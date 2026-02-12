Jeremy Sochan didn't have to wait long to find his new home. Just a day after the San Antonio Spurs agreed to release him, Sochan plans to sign with the New York Knicks for the remainder of the season after he clears waivers, ESPN's Shams Charania is reporting.

Sochan, 22, was the No. 9 overall pick out of Baylor in 2022, back when the Spurs were very much in a rebuilding mode. At times placed into a sort of point-forward role as a developmental project with defensive promise, Sochan showed glimpses but generally struggled to find consistency. He averaged 11.0 points on 43% shooting as a rookie and 11.6 points on 44% shooting in his second season.

NBA standings predictions: Projecting 1-15 in each conference with two months left in regular season Brad Botkin

Last year, he had his most efficient season, scoring 11.4 points per game on 54% shooting. But persistent perimeter shooting woes -- he's a career 29% 3-point shooter -- came to a head this year, especially with rookie Carter Bryant's emergence. Sochan appeared in just 28 games (zero starts) for the Spurs this season, averaging 12.8 minutes and 4.1 points. He appeared in just two of San Antonio's last 12 games before his release.

The Knicks targeted the 6-foot-8 Sochan at the trade deadline but couldn't get a deal done, per SNY's Ian Begley. Given his defensive versatility and athleticism, he could end of figuring into New York's rotation, even for just certain matchups. Even if he doesn't, New York is in essence simply taking a flyer for a young player with upside; Charania reported Sochan had 10 potential suitors.

New York is 35-20 this season, third in the East and a half-game behind the Boston Celtics for second. The Knicks also added defensive-minded guard Jose Alvarado at the trade deadline.