Bulls vs. Celtics picks

The model has simulated Celtics vs. Bulls 10,000 times and the results are in. We can tell you that the model is leaning Over, and it's also generated a point-spread pick that is hitting in well over 60% of simulations. You can only see the pick at SportsLine.

So who wins Celtics vs. Bulls? And which side of the spread hits in well over 60% of simulations? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the spread you need to jump on Friday, all from the model that has crushed its NBA picks, and find out.