The Phoenix Suns will take on the Washington Wizards at 9 p.m. ET on Tuesday at the Footprint Center. The Suns are 19-12 overall and 14-3 at home, while Washington is 11-20 overall and 3-13 on the road. This will be the first meeting of the season between these two franchises after the Suns swept the Wizards last year, winning their two meetings by a combined 35 points.

Suns vs. Wizards spread: Suns -7

Suns vs. Wizards over/under: 228 points

Suns vs. Wizards money line: Phoenix -278, Washington +222

What you need to know about the Suns

Everything went Phoenix's way against the Los Angeles Lakers on Monday as the Suns made off with a 130-104 victory. The matchup was pretty much decided by the half, when the score had already reached 68-44. The Suns can attribute much of their success to point guard Chris Paul, who had 28 points and eight assists. Deandre Ayton chipped in with a double-double on 21 points and 11 rebounds.

Devin Booker (groin) was unable to play in the win over Los Angeles and he's questionable for Tuesday night's game against Washington, so having Paul and Ayton clicking is critical. And Paul in particular is playing his best stretch of basketball yet, as he's averaging 21.7 points and 9.7 assists while shooting 55.6% from the 3-point line his last three games.

What you need to know about the Wizards

Meanwhile, it was close but no cigar for Washington as they fell 119-117 to Los Angeles on Sunday. Point guard Monte Morris wasn't much of a difference maker for Washington. Morris finished with only seven points on 3-for-10 shooting in his 28 minutes on the court. However, Bradley Beal did have 29 points in the loss while Kyle Kuzma and Kristaps Porzingis both secured double-doubles.

Kuzma had 22 points and 16 rebounds while Porzingis had 21 points and 11 rebounds with five assists. Unfortunately, the Wizards shot just 10-of-39 from the 3-point line while allowing the Lakers to shoot 40.7% from beyond the arc and 50.0% from the floor. Washington now ranks 22nd in the NBA in defensive rating (114.1).

