The Los Angeles Lakers are trading Patrick Beverley to the Orlando Magic for Mo Bamba, according to The Athletic's Shams Charania. The Magic will also receive second-round draft compensation from the Lakers. The Lakers acquired three second-round picks on Thursday when they dealt Thomas Bryant to the Denver Nuggets. Some of those picks will likely be rerouted to Orlando now.

The Lakers have been seeking a big man who can both space the floor and protect the rim for quite some time. They were linked to Myles Turner for years, most notably in a possible deal involving Russell Westbrook, but no trade materialized there. The idea there was that adding this sort of center would theoretically allow Anthony Davis to spend more time playing his preferred position of power forward without sacrificing floor spacing. Bamba is a 36 percent career 3-point shooter who blocked 1.7 shots per game a season ago.

Now Bamba will join a front court that has been completely remade during the season. He, Rui Hachimura and Jarred Vanderbilt give the Lakers size and versatility that they've lacked for most of the season, and with D'Angelo Russell and Malik Beasley also coming from Wednesday's Westbrook trade, the Lakers have now flipped over almost half of their roster over the course of the season.

The Magic, meanwhile, move on from a former lottery pick who had largely fallen out of favor in Orlando. His playing time had grown sparse since the return of another former lottery pick, Jonathan Isaac. The Magic have one of the NBA's best young front courts with Paolo Banchero, Wendell Carter Jr. and brothers Franz and Mo Wagner. With no minutes left to give Bamba, they moved him for what little value they could. The Lakers accommodated, and have finally found the 3-and-D center they've been looking for.