The Boston Celtics will take on the Oklahoma City Thunder at 9 p.m. ET on Saturday at Chesapeake Energy Arena. Oklahoma City is 19-25 overall and 8-13 at home, while the Celtics are 22-23 overall and 9-16 on the road. The Celtics have won and covered six of the last 10 head-to-head matchups. The Thunder, however, won and covered as 6.5-point underdogs the last time these teams met on March 8, 2020.

The Celtics added Evan Fournier at the NBA Trade Deadline, but had to send Daniel Theis out and bring Moritz Wagner in to avoid the luxury tax. The Thunder traded George Hill away for Tony Bradley, Austin Rivers, picks and a trade exemption. Boston is favored by nine points in the latest Celtics vs. Thunder odds from William Hill Sportsbook and the over-under is set at 219. Before entering any Thunder vs. Celtics picks, you'll want to see the NBA predictions from the model at SportsLine.

Celtics vs. Thunder spread: Celtics -9

Celtics vs. Thunder over-under: 219 points

Celtics vs. Thunder money line: Celtics -440, Thunder +360



What you need to know about the Thunder

The Thunder came up short against the Memphis Grizzlies on Wednesday, falling 116-107. Point guard Theo Maledon wasn't much of a difference maker for Oklahoma City, finishing with 10 points on 4-for-14 shooting in his 32 minutes on the court. With Hill gone, Maledon will have to take on a larger role at the point and the 19-year-old Frenchman will certainly have to be more efficient offensively.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander won't be available for the Thunder as he battles plantar fasciitis in his right foot. With Darius Bazley also battling a shoulder injury, that will leave Al Horford and Luguentz Dort carrying a heavy scoring load on Saturday night against the Celtics.

What you need to know about the Celtics

Meanwhile, the Milwaukee Bucks typically have all the answers at home, but on Friday Boston proved too difficult a challenge as the Celtics picked up a 122-114 win. Small forward Jayson Tatum had 34 points and seven assists along with six boards.

Tatum and Jaylen Brown have proven to be one of the best wing combos in the NBA, with Tatum averaging 25.0 points, 6.8 rebounds and 4.4 assists per game. while Brown averages 24.5 points, 5.7 rebounds and 3.8 assists per contest. With Theis traded away and Tristan Thompson out (health and safety protocols), the Celtics will need frontcourt production from Robert Williams, Grant Williams and Wagner on Saturday night.

How to make Thunder vs. Celtics picks

