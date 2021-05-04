The Sacramento Kings will take on the Oklahoma City Thunder at 8 p.m. ET Tuesday at Chesapeake Energy Arena. Oklahoma City is 21-44 overall and 9-24 at home, while the Kings are 27-37 overall and 13-19 on the road. The Thunder won two of the three meetings between the teams last season.

Sacramento is favored by five points in the latest Thunder vs. Kings odds from William Hill Sportsbook, and the over-under is set at 228.

Thunder vs. Kings spread: Thunder +5

Thunder vs. Kings over-under: 228 points

Thunder vs. Kings money line: Sacramento -200, OKC +175

What you need to know about the Thunder

OKC took a 123-120 loss against the Phoenix Suns on Sunday. Luguentz Dort missed 15 of his 19 shots from the field. The Thunder have lost 17 of their last 18 games. Darius Bazley led the Thunder with 19 points and nine rebounds.

Aleksej Pokusevski (knee) is questionable for Tuesday's game. Mike Muscala (ankle) is out indefinitely. There is no timetable for the return of Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (foot).

What you need to know about the Kings

Sacramento downed the Dallas Mavericks Sunday on the road, 111-99. The Kings swept the three-game season series with the Mavericks. Dallas has lost three times in its last nine games, and all of the losses were to Sacramento. Marvin Bagley III had 23 points and nine rebounds.

The Kings have won three of their past four games. They are four games behind the No. 10 seed in the Western Conference. Harrison Barnes (groin) is doubtful for Tuesday's game. Chimezie Metu (back) is questionable. De'Aaron Fox (health and safety protocols) remains out. Tyrese Haliburton (knee) will not play.

How to make Kings vs. Thunder picks

