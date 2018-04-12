Doc Rivers reportedly expected to return to Clippers, despite not reaching NBA playoffs

Doc Rivers' reputation as a great coach has taken a hit these last few seasons in Los Angeles. He's never been able to replicate the success he had in Boston with the Clippers and his time as president of operations has led to some strange roster decisions. The Clippers eventually stripped Rivers of his president title and made him a full-time coach.

There were murmurs all season of this being Rivers' final year in Los Angeles. However, the demotion may have been a blessing in disguise for him, because he had one of his best coaching deals in recent memory. Rivers had the Clippers in playoff contention all season despite trading Blake Griffin and dealing with multiple key injuries.

According to David Aldridge of Turner Sports, Rivers' performance was enough to keep him around another year.

League sources indicate that both Doc Rivers (Clippers) and Dave Joerger (Kings) are expected to return to their respective jobs next season, despite not making the playoffs this year. — David Aldridge (@daldridgetnt) April 12, 2018

It wasn't long ago that Rivers was considered one of the best coaches in the league. However, his time as an executive did not help his reputation off the court or help his product on the court. Rivers thrives when he can just focus on being a coach and nothing else. This season has proven that.

It will be interesting to see where the Clippers go from here. Rivers' contract ends next season and most coaches don't enjoy coaching without security. He'll likely push for a new contract this offseason, but the Clippers shouldn't give it to him. Not until they know what direction the franchise is going in the long term. They won't know that until they more evidence is shown on the court.