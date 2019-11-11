Knicks fan starts 'Fire Dolan' chant at Madison Square Garden, gets confronted by security

The New York Knicks have lost eight of their first 10 games to begin the 2019-20 season, including a 108-87 loss at the hands of the Cleveland Cavaliers on Sunday. Despite signing several veteran free agents, the Knicks have struggled out of the gate and fans are not happy.

During the third quarter of Sunday's contest, a fan started a "Fire Dolan" chant, which of course is referring to Knicks owner James Dolan. Security caught wind of it and approached the fan they believe began the chant. Security was then spotted on camera allegedly ordering the fan to vacate his seat:

Madison Square Garden security kicking out the “fan” who started the #firedolan chant pic.twitter.com/agV1iEyAL7 — Clifford (@HEHATECLIFF) November 11, 2019

However, according to USA Today's For The Win, a Knicks spokesperson claimed that "no one was ejected last night from MSG for any reason."

This isn't the first time that Dolan has taken exception to a fan dishing out some criticism. Last season, the owner had a Knicks fan banned from Madison Square Garden for suggesting that he should sell the team.

The Knicks organization isn't currently in the best standing early in the season. President Steve Mills is reportedly considering firing head coach David Fizdale already.

"I take the brunt of that responsibility because I am the head coach," Fizdale said after the game, according to ESPN. "I make these decisions -- what's happening on the court, what players play, who plays together, what plays we call the defensive system. That's on me."

The Knicks spent the offseason bringing in the likes of Julius Randle, Marcus Morris, Bobby Portis and Elfrid Payton. That came just months after trading star big man Kristaps Porzingis to the Dallas Mavericks.

Needless to say, Dolan isn't someone that has a lot of friends in New York and fans may get even more frustrated upon hearing of this latest encounter.