Ever since the Lakers advanced in the 2026 NBA playoffs to face OKC in the second round, many have been circling Game 1 as a target for longshot picks within an NBA parlay. That's because the Thunder went 4-0 versus L.A. this season, with a 29.3-point average margin of victory. Thus, alternate NBA lines could be of high interest in a longshot parlay, with the standard NBA spread being OKC (-15.5) at FanDuel Sportsbook. Also in play for a Tuesday NBA parlay is Pistons vs. Cavaliers (+3.5), as each of their last three meetings have been decided by 4 points or fewer.

Making NBA predictions on the Cavs winning by 1-5 points has +390 NBA odds, while Detroit prevailing by that same margin returns +360. Player props such as predicting who will be a game's statistical leader are also popular plus-money NBA bets that could factor into a Tuesday basketball parlay. Before locking in any Tuesday NBA picks or forming a longshot parlay, you'll want to see the NBA predictions and betting advice from SportsLine's proven computer model.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every NBA game 10,000 times and has returned well over $10,000 in betting profit for $100 players on its top-rated NBA picks over the past eight-plus seasons. The model entered the second round of the 2026 NBA playoffs on a sizzling 26-9 roll (74%) on top-rated NBA spread picks dating back to last season. Anyone following its NBA betting advice at sportsbooks and on betting apps could have seen huge returns.

Now, the model has scoured the latest NBA odds and locked in six NBA best bets. If you successfully parlay its picks, you'd be looking at a payout of almost $1.8 million. You can only see the model's NBA picks at SportsLine.

Top NBA picks for Tuesday, May 5

After simulating every game 10,000 times, one of the NBA parlay legs the model is backing is Detroit's Duncan Robinson to have the most made 3-pointers in Pistons vs. Cavaliers at +351. Robinson averaged 2.9 made 3-pointers per game in the regular season and is a career 39.9% shooter from downtown. He's knocked down multiple 3-pointers in each of his last seven games versus Cleveland at a 41.3% clip.

Robinson made 95 more 3-pointers than any other Piston in the regular season, as his biggest competition for this NBA prop will likely come from Cavs players. However, Detroit owns the league's No. 1 3-point defense, which will make things difficult for Donovan Mitchell, James Harden and others. No player in this contest is projected to have more made 3Ps than Robinson's 3.0, making this prop one to target for an NBA longshot parlay. See which other NBA parlay picks to make on Tuesday, and you can bet on Robinson's 3-pointer props at FanDuel right here:

How to make NBA parlay picks for Tuesday, May 5

The model also has locked in five more picks, including a pair of first scorer props that have massive returns of over +1500 in a longshot parlay that pays almost $1.8 million on just a $10 bet. You can only see the model's NBA parlay at SportsLine.

What are the model's top NBA parlay picks for Tuesday that could unlock a $1.8 million payday on just a $10 bet? Visit SportsLine now to see NBA best bets from a model that's returned more than $10,000 on top-rated picks, and find out.