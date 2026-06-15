Top 50 NBA offseason trade candidates: Giannis Antetokounmpo leads a list filled with big names

When the Golden State Warriors added Kevin Durant to their 73-win team in 2016, there was a sentiment around the NBA that teams would be best-served punting the next couple of years, allowing Golden State to stack a few inevitable championships, and wait for the Warriors to become more vulnerable before spending their assets to try to improve. The NBA's best general managers disagreed.

"They are not unbeatable," then-Rockets GM Daryl Morey told ESPN in June 2017. "There have been bigger upsets in sports history. We are going to keep improving our roster." Then-Celtics general manager Danny Ainge actually played for one such unbeatable team, the 67-win 1986 Boston Celtics, and understands how fragile those situations truly are. "Something can happen that nobody foresees," Ainge told ESPN. "I don't look at it as doom and gloom right now."

Well, we know what happened. Morey acquired Chris Paul and the Rockets pushed the Warriors to the absolute brink. Boston signed Gordon Hayward in 2017 and traded for Kyrie Irving in 2018. It went south due to a combination of injuries and locker room factors, but Vegas actually pegged the Celtics as Golden State's biggest preseason threat in the 2018-19 season. Toronto, after trading for Kawhi Leonard, ultimately knocked Golden State off in the 2019 Finals. That victory triggered an unparalleled stretch of ongoing NBA parity. We've had seven different champions in the last seven seasons.

I bring all of this up because there are surely a lot of fans feeling that doom and gloom Ainge brushed off almost a decade ago. There isn't one unstoppable juggernaut anymore. There are two. The Oklahoma City Thunder and San Antonio Spurs are the most talented teams in the league, the most asset-rich teams in the league and among the youngest in the league. Even after San Antonio's Finals loss to the New York Knicks, and even in light of the eight different champions we've seen over the past eight years, dual dynasties seem almost inevitable.

It's never that simple, or at least, the people running the other 28 teams won't let it be that simple without a fight. It's going to be quite the opposite. The Spurs and Thunder have created an arms race. "We are used to long odds," Morey said back in 2017. "If Golden State makes the odds longer, we might up our risk profile and get even more aggressive."

In other words, you can expect a very active 2026 offseason trade market, and now that the playoffs have concluded, we can really start digging in on who might be available on that market. Below are the top 50 trade candidates for the summer of 2026.

These are not the 50 players likeliest to be traded. Rather, these are the players who will define the market, the ones who can make a substantial difference for the teams that acquire them or are necessary outgoing pieces for significant teams looking to improve. In short, these are the players to watch with the offseason now at hand. The 50 players are divided into nine tiers and listed in order of salary

Tier 1: Defining stars of the offseason

1. Giannis Antetokounmpo, $58,456,566: Look, it's either happening now, or it's not happening at all. Antetokounmpo is extension-eligible in October. The Bucks have made it clear that Antetokounmpo will either be extended or traded this offseason, and if he doesn't signal a willingness to extend quickly, the Bucks would prefer to get something done before the draft so they could use any picks they acquire to start rebuilding for the post-Antetokounmpo era.

2. Jaylen Brown, $57,078,728: Boston just won 56 games with Brown as its best player. The Celtics proceeded to blow a 3-1 first-round lead in a way that suggested this team is much further away from true contention than it hoped. Brown is Boston's ticket to a significant addition, and some odd Twitch streams after the season didn't exactly scream harmony between player and team. If he's moved, it's likely for another All-Star with a different skill set or a bounty of cheaper assets.

3. Kawhi Leonard, $50,300,000: No matter what the Aspiration investigation finds, the partnership between Leonard and the Clippers has reached its logical endpoint. They traded James Harden and Ivica Zubac for youth and flexibility, so cashing out on Leonard after an unusually healthy and productive season is the logical play. With only one year left on his contract, though, he'll have some say in where he winds up.

4. Donovan Mitchell, $50,105,628: Mitchell just made the first conference finals of his career. If the goal is a championship, well, his noncompetitive loss to the Knicks suggests Cleveland still isn't close. Mitchell can become a free agent in 2027 and, like Antetokounmpo, is entering an "extend or trade" offseason. Cleveland traded Darius Garland for James Harden in part to appease Mitchell, so the Cavaliers will probably do whatever it takes to convince Mitchell to stay. He has similarly expressed a desire to remain in Cleveland. Until that extension is actually signed, though, we can't rule anything out. What is said publicly and what is intended privately don't always align. If Cleveland is less certain about its ability to contend with Mitchell, or if Mitchell sees a more desirable situation elsewhere, anything should be treated as possible. That's what happens when an all-in team gets embarrassed as thoroughly as the Cavaliers were against the Knicks.

Tier 2: Only for Giannis

5. Evan Mobley, $50,105,628: Mobley is about as good as supporting players get. A monster defender and a sorely underrated passer, he even shot well from 3-point range in the playoffs after a down year. But he hasn't grown into the sort of alpha superstar Cleveland hoped he'd be. Antetokounmpo is that player, and if the Cavaliers think they need one, Mobley is their only realistic path there.

6. Jaden McDaniels, $26,200,000: McDaniels was one of the breakout players of the postseason. He's young, cheap and on the same timeline as Anthony Edwards. But Tim Connelly is one of the most aggressive general managers in the NBA, and he tried for Giannis in February. Any hope Minnesota has surely involves McDaniels, but letting him go would surely be gutting for a team that has watched him grow into one of the NBA's best two-way wings.

7. Paolo Banchero, $41,250,000: The fit with Franz Wagner has always been strange. Neither shoots consistently. The lineup data tends to favor Wagner-led units over groups both are a part of or that Banchero leads separately. The Magic just hired Sean Sweeney as their next head coach. He was an assistant in Milwaukee early in Antetokounmpo's career, and the two were reportedly close. Orlando's top decision-makers, John Hammond and Jeff Weltman, both worked in Milwaukee when Antetokounmpo was drafted in 2013. There are dots to be connected here if the Magic feel they are an Antetokounmpo away from contention.

Tier 3: Who wants to roll the dice?

8. Anthony Davis, $58,456,566: The Wizards traded for Davis in February. His quotes about the situation have seemed... less than enthusiastic. Now the Wizards have the No. 1 pick in the NBA Draft. They're less dependent on a splashy name like Davis to carry them next season. Davis seems to want to play for a win-now team. Few can deal with his contract, and his injury history remains a concern.

9. Zion Williamson, $42,166,510: Speaking of injury histories, Williamson is coming off a remarkably healthy year. He's also playing on a team that no longer needs him as rookie Derik Queen occupies a very similar role. The Pelicans have signaled a desire to keep Williamson, but for the right offer, given Queen's presence, they'd be crazy not to consider a deal.

10. Kyrie Irving, $39,491,282: He's 34, he's expensive and he's coming off a torn ACL, but if you need a playoff bucket, there aren't many players out there better equipped to get you one than Irving. With Dallas operating on the Cooper Flagg timeline and short several draft picks, sending Irving to a win-now team makes plenty of sense.

11. Ja Morant, $42,166,510: The Grizzlies launched a rebuild by trading Desmond Bane and Jaren Jackson Jr. within the past year. They've tried to move Morant as well, but given his injuries, his salary, his off-court behavior, his defensive vulnerabilities and his limitations as a shooter, well, there are a lot of reasons why that hasn't happened. Some team is going to talk itself into the idea that if the front office builds an offense around him, he can recapture the rim-pressure that once made him a star. The numbers don't support that idea, but maybe a change of scenery could get him back on track.

12. Jalen Suggs, $32,400,000: The Magic are basically at the second apron for next season, and with Anthony Black's rookie extension coming, the financial crunch in Orlando is about to become a problem. Suggs is one of the NBA's very best defenders. He's also played 60 games or shot above 34% on 3s just once in his career. He's expensive, but his contract descends in annual value. If you can keep him healthy and get his shot right, he's still a very impactful player.

Tier 4: Take this contract, please?

13. Joel Embiid, $57,985,752: We saw the Embiid dilemma play out in fairly succinct fashion in the playoffs. He missed the first three games of the Boston series, then returned for Game 4 and was spectacular in the last three. Then he got hurt again against the Knicks and wasn't the same. He's still capable of All-NBA-level play. He also has three supermax years left on his contract. The 76ers would presumably love to escape those years if anyone wants to take a swing at the things he's capable of when healthy.

14. Paul George, $54,126,380: The same principle applies to both Embiid and George: still productive, frequently hurt, old and expensive. George has only two years left on his deal, and as a wing, he's much easier to fit onto most other rosters. It would still probably cost Philadelphia something to get off of him, but doing so would be easier than trading Embiid.

15. Domantas Sabonis, $45,472,000: The NBA has never been harder for centers who neither protect the basket nor make 3s, especially when those centers are making max money and coming off of unhealthy seasons. The Kings are presumably about to start a rebuild, so if a team with the shooting and defense to cover up his weaknesses wants him, he's probably pretty gettable.

16. DeMar DeRozan, $25,740,000: He's still productive, and only $10 million on his contract is guaranteed. But he's going into his age-37 season, and the Kings will want to give his minutes and shots to younger players. He'll likely be waived. It's just a matter of who's eating that $10 million guarantee before doing so.

17. Jakob Poeltl, $19,500,000: The Raptors signed him to a totally unnecessary extension last offseason, and when they needed movable salary at the deadline, found that the market liked him less than they did. He has three expensive years left on his deal and probably isn't a starter on a good team anymore, but centers are in demand right now, so with an asset attached or as part of something bigger, Poeltl is plausibly movable.

18. Jarred Vanderbilt, $12,428,571: As one of the few guaranteed contracts left on the books for the Lakers, if they try to trade one or more of their three available first-round picks, Vanderbilt's money will probably be in the deal. It's not a huge contract, but he's not offensively viable in the playoffs, so it will be treated as a clear negative.

Tier 5: Potentially sensible, probably unlikely

19. De'Aaron Fox, $49,500,000: The Spurs traded for him before they knew they'd be able to draft Dylan Harper. Now Harper appears destined for stardom, and Fox's four-year max extension kicks in this offseason. He had a disastrous Finals, and if he's on the team next year, he really should be relegated to third-guard status behind Harper and Stephon Castle. The Spurs have signaled that they plan to keep him, and the market will be far cooler now than it was when they got him at the 2025 deadline, but after the series we just witnessed, it's hard to imagine San Antonio isn't at least open-minded.

20. Lauri Markkanen, $46,113,154: It would be downright cruel of Utah to hold Markkanen through a four-year rebuild only to trade him right when the light starts to shine at the end of the tunnel, but Danny Ainge is utterly devoid of sentiment. The Jazz are about to get expensive with new deals for Walker Kessler and Keyonte George looming. They have Jaren Jackson and Ace Bailey at forward, and could conceivably wind up with either AJ Dybantsa, Cam Boozer or Caleb Wilson in the draft, even if a guard, Darryn Peterson, is the favorite at No. 2. Don't count on a Markkanen trade, but for the right offer, circumstances could create one.

21. Kevin Durant, $43,902,439: So... we never did get to the bottom of those burners, did we? The Rockets didn't exactly look like a harmonious team last season. More to the point, Durant is 37 and ready to contend now. Houston has to decide if the present is even worth pursuing with the Thunder and Spurs so far ahead of the pack. The Rockets could likely recoup most of the value they paid for Durant a year ago if they wanted to reorient around their younger players.

Tier 6: Does their team need a shakeup?

22. Jamal Murray, $50,105,628: The Nuggets have confirmed that anyone but Nikola Jokić is gettable this offseason, but how many players on their roster are really desirable for other teams? Murray is the bait if they want to drastically rethink their roster. The Nuggets have a second-apron crunch and a virtually nonexistent defense to consider. There's no single type of Murray trade to watch out for. A package could center around another star, youth, even picks that could be redirected. Everything is on the table for Denver, including running most of last year's team back.

23. Franz Wagner, $41,754,690: The Magic were up 3-1 on the Pistons with Wagner. They lost three straight without him. Is the message there that Wagner is what makes their team viable, or that his injuries over the past two seasons make him unreliable? You could argue either side, but with such a dire financial situation, the Magic have to consider the most drastic options to improve upon last season's disappointment.

24. Brandon Ingram, $40,000,000: The Raptors got Ingram to be the half-court scorer they needed next to Scottie Barnes. Then he disappeared in the playoffs before getting hurt, and Barnes soared without him. His impact has never matched his raw scoring or talent. If the Raptors go star-hunting this offseason, Poeltl and Immanuel Quickley have such negative contracts that Ingram or RJ Barrett almost have to be the matching salary. Barrett's playoff performance keeps him off the list. Ingram didn't earn that reprieve.

25. Rudy Gobert, $36,500,000: The Gobert trade created the most successful period in Timberwolves history. It's also left Minnesota bereft of assets and stuck below the Thunder and the Spurs in the West. Gobert might need to go as part of a big win-now swing, or he might have to get traded for youth and assets the Wolves can use later, but Minnesota doesn't currently have a championship-caliber team, and Gobert is one of the few real positives they can deal to try to build one.

26. Dejounte Murray, $32,785,071: He would've been a bad contract a year ago, and he's still probably overpaid, but Murray looked great coming off a torn Achilles last season. The Pelicans could keep him, but you don't spend the No. 7 overall pick on a guard like Jeremiah Fears to keep him in a timeshare with a $30 million veteran. The version of Murray we saw at the end of last year could really help the right, older team, though fitting in his salary would be tricky.

27. Aaron Gordon, $31,978,037: He's somewhat similar to Suggs in that he's an enormously impactful player when he's healthy, but lately, he's just rarely been healthy. It's a shame, too, because the shooting he's developed over the past two seasons has really rounded out his game. He's probably more valuable to Denver given his remarkable chemistry with Jokić than he is to any other team, but Murray is probably the only other non-Jokiċ player on the roster with more trade value than Gordon. If they want to reshape the team, he's an obvious candidate to get moved.

28. Jarrett Allen, $28,000,000: He's coming off his best playoff run. Does Cleveland want to keep its two big men together next season? The Cavaliers haven't derived the rebounding benefits of playing two bigs that most teams hope for, and their defense slipped this season. Allen-for-a-wing trades have been rumored for years, so if Cleveland thinks Mobley is ready to be a full-time center and wants to prioritize shooting and perimeter defense, exploring such moves now makes sense.

Tier 7: Good players, bad teams

29. Michael Porter Jr., $40,806,150: The Nets have a bit of a track record when it comes to trading high-level forwards. Everyone tells them to deal those players at the deadline. They decline to do so, instead waiting for the perfect offer. Then they get it over the summer. It happened for Mikal Bridges. It happened for Cam Johnson. Will it happen for Porter? We'll see. The Nets don't control their first-round pick next year, so there's no impetus to trade him, but if they're blown away as they have been in the past, they'll certainly listen to offers.

30. Trey Murphy, $27,000,000: The apple of the entire trade market's eye. Athletic wings who can shoot and have affordable long-term contracts are worth their weight in gold. Offers here would be substantial, but to this point, New Orleans has resisted all overtures. At a certain point, it will get too hard to keep resisting. The Pelicans are far enough away that they are unlikely to benefit as much from that contract as teams closer to competing now.

31. Myles Turner, $26,584,164: Turner was signed specifically to fit alongside Antetokounmpo. If Antetokounmpo is gone, well, the tough year he just had, coupled with some of his inflammatory public comments, make an obvious trade candidate. Enough teams want a center who can shoot that the Bucks should be able to get off his pricey, long-term deal with relative ease if they want.

32. Nic Claxton, $23,320,738: There is, again, less impetus for the Nets to force a veteran trade without control of their 2027 pick, but given the league-wide center shortage at the moment, there will be a market for Claxton on his reasonable contract. If they're going to continue to slow-play their rebuild, taking offers for Claxton now, while he's in his prime, makes sense, and Brooklyn still has Day'Ron Sharpe and Danny Wolf in the building as replacements.

33. PJ Washington, $19,813,044: He's only 27, so there aren't really timeline concerns with Cooper Flagg. Wings are just in such short supply, and the Mavericks are so desperate for draft capital they can use later, that a win-now team will probably value Washington more than they do.

34. Daniel Gafford, $17,263,584: Dereck Lively is extension-eligible, and while his injuries complicate those negotiations, he's still the center of the future here. Gafford is making starter money, and though the Mavericks can afford to pay two bigs for now, the new front office won't have the same attachment to him that Nico Harrison did. If someone else wants Gafford as a starter, the Mavericks should be able to get strong value in return.

35. Herb Jones, $14,898,786: He's among the most valuable defenders in the entire NBA and on the very short list of players who can truly guard anyone. It's his durability (106 missed games over the past two seasons) and his offense (only one season as a league-average shooter) that raise question marks. Jones was once treated as something of a peer to Murphy in terms of value. Now, he's dipped, especially in light of the problems offensively bereft wings like Dean Wade and Ausar Thompson have had in the 2026 playoffs. The market is probably closer to one or two first-rounders than three or four, so we'll see if the Pelicans are comfortable moving him at a low point.

36. Naji Marshall, $9,428,571: A lower-cost Jones alternative. Marshall can defend several positions. He's a deceptively useful ball-handler in an era that increasingly demands that out of supporting players. He's not a star and probably shouldn't start, but he can help anyone given his affordable contract. He's never played on an especially reliable offense, so there's room to believe he could improve as a shooter in a better system.

Tier 8: CBA Casualties

37. Isaiah Hartenstein, $28,500,000: The Thunder, as of now, are almost $40 million above the projected second apron for next season. They don't have to duck it but, for a variety of reasons, doing so will probably be the goal. That will mean shedding salary. Hartenstein has a team option at $28.5 million. Ideally, the Thunder would decline that option and re-sign him to a longer-term deal at a lower rate. Thomas Sorber's torn ACL delayed his timetable as a possible replacement, so Hartenstein is still absolutely necessary here. If Hartenstein isn't amenable to such an arrangement, though, they'd get meaningful draft capital for him in a trade.

38. Lu Dort, $18,222,222: Dort is the likeliest odd man out in Oklahoma City. He, like Hartenstein, has a team option. Unlike Hartenstein, the Thunder have enormous redundancy in his role. Between Cason Wallace, Alex Caruso and Jalen Williams, Oklahoma City has more than enough perimeter defense to survive without Dort. Almost anywhere else, though, he'd be by far the best perimeter defender on the team.

39. Isaiah Joe, $11,323,006: Joe, like Dort, is a redundancy risk. Oklahoma City added Jared McCain to play Joe's role, and he's playing it better than Joe is right now. McCain has two cheap years left on his rookie contract. Joe is still relatively affordable, especially to more normal teams, but if things are tight for the Thunder, he's an area they can afford to trim.

40. Sam Hauser, $10,848,215: Hey, someone who doesn't play for the Thunder! The Celtics have a $27.6 million trade exception thanks to the Anfernee Simons deal in February, but even if they shed some non-guaranteed money, they're only looking at about $14 million in room below the luxury tax. The Celtics will prioritize staying below the tax line next season, as doing so will reset their repeater tax clock. Trading Hauser is a way for them to both use that trade exception to absorb an expensive player and stay below the tax line in the process.

41. Anthony Black, $10,106,316: Is Black a long-term starter in Orlando? It's hard to imagine the answer is yes as long as Suggs, Bane, Wagner and Banchero are in place. He'll presumably ask for starter money in extension negotiations and, with the second apron looming here, he's unlikely to get it. If the Magic want to avoid potentially contentious negotiations, a proactive trade could do that. This team isn't exactly short on intense defenders with shaky jump shots.

42. Aaron Wiggins, $9,224,300: The last obvious Thunder cost-cutting candidate, Wiggins is a viable two-way wing who could probably start on the right team. He's just fallen too far down the Oklahoma City pecking order specifically to stick around at a salary substantially above the minimum, even if he's probably worth more in a vacuum.

Tier 9: Notable salary ballast

43. Jimmy Butler, $56,832,773: If Golden State wants to trade for a star, it basically has to be centered around Butler unless they're giving up every other notable non-Stephen Curry player. Kawhi Leonard is the most common name mocked as one of their targets, but the Warriors are known for casting a wide net in trade talks. It's not his fault he tore his ACL, but the Warriors may not be able to wait to get him back.

44. Jalen Green, $36,251,166: Neither Green nor Devin Booker is a point guard, making them a somewhat awkward fit together offensively. If the Suns want to pursue any sort of big name this offseason, with Morant being the one most commonly rumored, Green becomes the obvious matching salary even after his handful of impressive postseason performances.

45. Jerami Grant, $34,206,898: Portland has a new owner, and new owners often want to shake things up with a big trade. Trading Jrue Holiday rarely goes well for the teams giving him up, so if Portland swings big, Grant is the contract they'd probably prefer to include. With two expensive years left, teams likely wouldn't be eager to take him, but Portland has enough draft capital to grease the wheels on almost anything.

46. Julius Randle, $33,333,334: Randle was a disaster in the playoffs a year after fading against Oklahoma City in the conference finals. The ship has sailed on him as a playoff-viable No. 2 option. The Timberwolves will probably go hunting for that sort of player, and many we've listed above fit the bill. Gobert is far more desirable as matching salary for Minnesota, but he's too foundational to their identity to move if avoidable. More likely, the Wolves try to use Randle as the bulk of their matching salary if they're trading for a big-name guard or scorer this offseason. Even if they don't seek out another big name, Naz Reid is more than ready to step in as a starter, so a Randle trade makes a lot of sense.

47. Tyler Herro, $33,000,000: He's been in trade rumors basically his entire career. The Heat determined late last season that they simply couldn't play Herro and Norm Powell together. Powell is a free agent, whereas Herro can be traded. If the Heat take a big swing, expect them to ship Herro out and merely retain Powell as their lone defensively vulnerable guard.

48. Miles Bridges, $22,826,087: The Hornets had a dominant starting five after their 4-14 stretch, but the three-man perimeter core of LaMelo Ball, Kon Knueppel and Brandon Miller is untouchable. If someone is going to be imported to improve the perimeter defense, Bridges is the odd man out. If the Hornets are going to match salary on a high-profile center, there's a good chance Bridges is in the deal. He fits their up-tempo style well, but Charlotte's defensive needs are big enough to put even big-name starters on the table in trades.

49. Donte DiVincenzo, $12,535,000: His torn Achilles tendon was a brutal break, especially given his history. His health cost him a hefty rookie extension from Milwaukee years ago, and after getting his career back on track, he was in line for a big extension in Minnesota. Now he'll likely miss next season, and the Timberwolves can't afford to wait to get him back. He's a salary that could be used in a deal, and if some team is in a better position to be patient with his recovery, he could be a bargain if he's willing to tack another year or two onto his contract for some long-term security.

50. Moses Moody, $12,500,000: Another injury case. He tore his patellar tendon during the season, but he's also one of the few mid-sized contracts Golden State has to trade with. The Warriors need a guard who can defend with De'Anthony Melton also potentially leaving in free agency, but we know the priority here will be a star addition, so if Moody is needed to make such a deal possible, he's a potential casualty of Golden State's bigger goals.