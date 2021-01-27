The Brooklyn Nets will take on the Atlanta Hawks at 7:30 p.m. ET on Wednesday at State Farm Arena. Atlanta is 9-8 overall and 5-3 at home, while the Nets are 11-8 overall and 2-4 on the road. Brooklyn is favored by 6.5-points in the latest Hawks vs. Nets odds from William Hill Sportsbook, and the over-under is set at 238. Before entering any Nets vs. Hawks picks, you'll want to see the NBA predictions from the model at SportsLine.

Hawks vs. Nets spread: Hawks +6.5

Hawks vs. Nets over-under: 238 points

Hawks vs. Nets money line: Brooklyn -250, Atlanta +210



What you need to know about the Hawks

Atlanta beat the Los Angeles Clippers 108-99 on Tuesday. Trae Young had 38 points and five assists. He scored 26 points in the second half as the Hawks shot .651 from the field. Atlanta held Los Angeles to 21 points in the third quarter and went on a 15-5 run to end the quarter to extend to a 16-point lead. The Hawks have won four of their past five games.

Over his last five games, Clint Capela is averaging 20.2 points, 18.6 rebounds and 4.8 blocked shots. He is listed as questionable for Wednesday with a hand injury. Cam Reddish (Achilles) and Rajon Rondo (ankle) are also listed as questionable. The Hawks have split the first two games with the Nets so far this season.

What you need to know about the Nets

The Nets didn't have too much trouble with the Miami Heat at home on Monday as they won 98-85. James Harden had 20 points and eight assists. The Nets led the Heat by as many as 18 points in the second quarter and then used a 15-0 fourth quarter run to put the game away. Brooklyn registered a season-high 34 assists in the victory.

Kevin Durant is second in the league in scoring at 30.4 points per game. Harden leads the league in assists per game at 10.8. The Nets have used an NBA-high 12 different starting lineups this season. Brooklyn is 7-3 vs. teams .500 and above.

