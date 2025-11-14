The Brooklyn Nets travel to Orlando in search of just their second win of the season as they take on the Magic in one of the early tips on the Friday NBA schedule. Brooklyn beat the Pacers on Nov. 5, but have lost three straight since that point, and are just 1-10 on the season. Orlando, meanwhile, has won two straight, including an upset of the Knicks on the road on Wednesday. The Magic are 6-6 on the season. Cam Thomas (hamstring) is out for Brooklyn. Paolo Banchero (groin) and Moe Wagner (knee) are among the players out for Orlando.

Tipoff is set for 7 p.m. ET at the Kia Center. Orlando is a 13.5-point home favorite in the latest Nets vs. Magic odds, while the over/under is 223.5. Before making an Magic vs. Nets picks, check out the NBA predictions and betting advice from the SportsLine Projection Model.

New users can target the DraftKings promo code, which offers $300 in bonus bets if your bet wins + 3 months of NBA League Pass:

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every NBA game 10,000 times and has returned well over $10,000 in betting profit for $100 players on its top-rated NBA picks over the past eight seasons. The model enters Week 4 of the 2025-26 NBA season on a sizzling 26-13 roll on top-rated NBA spread picks dating back to last season. Anyone following its NBA betting advice at sportsbooks and on betting apps could have seen huge returns.

Now, the model has simulated Nets vs. Magic 10,000 times and just revealed its coveted NBA picks and betting predictions. You can head to SportsLine now to see the model's picks. Here are several NBA odds and NBA betting lines for Magic vs. Nets:

Magic vs. Nets spread: Magic -13.5 Magic vs. Nets over/under: 223.5 points Magic vs. Nets money line: Magic -962, Brooklyn +628 Magic vs. Nets picks: See picks at SportsLine Magic vs. Nets streaming: Fubo (Try for free)

How to make Magic vs. Nets picks

SportsLine's model has simulated Magic vs. Nets 10,000 times and is going Under 223.5 points. Both teams are missing their second-leading scorer in this matchup.

Orlando has also trended to the Under at home, with four of its six games going that way this season. The model projects 222 combined points as the Under hits well over 50% of the time.

The model also says one side of the spread hits well over 50% of the time. You can head to SportsLine to see the model's NBA picks.

So who wins Magic vs. Nets, and which side of the spread hits well over 50% of the time? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the spread to back, all from the model that has returned well over $10,000 on top-rated NBA picks, and find out.