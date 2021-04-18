The Toronto Raptors will take on the Oklahoma City Thunder at 7 p.m. ET on Sunday at Amalie Arena in Tampa -- the temporary home for the Raptors. Toronto is 23-34 overall and 13-15 at home, while Oklahoma City is 20-36 overall and 11-16 on the road. The Thunder are 16-5 against the spread in their last 21 Sunday games. The Raptors are 4-9 against the spread in their last 13 games when playing a team with a losing straight-up record.

Toronto is favored by 11 points in the latest Raptors vs. Thunder odds from William Hill Sportsbook. The over-under for total points is set at 220.

Raptors vs. Thunder spread: Raptors -11

Raptors vs. Thunder over-under: 220 points

Raptors vs. Thunder money line: Raptors -700, Thunder +500

What you need to know about the Raptors

Toronto, despite resting many key veterans regularly, has won two straight games, including a 113-102 home victory Friday against the Orlando Magic. Toronto can attribute much of its success to Paul Watson Jr., who shot 8-for-11 from beyond the arc and finished with 30 points.

The Raptors are getting 20.8 points and 7.2 rebounds per game from Pascal Siakam. Toronto scores 112.0 points per game and allows 112.4 defensively. The Raptors are last in the Atlantic Division, 16.5 games behind Philadelphia.

What you need to know about the Thunder

The Thunder are mired in a nine-game slide, having dropped a 110-104 decision against the Detroit Pistons on Friday. Lu Dort led Oklahoma City with 26 points in the setback.

Dort leads the Thunder with 13.6 points per game, while Darius Bazley pulls in 7.4 rebounds per game and Theo Maledon adds 3.4 assists per outing. Oklahoma City, which downed Toronto 113-103 in March, scores 105.3 points and allows 112.0 points per game.

