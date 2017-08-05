Cuban: NBA would encourage Kaepernick to exercise his 'constitutional rights'
The Mavs owner shows support for the NFL quarterback, and says the NBA would be more accepting
Mavericks owner Mark Cuban has never been shy about sharing his opinions no matter the controversy. He recently spoke on the NFL's situation involving Colin Kaepernick, who is still without a team despite leading the 49ers to the Super Bowl in 2013. Some believe that the quarterback is being blackballed after taking a knee during the national anthem last season as a protest of the treatment of minorities in America.
Cuban says that if a similar situation were to take place in the NBA, Kaepernick wouldn't be facing this kind of treatment. The NBA is well known for allowing players to speak their mind on political issues and Cuban believes that kind of atmosphere has been encouraged.
"I don't know what his status is in the NFL, but I'm glad the NBA doesn't have a politician litmus test for our players," Dallas Mavericks owner Mark Cuban said. "I'd like to think we encourage our players to exercise their constitutional rights."
The NBA is no stranger to political statements. Many NBA players wore "I can't breathe" T-Shirts in response to police violence in 2014. Many players and coaches openly spoke out against the election of Donald Trump as President.
