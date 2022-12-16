An Atlantic Division battle is on tap between the Toronto Raptors and the Brooklyn Nets at 7:30 p.m. ET on Friday at Scotiabank Arena. Toronto is 13-15 overall and 10-4 at home, while Brooklyn is 17-12 overall and 7-7 on the road. This will be the fourth and final meeting of the regular season between these two Eastern Conference rivals, and the Nets have won and covered each of the previous three matchups.

However, the Raptors still have a slightly better record against the spread this season at 14-14 while the Nets are 14-15. Brooklyn is favored by 1 point in the latest Raptors vs. Nets odds from Caesars Sportsbook and the over/under is set at 226.5. Before you make any Nets vs. Raptors picks, you'll want to see the NBA predictions from the model at SportsLine.

Raptors vs. Nets spread: Raptors +1

Raptors vs. Nets over/under: 226.5 points

Raptors vs. Nets money line: Toronto -105, Brooklyn -115

What you need to know about the Raptors

Toronto is riding a three-game losing streak into Friday night and will be without OG Anunoby (hip), Precious Achiuwa (ankle) and Otto Porter Jr. (toe). However, the Raptors are coming off a hard-fought 124-123 defeat at the hands of the Kings on Wednesday, and they got massive performances out of Fred VanVleet and Scottie Barnes.

VanVleet finished with 39 points, eight rebounds, five assists, four steals and a blocked shot while Barnes stuffed the stat sheet with 27 points, 10 assists, seven rebounds and a block of his own. Toronto is seventh in the NBA in points allowed per game (110.5), so it's certainly encouraging to get a big offensive night like Wednesday, and the Raptors will be hoping it can tidy things up at the defensive end to snap the losing streak.

What you need to know about the Nets

Meanwhile, the Nets enter Friday's contest on a four-game winning streak and have won eight of nine overall to surge to fourth in the Eastern Conference standings. Kevin Durant is coming off a big game with 30 points, nine rebounds and six assists in a 112-100 win over Washington on Monday, and the Nets should be well-rested after three full days off.

Kyrie Irving also had 24 points in the win over the Wizards and he had 27 points against the Raptors in their most recent head-to-head matchup on Dec. 2. Brooklyn limited Toronto to just 43.7% shooting from the floor on that night while shooting 53.7% from the field as a team itself. Seth Curry (hamstring) is questionable, while Patty Mills (illness) is doubtful.

