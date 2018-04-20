Stephen Curry injury update: Warriors star to begin 'modified' practices; will be re-evaluated again in one week

The Warriors have been without Stephen Curry since March 23. An MCL injury has left the Golden State star sidelined throughout the first round of the playoffs, but the hope was that he would make his return in the next round.

On Friday, Curry was re-evaluated by the Warriors' medical staff, which cleared him to return to practice with the team in a modified capacity. However, he will need to be evaluated again in one week to check on his status. This sets Curry up for a second-round return, but when he suits up exactly depends on how the rest of the playoffs shake out.

Stephen Curry Injury Update: pic.twitter.com/NVsX3GdKjn — Warriors PR (@WarriorsPR) April 20, 2018

Marcus Thompson of The Athletic reported earlier Friday, before the evaluation occurred, that Curry isn't as close to a return as it may sound. Curry can still return in time for the second round, but the timetable on that will depend on what happens in the Pelicans-Trail Blazers series.

According to multiple sources, Curry is still not close to playing. Despite video of him doing work on the court, which has fans salivating about his return, he isn't in the final stages of his rehabilitation. He will be evaluated again on Friday. He is on schedule but not on pace to beat the announced timelines. The working parameters have been 4 to 6 weeks since JaVale McGee crashed into Curry's left knee.

According to Thompson, Curry isn't expected to return earlier than scheduled. The Warriors are currently up 3-0 on the Spurs with a chance to sweep them on Sunday. If the Pelicans, holding their own 3-0 lead in their series, also sweep the Trail Blazers, then the Warriors might have an early start to the second round. That early start could force Golden State to begin the second round without Curry.

The Warriors have been fine without Curry so far, but they obviously want their star back sooner rather than later. He's had a very frustrating season injury wise and only played in 51 games. The Warriors likely can't wait for him to get back on the court, but for now, they'll just have to keep relying on life without him.