Rockets vs. Grizzlies odds: 2019 Week 2 picks, predictions from proven computer model

Get ready for a Southwest Division battle as the Memphis Grizzlies and the Houston Rockets will face off at 8 p.m. ET on Monday at FedExForum. Memphis is 1-4 overall and 1-2 at home, while Houston is 3-3 overall and 1-2 on the road. Neither team has fared well against the spread -- Memphis are 1-4, while Houston are 0-6. Houston is favored by 6.5 points in the latest Grizzlies vs. Rockets odds, while the Over-Under is set at 234. Before entering any Rockets vs. Grizzlies picks, you'll want to see the NBA predictions from the model at SportsLine.

This model simulates every NBA game 10,000 times, and anyone who followed it last season saw massive returns. In fact, the model finished 300-252 on all its top-rated NBA picks. On top-rated NBA picks against the spread and on the money line alone, the model returned a whopping $4,280. Anybody who has followed it has seen huge returns.

Now, it has simulated Grizzlies vs. Rockets 10,000 times and the results are in. We can tell you that the model is leaning Under, and it's also generated a point-spread pick that is hitting in almost 70 percent of simulations. You can only see the pick at SportsLine.

It was a hard-fought matchup, but the Grizzlies had to settle for an 114-105 defeat against Phoenix on Saturday. PF Brandon Clarke and PG Ja Morant were two go-getters for Memphis despite the loss. The former dropped a double-double on 16 points and 11 rebounds, while the latter had 24 points and seven assists.

Meanwhile, the Rockets found themselves the reluctant recipients of an unpleasant 129-100 punch to the gut against Miami on Sunday. One thing holding the Rockets back was the mediocre play of PG Russell Westbrook, who did not have his best game; he played for 26 minutes with ten points on 3-for-11 shooting and seven turnovers.

A couple stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: The Grizzlies are third worst in the league in fouls per game, with 26.2 on average. To make matters even worse for the Grizzlies, the Rockets enter the game with only 25.5 fouls drawn per game on average, good for second best in the league.