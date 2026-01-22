Los Angeles Lakers governor Jeanie Buss issued a statement in the wake of an explosive ESPN report that dug into the complex relationship between her siblings as it relates to the control over the Lakers. The article touched on how several of the Buss siblings felt shock related to the decision to sell their majority stake to Los Angeles Dodgers owner Mark Walter, which was spearheaded by Jeanie.

It also detailed intimate family squabbles within the Buss family that led to tension and infighting since the passing of their father, Dr. Jerry Buss, in 2013.

The report also details the souring of a relationship with LeBron James. Jeanie reportedly felt James had an "outsized ego," and didn't like how he was viewed as the savior of the Lakers franchise when he joined the team in 2018. There was also a tidbit about how Jeanie reportedly didn't think James was "grateful" for the Lakers drafting his son, Bronny James, with the 55th pick in the 2024 NBA Draft.

In the aftermath of the report, Jeanie released a statement specifically refuting the claims about her relationship with James.

"It's really not right, given all the great things LeBron has done for the Lakers, that he has to be pulled into my family drama," Jeanie said. "To say that it wasn't appreciated is just not true and completely unfair to him."

In a season that has already had its ups and downs on the court, front office drama that pulls in your highest profile player just adds another distraction to a team that is hoping to make a run in the playoffs.

It also now puts the ball in James' court to field questions about the report, which he may not even choose to answer. It being a topic of conversation at all, however, isn't a good look for the Lakers. Despite Jeanie not owning a majority stake in the Lakers anymore, she's still the team governor as per agreement in the sale to Walter, which will keep her on as governor for five years. However, given the latest report, that might change now.