The Orlando Magic will take on the Phoenix Suns at 8 p.m. ET on Wednesday at the Amway Center. Orlando is 14-29 overall and 9-14 at home, while Phoenix is 29-13 overall and 14-5 on the road. The Suns won the first meeting of the season, 109-90 on Feb. 14.

Phoenix is favored by 10-points in the latest Magic vs. Suns odds from William Hill Sportsbook, and the over-under is set at 215.5. Before entering any Suns vs. Magic picks, you'll want to see the NBA predictions from the advanced computer model at SportsLine.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every NBA game 10,000 times.

Now, the model has set its sights on Magic vs. Suns.

Magic vs. Suns spread: Magic +10

Magic vs. Suns over-under: 215.5 points

Magic vs. Suns money line: Phoenix -500, Orlando +400



What you need to know about the Magic

On Tuesday, the Magic lost to the Denver Nuggets at home, 110-99. Evan Fournier shot 5-for-12 from beyond the arc and finished with 31 points and six assists. Orlando has lost 11 of its past 12 games. The Magic erased a 24-point third quarter deficit but could not complete the comeback.

Nikola Vucevic scored 18 points on Tuesday, but was outplayed by Nikola Jokic (28 points, 15 rebounds, 10 assists). Orlando has only been able to knock down 43.1 percent of its shots, which is the lowest field goal percentage in the league.

What you need to know about the Suns

Meanwhile, the Suns downed the Miami Heat on Tuesday, 110-100. Deandre Ayton dropped a double-double with 17 points and 16 boards along with three blocks, while Devin Booker had 23 points in addition to five rebounds. Phoenix has won three consecutive games and four of five. The Suns have won seven straight road games, their best such streak since 2007.

The Suns led by 15 points at halftime and never let the Heat get closer than 10 points in the second half on Tuesday. Phoenix has the second highest field goal percentage in the league at 49 percent. The Suns are off to their best start in 42 games since 2007-08.

How to make Magic vs. Suns picks

The model has simulated Magic vs. Suns 10,000 times and the results are in. The model is leaning over.

So who wins Magic vs. Suns? And which side of the spread hits in nearly 60 percent of simulations? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Magic vs. Suns spread to jump on Wednesday, all from the model that is on an incredible 91-53 roll.