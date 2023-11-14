The Brooklyn Nets and Orlando Magic play one another in a 2023 NBA In-Season Tournament game on Tuesday night. The Nets are 5-5 overall and 1-1 in East Group C, while the Magic are 5-4 and haven't played an NBA In-Season Tournament game yet. The Nets won two of their three matchups last season, including both games at Barclays Center.

Tip-off is set for 7:30 p.m. ET from the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, N.Y. The Nets are 3-point favorites in the latest Magic vs. Nets odds according to the SportsLine consensus, and the over/under is 218.5 points.

Magic vs. Nets spread: Nets -3

Magic vs. Nets over/under: 218.5 points

Magic vs. Nets money line: Nets: -147, Magic: +123

BKN: The Nets are 3-1 ATS in their last four games

ORL: The Magic are 4-1 ATS in their last five games

Why the Magic can cover

The Magic are 7-2 against the spread this season, including 3-1 on the road. Orlando begins a four-game road trip with its matchup against the Nets after playing the last four games at home. The Magic ended their homestand with a 112-97 win over the Bucks on Saturday, handing Milwaukee just its fourth loss of the season.

Orlando isn't just relying on just one player to carry its offense, making the Magic tough to defend. Three different players (Paolo Banchero, Franz Wagner and Jalen Suggs) scored at least 20 points against the Bucks. Suggs, the No. 5 overall pick in the 2021 NBA Draft, is breaking out to begin the 2023-24 season with back-to-back contests of at least 20 points after averaging 9.9 points per game last season. If he continues this play on Tuesday, Orlando may have too many steady options for Brooklyn to contain. Orlando will also get to face an undermanned Nets team as Ben Simmons (hip) and Cameron Thomas (ankle) are out.

Why the Nets can cover

The Nets have won two of their last three games, including a 100-93 victory over the Clippers at home. Brooklyn has won back-to-back home contests and is 4-0-1 ATS at Barclays Center this year. The Nets are 8-1-1 ATS with a 5-5 overall record.

Mikal Bridges is averaging 20.2 points per game over the first 10 games for the Nets after averaging 26.1 points over 27 games with Brooklyn last season following being traded from the Suns in a package for Kevin Durant. Top scorers have performed well against the Magic lately with Giannis Antetokounmpo scoring 35 points and Trae Young posting 41 points in Orlando's last two games. A huge game from Bridges may be too much for Orlando to overcome, especially with the Magic shorthanded without Wendell Carter Jr. (hand) and Markelle Fultz (knee).

