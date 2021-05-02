The New York Knicks will take on the Houston Rockets at 8 p.m. ET on Sunday at Toyota Center. Houston is 16-48 overall and 8-25 at home, while the Knicks are 35-28 overall and 13-17 on the road. New York is fourth in the NBA Eastern Conference standings, while Houston is in last in the West and eliminated from playoff consideration.

Rockets vs. Knicks spread: Knicks -9.5

Rockets vs. Knicks over-under: 216 points



Rockets vs. Knicks money line: Knicks -700, Rockets +500

What you need to know about the Rockets

The Rockets took a tough 113-87 loss to the Golden State Warriors this past Saturday. Houston was down 88-67 at the end of the third quarter. One thing holding Houston back was the mediocre play of center Christian Wood, who played for 28 minutes with 4-for-15 shooting and four turnovers.

While Houston has shut down John Wall for the season and has eight other players listed with injury concerns, the Rockets are still battling. They upset Milwaukee 143-136 on April 29, and they've covered in three of their last five overall. Guard Kevin Porter Jr. averaged 17.4 points and 6.8 assists in April, including a 50-point effort in that upset against Milwaukee.

What you need to know about the Knicks

Meanwhile, New York beat the Bulls 113-94 at home on Wednesday. It was another big night for the Knicks' power forward Julius Randle, who had 34 points along with seven rebounds. That made it 10 wins in New York's last 11 games. The Knicks have also covered the spread in 13 of their last 14.

Randle leads the squad in scoring (24.1 ppg) and rebounding (10.4 rpg). The Knicks have also enjoyed excellent health recently. Only center Mitchell Robinson (foot) is out, and Nerlens Noel, who averaged 7.6 rebounds and 2.6 blocks per game in April, has played well in his place.

