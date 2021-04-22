The Boston Celtics will take on the Phoenix Suns at 7 p.m. ET on Thursday at TD Garden. The Celtics are 31-27 overall and 18-11 at home, while Phoenix is 42-16 overall and 19-7 on the road. The Suns won the first meeting of the season on Feb. 7, 100-91.

Phoenix is favored by 3.5 points in the latest Celtics vs. Suns odds from William Hill Sportsbook, and the over-under is set at 219.5.

Celtics vs. Suns spread: Celtics +3.5

Celtics vs. Suns over-under: 219.5 points

Celtics vs. Suns money line: Phoenix -165 Boston +145



What you need to know about the Celtics

Boston lost to the Chicago Bulls on Monday, 102-96. Jaylen Brown led the Celtics with 23 points. He is doubtful for Thursday's game because of a shoulder injury. The Celtics occupy the No. 6 seed in the Eastern Conference, and are one game behind the fourth spot.

The loss to Chicago snapped a six-game winning streak. Jayson Tatum (ankle) is questionable for Thursday's game. Robert Williams (knee) and Evan Fournier (health and safety protocols) are out. Kemba Walker has an illness and his status is uncertain.

What you need to know about the Suns

Phoenix outlasted the Philadelphia 76ers on Wednesday, 116-113. Chris Paul shot 5-for-8 from downtown and finished with 28 points and eight assists. The Suns have won six of their past seven games. Phoenix is 1.5 games behind the top spot in the Western Conference.

Devin Booker scored eight of his 19 points in the final 2:03 of the win over the Sixers. Phoenix has the best road record in the NBA. Jae Crowder suffered an ankle injury in Wednesday's game and is day-to-day.

