Spurs vs. Suns odds, line, spread: 2020 NBA picks, Jan. 24 predictions from advanced computer model

The Phoenix Suns will take on the San Antonio Spurs at 8:30 p.m. ET on Friday at the AT&T Center. San Antonio is 20-23 overall and 12-10 at home, while Phoenix is 18-26 overall and 9-10 on the road. The Spurs are seeking a fourth consecutive victory. The Suns have lost three of their past five games. San Antonio is favored by 4.5 points in the latest Spurs vs. Suns odds, while the over-under is set at 227.5.

San Antonio came out on top in a nail-biter against New Orleans on Wednesday, 121-117. It was another big night for LaMarcus Aldridge, who posted a double-double on 32 points and 14 boards. DeMar DeRozan added 20 points. DeRozan has scored at least 20 points in 15 of 16 of his last games. San Antonio has won six of its past nine games.

The Suns lost to the Pacers on Wednesday, 112-87. The top scorers for Phoenix were Kelly Oubre Jr. (17 points) and Devin Booker (16 points). The Pacers led by as many as 25 points in the third quarter. The Suns missed 16 of 20 3-point attempts.

The Spurs are stumbling into the contest with the fifth-most points allowed per game in the league, having given up 114.7 on average. Phoenix has experienced some struggles of its own, allowing opponents to shoot 47.3 percent from the floor on average, which is the fifth-highest shooting percentage allowed in the league.

