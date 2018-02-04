Chris Paul on Cavaliers' recent struggles: Don't take LeBron James for granted

Chris Paul and the Rockets have been dominant this year. They've trounced a lot of bad teams and some good teams too. On Saturday, they made the Cavaliers look like one of the bad teams in a 120-88, nationally-televised drubbing. It was another embarrassing loss for the Cavs.

Following the game, Paul seemed confused how a team like Cleveland can let that happen when it has a player like LeBron James on the roster. He's an all-time great, yet here are the Cavs unable to get out of their own way. Paul, a close friend of James, told the Cavs to not take what they have for granted. Via ESPN:

"You've got LeBron James over there in that locker room. You know what I mean? What else the man need to do?" Paul said. "Don't take it for granted, man, don't take it for granted."

Paul has been around long enough to know that when a team has something truly great they can't just let it go by and play safe. Nothing is guaranteed in life, and when a player like James is on a roster, then that team needs to do everything it can to make the most of it. What Paul is seeing in Cleveland is the exact opposite of that.

In this moment, Paul was probably just saying what advice he would give to the Cavs considering their situation. However, both players will be free agents this summer. It will be interesting to see if Paul tries to convince James to join up with him somewhere in a place that isn't Cleveland.