An Atlantic Division battle is on tap between the New York Knicks and the Brooklyn Nets at 8 p.m. ET on Monday at Barclays Center. Brooklyn is 26-13 overall and 15-6 at home, while New York is 20-19 overall and 9-12 on the road. The Nets won the first meeting of the season, 116-109 on Jan. 13.

Nets vs. Knicks spread: Nets -8

Nets vs. Knicks over-under: 225 points

What you need to know about the Knicks

The Knicks strolled to an easy win over the Oklahoma City Thunder this past Saturday, 119-97. Julius Randle recorded a triple-double on 26 points, 12 assists and 12 rebounds. New York has won nine of its last 13 games. R.J. Barrett scored a career-high 32 points.

Barrett is averaging 21 points in his last seven games. The Knicks have held opponents under 100 points 11 times so far this season. Derrick Rose (health and safety protocols) is out Monday and Elfrid Payton (hamstring) is doubtful. The Knicks have gone 7-3 in the games Rose has played.

What you need to know about the Nets

Meanwhile, the Nets beat the Detroit Pistons this past Saturday, 100-95. James Harden posted a triple-double on 24 points, 10 assists, and 10 rebounds. He scored the final 10 points of the game for the Nets. Brooklyn scored less than 110 points for just the eighth time this season.

Harden has nine triple-doubles since joining the Nets. Kyrie Irving added 18 points on Saturday. Brooklyn has won 12 of its last 13 games. Kevin Durant (hamstring) and Blake Griffin (conditioning) remain out for the Nets.

