The Boston Celtics and the Brooklyn Nets are set to square off in an Atlantic Division matchup at 7:30 p.m. ET on Thursday at Barclays Center. Brooklyn is 24-13 overall and 13-6 at home, while the Celtics are 19-17 overall and 7-12 on the road. The Nets won the first matchup of the season, 123-95 on Dec. 25, 2020.

Nets vs. Celtics spread: Nets -3

Nets vs. Celtics over-under: 234.5 points

What you need to know about the Celtics

The Celtics won four consecutive games before the All-Star break. Their last game before the break was a 132-125 win over Toronto last Thursday. Jayson Tatum double-doubled on 27 points and 12 rebounds and Jaylen Brown had 21 points and seven rebounds. Grant Williams came off the bench to score a season-high 17 points.

The Celtics offense has averaged 119.5 points per game during its last four wins. Boston has a 14-10 record vs. Eastern Conference opponents. Tatum is averaging 24.9 points per game and 7.1 rebounds per game.

What you need to know about the Nets

The Nets won 10 of 11 games before the All-Star break. They have won nine of their last 11 home games. Brooklyn arrived at its best record ever prior to the break. The Nets are 12-1 vs. teams in the top six in both conferences and are 13-4 vs. teams in current playoff position.

Kyrie Irving scored 37 points in the last meeting with Boston. James Harden leads the league in assists per game (11.1) and minutes per game (37.8). Joe Harris leads the league in 3-point field goal percentage (.506). Kevin Durant (hamstring) is out on Wednesday. Blake Griffin will not make his Nets debut vs. the Celtics. Jeff Green (shoulder) is questionable and Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot (knee) is doubtful.

