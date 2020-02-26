Nets vs. Wizards odds, line, spread: 2020 NBA picks, Feb. 26 predictions from advanced computer model

The Washington Wizards will take on the Brooklyn Nets at 7 p.m. ET Wednesday at the Capital One Arena. Washington is 20-36 overall and 13-15 at home, while Brooklyn is 26-30 overall and 10-17 on the road. The Nets have won eight of their last 13 games and hold a 1.5 game lead for the seventh playoff spot in the Eastern Conference. The Wizards, meanwhile, have lost three consecutive games and are 4.5 games behind the final playoff spot in the East. Brooklyn is favored by two-points in the latest Wizards vs. Nets odds, while the over-under is set at 234. Before entering any Nets vs. Wizards picks, you'll want to see the NBA predictions from the model at SportsLine.

Wizards vs. Nets spread: Nets -2

Wizards vs. Nets over-under: 234 points

Wizards vs. Nets money line: Washington +110, Brooklyn -130

What you need to know about the Wizards

The Wizards fought the good fight in their overtime contest against the Milwaukee Bucks on Monday but wound up falling 137-134. Bradley Beal shot 8-for-13 from downtown and finished with a career-high 55 points. In the last two games, he has scored at least 41 percent of Washington's points. He became the first player since 2007 with back-to-back 50-point games. Beal is averaging 36.2 points in his last nine games and a career-high 30.1 points this season. He has 25 games of at least 30 points and nine games of at least 40 points.

What you need to know about the Nets

Brooklyn lost 115-113 to the Orlando Magic on Monday. Brooklyn was up 54-41 at the end of the half but couldn't hold on to the lead. The Nets led by as many as 19 points and still lost. Brooklyn allowed 74 points in the second half. The Nets also blew a 20-point lead in a loss to the Sixers last Thursday. Taurean Waller-Prince had a pretty forgettable game, finishing with 10 points on 3-for-10 shooting in his 27 minutes on the court. Spencer Dinwiddie had 24 points but did not score in the fourth quarter.

