Report: NBA to adopt new player-resting rules with consequences for violating teams

One of the more frustrating experiences for an NBA fan the past few seasons has been buying tickets to a game only to find some of the best players aren't playing.

Teams have been resting healthy players strategically for years, but the issue reached a fever pitch last season when a few high-profile, nationally televised games lost their luster because of resting superstars. According to USA Today's Jeff Zillgitt, however, the NBA will adopt player-resting rules with consequences for teams found in violation.

NBA owners are expected to approve player-resting rules in September designed to cut back on teams benching healthy players for regular-season games, a person with direct knowledge of the situation told USA TODAY Sports. The person requested anonymity because he was not authorized to speak publicly until league owners officially adopt the rules at their next Board of Governors meeting. The rules will be in place by the start of the 2017-18 season and there will be consequences for teams that do not adhere to the rules.

The NBA reportedly has tweaked the schedule to eliminate back-to-back games before national TV games, remove four-games-in-five-night scenarios and start the season a week earlier to spread out an 82-game schedule.

Resting players has always been about health, and a more spread out schedule figures to eliminate most of the problem. It will be interesting to see, however, what consequences teams will face if they violate the new rules.