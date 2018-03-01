Man mimics LeBron James' powder toss, gets UCF building evacuated

Here's a new idea for people out there: Don't do outlandish things for the sake of doing them. A University of Central Florida man missed that memo. During a class, the person -- unclear at this point if he was a student -- did something outlandish that turned out to be really stupid. While wearing a LeBron James jersey he stood on a desk and threw a bunch of powder into the air.

The UCF building where the class was being held was evacuated. Rightfully so, as the current climate dictates that an action like that should be treated as a threat. As it turns out, the man was just taking cosplaying a bit too far.

Reports also indicate that he yelled "I'm taking my talents elsewhere. I'm going to Miami," per News 6 Orlando. Never mind that that's not even the quote, it only adds to a monumentally stupid thing to do.

UCF's police department was providing updates of the "attack"-turned stunt as they unfolded. It became clear soon after that it was just someone recreating James' famous powder toss.

BA1 Update: The suspect stood up in a class that he is not believed to be a student in, and threw powder in the air.



Out of an abundance of caution, we evacuated the classroom and the building while we investigate. — UCF Police Dept. (@UCFPolice) February 28, 2018

#UCFAlert: Police are searching for a white male, 6'2, wearing a red and white basketball jersey.



BA1 is evacuated. Please avoid area. — UCF Police Dept. (@UCFPolice) February 28, 2018

That's a weird thing to do, but some people may have started to connect the dots when this tweet followed.

Witnesses say the suspect is wearing this jersey. He is described as a 6'2, white male with blonde hair.



Please call 911 if spotted. pic.twitter.com/G5UCa4bXKt — UCF Police Dept. (@UCFPolice) February 28, 2018

To the UCF police department's credit, they had a sense of humor about the whole thing.

Sorry bout your mentions, @KingJames. — UCF Police Dept. (@UCFPolice) February 28, 2018

It was confirmed that the powder was a match for baby formula.

The spilled powder is a match for powdered baby formula. https://t.co/zrMmlGDqZP — UCF Police Dept. (@UCFPolice) February 28, 2018

Obviously there are still a lot of LeBron James fans hanging around Miami. He brought two championships there in four years. But if you want to mimic him, wear a Dwyane Wade jersey or something. Don't create a security threat. And for the record, even though UCFPD had a sense of humor about it, it wasn't thrilled with the stunt.

Thanks for your cooperation and support during today’s incident at Business Administration I.



Latest update 👇 pic.twitter.com/bfgM6O3uFC — UCF Police Dept. (@UCFPolice) February 28, 2018

The suspect was later apprehended, where he presumably said "it's just a prank bro."