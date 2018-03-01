Man mimics LeBron James' powder toss, gets UCF building evacuated
This might not have been the best idea when schools are already on high alert
Here's a new idea for people out there: Don't do outlandish things for the sake of doing them. A University of Central Florida man missed that memo. During a class, the person -- unclear at this point if he was a student -- did something outlandish that turned out to be really stupid. While wearing a LeBron James jersey he stood on a desk and threw a bunch of powder into the air.
The UCF building where the class was being held was evacuated. Rightfully so, as the current climate dictates that an action like that should be treated as a threat. As it turns out, the man was just taking cosplaying a bit too far.
Reports also indicate that he yelled "I'm taking my talents elsewhere. I'm going to Miami," per News 6 Orlando. Never mind that that's not even the quote, it only adds to a monumentally stupid thing to do.
UCF's police department was providing updates of the "attack"-turned stunt as they unfolded. It became clear soon after that it was just someone recreating James' famous powder toss.
That's a weird thing to do, but some people may have started to connect the dots when this tweet followed.
To the UCF police department's credit, they had a sense of humor about the whole thing.
It was confirmed that the powder was a match for baby formula.
Obviously there are still a lot of LeBron James fans hanging around Miami. He brought two championships there in four years. But if you want to mimic him, wear a Dwyane Wade jersey or something. Don't create a security threat. And for the record, even though UCFPD had a sense of humor about it, it wasn't thrilled with the stunt.
The suspect was later apprehended, where he presumably said "it's just a prank bro."
