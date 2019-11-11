Knicks fan starts 'Fire Dolan' chant at Madison Square Garden, gets confronted by security
Fans are not happy with the current state of the Knicks
The New York Knicks have lost eight of their first 10 games to begin the 2019-20 season, including a 108-87 loss at the hands of the Cleveland Cavaliers on Sunday. Despite signing several veteran free agents, the Knicks have struggled out of the gate and fans are not happy.
During the third quarter of Sunday's contest, a fan started a "Fire Dolan" chant, which of course is referring to Knicks owner James Dolan. Security caught wind of it and approached the fan they believe began the chant. Security was then spotted on camera allegedly ordering the fan to vacate his seat:
However, according to USA Today's For The Win, a Knicks spokesperson claimed that "no one was ejected last night from MSG for any reason."
This isn't the first time that Dolan has taken exception to a fan dishing out some criticism. Last season, the owner had a Knicks fan banned from Madison Square Garden for suggesting that he should sell the team.
The Knicks organization isn't currently in the best standing early in the season. President Steve Mills is reportedly considering firing head coach David Fizdale already.
"I take the brunt of that responsibility because I am the head coach," Fizdale said after the game, according to ESPN. "I make these decisions -- what's happening on the court, what players play, who plays together, what plays we call the defensive system. That's on me."
The Knicks spent the offseason bringing in the likes of Julius Randle, Marcus Morris, Bobby Portis and Elfrid Payton. That came just months after trading star big man Kristaps Porzingis to the Dallas Mavericks.
Needless to say, Dolan isn't someone that has a lot of friends in New York and fans may get even more frustrated upon hearing of this latest encounter.
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Knicks bungle NBA's easiest step forward
David Fizdale's job is reportedly in jeopardy, but he never had a fair shot with this group...
-
Knicks brass has to look in the mirror
If Steve Mills and Scott Perry wanted the Knicks to be good, they should've signed good players
-
Report: Knicks angling to fire Fizdale
Knicks president Steve Mills is reportedly 'selling James Dolan' on a roster that should be...
-
Best NBA DFS lineups, Nov. 11 picks
Mike McClure, a DFS pro with almost $2 million in career earnings, gives optimal lineup advice
-
Timberwolves vs. Pistons odds, sims
The SportsLine Projection Model simulated Timberwolves vs. Pistons on Monday 10,000 times.
-
A.D. dealing with discomfort in shoulder
Davis almost had a scare with his shoulder during the Lakers' loss to the Raptors Sunday night
-
76ers open season with win over Celtics
The Sixers got their season started with a big win over the Celtics
-
Siakam shines, Lonzo benched in Raps win
Five takeaways from Toronto's opening-night OT win over New Orleans