The Utah Jazz will take on the Orlando Magic at 7 p.m. ET on Thursday at the Amway Center. Orlando is 27-39 overall and 15-18 at home, while the Jazz are 31-35 overall and 11-22 on the road. The two franchises met on Jan. 13 with the Jazz scoring a 112-108 victory at home, but it was the Magic who covered the spread as 5.5-point underdogs.

The Magic have now covered the spread in two of their last three head-to-head matchups with the Jazz. This time around, Orlando is favored by 3 points in the latest Magic vs. Jazz odds from Caesars Sportsbook and the over/under is set at 234. Before entering any Jazz vs. Magic picks, you'll want to see the NBA predictions from the model at SportsLine.

Magic vs. Jazz spread: Magic -3

Magic vs. Jazz over/under: 234 points

Magic vs. Jazz money line: Orlando -165, Utah +140

What you need to know about the Magic

The game between the Magic and the Milwaukee Bucks on Tuesday was not a total blowout, but with Orlando falling 134-123 at home, it was darn close to turning into one. Orlando's defeat shouldn't obscure the performances of point guard Cole Anthony, who had 23 points along with five rebounds, and center Moe Wagner, who had 18 points in addition to eight boards.

Paolo Banchero also had 20 points while Franz Wagner had 21 points in the loss. However, the Magic ultimately struggled on the defensive end, allowing the Bucks to shoot 59.0% from the floor and sending them to the free-throw line 34 times on the night. They'll need to tighten up at that end against a Utah squad that ranks eighth in the NBA in offensive rating (116.1). Starting center Wendell Carter Jr. (hip) is sidelined for Thursday.

What you need to know about the Jazz

Meanwhile, it was all tied up 59-59 at halftime, but Utah was not quite the Dallas Mavericks' equal in the second half when they met on Tuesday. It was close but no cigar for Utah as it fell 120-116 to the Mavericks. Small forward Ochai Agbaji wasn't much of a difference maker for the Jazz. Agbaji finished with only six points on 2-for-11 shooting in his 25 minutes on the court.

However, Lauri Markkanen did manage 33 points and six rebounds in the loss, while Talen Horton-Tucker had 21 points, six rebounds, four assists, two steals and a blocked shot. With Collin Sexton (hamstring) out and both Jordan Clarkson (hand) and Walker Kessler (illness) listed as questionable for Thursday's matchup, Markkanen and Horton-Tucker will have to continue carrying the scoring load for Utah.

